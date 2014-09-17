The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 9/19/14

Raw’s so boring and bad that nobody wants to talk about it. Want to talk about a show exactly like Raw, only more boring and bad?
Welcome to this week’s Assumptive Smackdown Spoilers report, a place to find out what happens on Friday’s show and jump to a bunch of conclusions without ever watching it. I could’ve just hit enter a few times and typed “nothing,” but come on, let’s at least try to have pessimistic fun.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: these are actual Smackdown spoilers)
Dark matches:
1. Kofi Kingston defeated Tyler Breeze. A frightening look into the future of Tyler Breeze. I hope you’ve enjoyed all the great work he’s done down in NXT, because “Kofi Kingston defeated” is how 70% of his match results are gonna begin.
2. Adrian Neville and Sami Zayn defeated The Ascension. You can tell the Ascension’s about to be called up because they’ve started losing every match they wrestle. We can’t let people who WIN on Raw. Only one person may win per hour!
WWE Smackdown TV Taping
1. Jimmy Uso defeated Stardust. After the show, Cody Rhodes and his wife sat silently on their couch as he played Skyward Sword and she awkwardly browsed through her phone.
2. Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz and Cesaro. Sheamus debuts his “stunt double,” a bag of flour. Just an opened bag of flour spilling all over the place. The Miz was pinned when he accidentally saw another wrestler and fainted into a coma.
3. Adam Rose defeated Heath Slater. The storyline TOO HOT FOR RAW continues on Smackdown. The bunny does a dive to the outside onto Titus, distracting Heath Slater and allowing Rose to win. I’ve got to wonder: if the bunny can interfere and help Rose win a bunch of matches in a row, why doesn’t he get his entire Rosebuds posse to do that? Like, Heath Slater starts the match and is suddenly overwhelmed by a hamburger man and a bunch of Boohbahs.
4. Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan defeated Big Show and Los Matadores. This can’t be right. I’m sure it’s supposed to read “Bray Wyatt was about to be cleanly beaten by Diego when Harper and Rowan interfered and the ref disqualified them.”
5. Paige defeated Nikki Bella. AJ Lee sat in on commentary, but got up and left when she realized she wasn’t at the Blackhawks game.
6. Bo Dallas defeated Jack Swagger. In 2014, “feuding” means “only wrestling each other.”
7. Rusev defeated Roman Reigns. Don’t get too excited. Rusev won by disqualification when Seth Rollins interfered. Rollins and Reigns fought to the back, and suddenly Rusev was distracted by AMERICAN THINGS, allowing Mark Henry to slam him and pose over his dead body whilst patriotic songs played. At Night Of Champions, Rusev should easily beat Henry, then have the referee reverse the decision because Henry performed ‘Yankee Doodle Dandy’ during the post-match.
And that’s the show!
I didn’t mean that exclamation point, I’m sorry.
Imagining Stardust sitting there playing Skyward Sword while being Stardust is a pretty great image. I kind of want this to happen.
i’m scared for Tyler Breeze. Don’t climb the ladder, kid.
DON’T MAKE YOURSELF FAMOUS!
I’d be more scared about Bayley. You know they’re going to just make her female Eugene.
lol I freakin’ loved Eugene! but I see your point
Apparently, Nikki lays out AJ and Paige too.
HELL YEAH SHE WINS ON THE GO HOME SHOW. THAT MEANS SHE LOSES AT NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS!!
…right?
Kofi over Tyler: Darkest Timeline Match
Cruel Cruel Cruel
My heart hurts for Tyler Breeze because when he gets the call up, he’s going to be buried so fucking fast.
As long as RAW is as half-assed as it is, that goes for pretty much everybody. I’m not sure “being called UP” is a very accurate description of moving from NXT to RAW at this point.
Agreed.
It’s just that seeing someone as talented as Emma wasting away to nothing on the “big shows” makes me really worry for the likes of Tyler and Bayley.
Yeah, but they treat most of the talent like crap as it is. As long as WWE insist that we can’t remember more than like five guys, and the rest of the roster just hangs out in the locker room while the important guys have the same match over and over again for like a year, damn right, you should be worried for every single person working for WWE whose name isn’t Cena or McMahon.
So who is Cesaro’s stunt double? Aidan English? A meteor to the face? Wait, is the stunt double supposed to be better at wrestling as the original, or the other way around?
Alternative headline: the part of the average SmackDown viewer tonight will be played by AJ Lee.
She’s doing the CM Punk chant now?
Not unless Kayfabe is alive and well in their household.
To connect two of the ongoing threads of the With Spandex community (fear for NXT people and Adam Rose’s bunny), here’s a bit of fantasy booking I came up with last night, and the ONLY way the bunny’s unmasking and a certain person’s call-up to RAW/SD! would work:
OK, so another random Rose/Slater/match ends (let’s say at one of the PPVs) and they unmask the bunny. They remove its head and…
‘If I had a dime for every time I got pinned by dis chicharoooooo…I’d have ZERO DIMES! An’ lemme tell you why. Because Wendy’s ‘ere…is S! A! W! F! T! SAAAAAAAAAAAAWFT!’
*Enzo walks away still wearing bunny suit* *Crowd is left speechless, not knowing what happened, but knowing it was awesome*
Shouldn’t this be called nine things you didn’t know about this week’s smackdown
Punk: You’re getting drunk on live TV?!
AJ: Hey! You may be Straight Edge, but I’ve got to find a way to get through this bullshit without screaming!
waiting for show videos here [watchwrestling.co]