The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 9/26/14

Here’s What Happened On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: these are actual Smackdown spoilers)
Dark Matches
1. Tyler Breeze defeated a “local” jobber. Breeze won with the Beauty Shot. I can’t confirm reports, but the “local jobber” was Daniel Bryan. He showed up doing the “yes” thing and nobody remembered it, so he just collapsed in sadness in the middle of the ring and let Breeze pin him.
2. Adrian Neville defeated Sami Zayn. Prince Devitt, Hideo Itami and Kevin Steen all interfered, ending in a new Nexus forming and promising to take over WWE. Also, monkeys flew out of my butt. Neville won a match we’ll never see with the Red Arrow.
WWE Smackdown TV Taping
– The show started with The Miz calling out Dean Ambrose for what happened on Main Event. He also tripped over the steps trying to make his entrance, which is such a Miz thing to do I’m shocked we’ve never seen it happen before. He then tried to put the steps in a horrible figure-four, probably.
1. Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz. Ambrose defeated Miz despite three people trying to distract him. Out of all the things Ambrose has done, this might be the thing that makes him my favorite wrestler. He should hold a seminar for people like Dolph Ziggler and Natalya. “If you hear sounds, just keep wrestling. I know that sounds weird, but trust me. Dolph, why are you on your back with your legs in the air? EVERYBODY TURN OFF THEIR PHONES.”
– After the match, Dean Ambrose stole the Money in the Bank briefcase from interfering Authority types. I hope he shows up on Raw with it full of dirty clothes and gas station burrito wrappers.
2. Cesaro won a Battle Royal to become No. 1 contender to the Intercontinental Title. During the match, a giant GET YOUR HOPES UP ABOUT CESARO AGAIN, STUPID sign flashed above the ring.
– The Usos need to find something called a “cosmic key” before they can leave a room.
3. The Uso Brothers defeated Goldust and Stardust by DQ. The Rhodes brothers are tag team champions now, which means they have to lose all their matches. That’s the only way to set up a challenge, right? Have the challenger beat the champion five or six times in a row? That gets me hype for a big match, especially when the PREVIOUS pay-per-view was built with five or six non-title losses. TWELVE, TWELVE NON-TITLE LOSSES, HA HA HA.
4. Dolph Ziggler beat Cesaro to retain the Intercontinental Title. During the match, a giant LOL sign flashed above the ring.
6. Big Show defeated Rusev by DQ. It’s now Big Show’s turn to love America. Rusev got DQ’d by attacking him with the Russian flag. Later, he kicked Show’s manager Zeb Colter. Lilian made Big Show cry during the national anthem. I don’t know what I’m typing anymore. Something something Vladimir Putin. Jerry Lawler was probably outraged that people said the word “Russia” while standing in the United States.
And that’s the show.
The good news is that it sounds a little fresher than Raw. The bad news is that
– Those NXT dark matches are not just Smackdown, and
– LOL Cesaro
Smackdown is basically a two-hour long version of Main Event at this point. It’s always been the B show, but it’s never felt this unimportant and forgotten before. They might as well put it out of its misery.
I will fight people to the death about the point of Smackdown being so much better than Raw and totally the A showaround 02-05.
Raw is Triple H, or Eddie vs Kurt, Lesnar, Cruiserweight title, and no Katie Vick.
Way more stuff happens on Main Event than Smackdown somehow
@KingGary Amen to that. Paul Heyman, ‘Taker actually doing something, even World’s Greatest Tag Team. Raw was just inviting embarrassingly depleted WCW stars to job to Trips.
By far the best Smackdown spoilers yet! Especially liked that Bryan was the “local jobber” and the Cesaro signs.
Oh and Dean of course.
“Daniel Bryan showed up doing the “yes” thing and nobody remembered it, so he just collapsed in sadness”
I wouldn’t be totally against this if the audience started chanting “Brie’s Husband!” at him and he underwent a Tyson Kidd-like turn back into Macho Dragon. Mannof the people DBry is heartwarming, but self congratulating uses his tiny girlfriend as a human shield DBry was my true love.
And hey, if you want to see a kickass dark match featuring Neville pinning Zayn, we all know that magnificent bastard happened: [m.youtube.com]
Personally I want Rusev’s streak to eventually be beaten by the American Dragon.
“self congratulating uses his tiny girlfriend as a human shield DBry was my true love.”
it was mine, as well. to this day, my absolute favourite version of Bryan. followed closely by his team with Derrick Bateman and his other team with Kane.
You know Rollins is going to walk out Monday with the briefcase, and Ambrose will steal it again… as is the Smackdown to Raw rule…
There’s more to the Cesaro loss that might prolong the feud with Ziggler and maybe, just maybe, in a more pleasant world, it would mean Cesaro could soon win the IC title.
I guess you read the sign.
Cesaro winning the IC title means ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. being a mid-card champion means ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. NOTHIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIING!!! AAAAAAAAAH! (who to blame for driving me this crazy?!)
There’s a video of one of the Neville vs Zayn dark matches somewhere on the internet. Hang on, let my Google busting fingers do the work…
..here it is [www.youtube.com]
They don’t have the crowd mikes on so it sounds kind of quiet, but it’s decent.
Seriously? You burn a Cesaro/Ziggler IC Title Match on SMACKDOWN?! ”
People complain that Smackdown doesn’t matter, then they complain that they burn a good match on Smackdown…….
Yeah, I guess take what you can get…but it’s just…it feels like there’s no reason for it to go forward.
I dunno, maybe it’ll surprise me.
Ziggler/Cesaro sounds like it could be great
it certainly was in the dozen of times we’ve seen them do it already, (if you watch all WWE’s programming.)
my favourite ones certainly weren’t the times they fought on RAW nor the other they battled on Smackdown, (though THIS new one might be something special,) but instead the times they got at it at Superstars or Main Event! they got 2 REALLY good matches against each other on each of these shows, totaling 4 awesome Ziggler/Cesaro matches from Superstars and Main Event.
A report I read said that Cesaro had the ropes when Dolph pinned him, so who even knows.
Also, I just needed to point out this auction that WWE has going on right now. Stephanie’s gear from Summerslam is going for over $4000, and I can’t help but think that it’s Bischoff.
[auction.wwe.com]
Putrid show. Cancel it.
Can you please write for WWE? Please…??
Given how WWE has treated their other 2 titles, I can’t tell if an IC Championship moves Cesaro up or down the card…
Hey Brandon, I know this might not be the best place (I don’t have twitter…), but thank you for whatever spoiler you deleted for King of Trios. 9 hours of wrestling is *a lot* to watch in a short amount of time for anyone unable to take time off this week.
Also: Once Tyler Breeze gets called up to the main roster and a quasi-comedy character spot gets opened up, ALL THE ASHLEY REMINGTON IN THE WORLD, please.
Just a general FYI – Tyler Breeze’s dark match was against Vordell Walker, who also appeared as a security guard on NOC and RAW this week.
Goddammit Brandon, this report is too entertaining not to read it before Smackdown, thus ruining smackdown.
What happened to smackdown supposedly moving to Thursdays?
The local jobber was Daniel Bryan. He showed up doing the “yes” thing and nobody remembered it, so he just collapsed in sadness in the middle of the ring and let Breeze pin him. ROFL at that.