The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/22/14: Kill Your Idols

Before we find out what delights await us this week, a few things first:
This week on Impact Wrestling: Kurt Angle is the actual worst, and I have proof.
Eric Young is totally the worst friend ever. His wife vanished off the face of the Earth, Joseph Park got turned back into Abyss for no good reason, and he gets Spud beaten up because he’s a jerk. I want Joe Park back. D:
You know, TNA has quite a few really good wrestlers. You would think they’d be able to turn in a better product.
I haven’t watched TNA in close to 10 years now. Is Havok always that slow in her matches? Or was she moving slowly to kill time until Gail Kim coming out?
Sup, Rebel?
Fantasy booking: EC3 and the Not-so-funky-Tyrus win the tag belts. Out for revenge, Spud chases the belts with his new tag partner… GRADO!
I really don’t see any problem with this.
But Grado keeps showing up late for the matches and so all of their tag matches are Spud being Ricky Mortoned for 20 (LOL, right- modern TV)- 5 minutes before Grado waltzes up, tags in and destroys.
The biggest thing missing to me in this show is the extra step. If TNA were to take one extra step with each storyline, they’d at least be plausible and not seeming like they’re just throwing stuff against the walls and running away.
Example: If Bram just explains WHY he wanted to fight devon instead of just shouting he knows he’s a hall of famer and blah blah blah, it’s a little bit of a better story. “I went after this guy because he’s the last person here involved with what everyone thinks hardcore is. I’m the king of hardcore and now it’s time to show you why”
Is it so hard to add an extra sentence or two to a promo in order to (try to) create a story?
Regulate is a great track.
TNA was also decent.
Danielle, WE NEED TO WRESTLE BROS KARAOKE “REGULATE”, OKAY?!
YES WE DO MOBSY
YES WE DO
Did you know: The rhythm is the bass?
And the bass, well, the bass is the treble?
Veda Scott vs. Gail Kim BE STILL MY HEART.
I don’t think I’ve seen Rick that happy since Gene Simmons retweeted him.
TNA will have to give me The Martin Luther Kings Of Wrestling vs The African American Wolves in order for me to forgive all of their previous transgressions.
Danielle throwing subtle shade on Brandon with the NWA comment. D-Mat heel turn CONFIRMED!
so did they ever reveal the shocking announcement?