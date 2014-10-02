The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/01/14: Breaking Up Is Hard To Do

Hey friendos, it’s Impact time again! This week marks the first show from a four-day taping in Bethlehem, PA, so settle in ‘cuz that means we’ll be here for like a year and a half. Some pre-show notes:

– Like, comment, share, tumbl, and tweet this report. Let’s have a conversation, even if that conversation is “man this show is kinda real bad.”

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here.

This week on Impact Wrestling: So many title challenges! And lots of talking about those challenges! It’s…challenging!