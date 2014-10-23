The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/22/14: Kill Your Idols

Hello friends! Are you quite recovered from that picture of Shark Boy last week? I know I have definitely not made it my background for everything. Before we find out what delights await us this week, a few things first:

– Did you read the inaugural British Boot Camp 2: Commonwealth Harder recap? Quick spoiler: it has some kickass ladies, Rockstar Spud, and is so much fun I’m actually taken back a bit.

– Like, share, tumbl, tweet, email, and comment on this report. We love comments like I love vegan Chinese food – it’s the best and I miss it when it’s not around.

– Follow me on Twitter here, and With Spandex here. Also follow UPROXX here, ‘cuz they let us be a thing.

This week on Impact Wrestling: Kurt Angle is the actual worst, and I have proof.