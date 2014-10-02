The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/01/14: Breaking Up Is Hard To Do

Hey friendos, it’s Impact time again! This week marks the first show from a four-day taping in Bethlehem, PA, so settle in ‘cuz that means we’ll be here for like a year and a half. Some pre-show notes:
This week on Impact Wrestling: So many title challenges! And lots of talking about those challenges! It’s…challenging!
Ok them breaking up via Disney Quotes on Twitter might be the best thing to happen in pro wrestling in years
I’m still desperately hoping that the EC3/Spud breakup is some kind of long con in order to… something.
turn on Sting?
Pocket square on a pole match?
“Tables, Ladders, Chairs… AND OTHER WEAPONS!”
Doesn’t that mean it’s just a hardcore match?
I’ve long since thought EC3 and Spud were phenomenal in their roles and as talents, but that segment last night made it clear that they’re on another level compared to the rest of the roster. They are two of maybe five people in the entire company worth being excited to see and watching the two of them just be better than so many of their peers is amazing!
After watching that video of EC3 and Spud, I just want to go into a fetal position. THIS CAN’T BE HAPPENING! :'(
I’m assuming we’ll get the Gail Kim/HAVOK rematch at Bound For Glory. I’m definitely okay with that.
BFG is already advertising Havok vs. Velvet Sky, so, uh. Yay?
@Bill at the End – Sweet Jesus, that’s awful. I hope that’s a temporary placeholder “swerve” to sell how seriously injured Gail is so that when she does show up at BFG it will be that much more heroic, win or lose. Wouldn’t you want your best female wrestler on the biggest show of the year rather than a garbage wrestler like Velvet? Then again, this is TNA, so reasoning goes right out the window.
Maaaaaaaaaaaan, if I knew TNA’s rationale behind pretty much anything, I’d be using my apparent powers of precognition to play the ponies.
So is it weird that I think HAVOK is even more attractive because I know she could absolutely rip me to shreds?
So is it wrong for me to be more attracted to Havok than Velvet sky? Is it more wrong for me to want to be the ref in a ODB/Havok match? Also, where’s our breakdown of the King of the Flippy Boys tournament (as stated by the Kentucky Gentleman, Chuck Taylor)
Havok has injected some much needed vitality into Impact. (1) She’s a damned good wrestler. (2) She plays her role suberbly. She gets heat the other heels wish they could get. Havok is the first wrestler in ages that has sparked my fading interest in TNA.
Random thought of the day: Someone should make a slow jam version of EC3’s entrance theme.
I love EC3 and Rockstar Spud so much I cannot pick a side at all. Havok is one powerful beast! She’s the only other woman’s wrestler along with Awesome Kong who I legitimately believe could beat up most of the men wrestlers.