The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/22/14: Kill Your Idols

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
10.23.14 4 years ago 15 Comments
Hello friends! Are you quite recovered from that picture of Shark Boy last week? I know I have definitely not made it my background for everything. Before we find out what delights await us this week, a few things first:

– Did you read the inaugural British Boot Camp 2: Commonwealth Harder recap? Quick spoiler: it has some kickass ladies, Rockstar Spud, and is so much fun I’m actually taken back a bit.

– Like, share, tumbl, tweet, email, and comment on this report. We love comments like I love vegan Chinese food – it’s the best and I miss it when it’s not around.

– Follow me on Twitter here, and With Spandex here. Also follow UPROXX here, ‘cuz they let us be a thing.

This week on Impact Wrestling: Kurt Angle is the actual worst, and I have proof.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF IMPACTbobby lashleyBOBBY ROODEbrambrittanydevonDJ ZEMAEC3ecw is for real dead get over it nerdsETHAN CARTER IIIGAIL KIMGUNNERHAVOKIMPACT WRESTLINGJEFF HARDYjessicka havokJESSIE GODDERZKENNY KINGKURT ANGLElow kiMAGNUSMATT HARDYMVPREBELROCKSTAR SPUDsad dadSAMOA JOEsamuel shawthe best and worst of impact wrestlingthe bromansTNATNA IMPACTZEMA ION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP