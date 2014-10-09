The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/8/14: This Spud’s For You

Hey cool kids, what’s up? Are you ready to find out what happened between Spud and EC3 and maybe also other stuff I guess? Rad, me too!
– Before you read this report, be sure to get caught up on the Q&A we did with Ethan Carter III. It was amazing, and the idea that Norv is the illegitimate love child of EC3 and Helga is now my forever headcanon.
– Like, tweet, tumbl, comment (early and often!), and share this post with everyone you know. Don’t think they’ll enjoy TNA? Show ’em a bunch of Spin Cycle videos and then the thousands of words I’ve written about how awesome all of those dudes are.
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and the UPROXX mothership here.
This week on Impact Wrestling: I’m with Spud! Are you with Spud? Why not, are you a jerk or something?
The EC3/Spud breakup was so wonderfully done… and it DESTROYED me. I’m still trying to recover. Why, Ethan, why? Why have you broken up the greatest duo since Daniels and Kazarian? I wanted to see you guys in buddy cop movies. I’m going to go bury me pace in a pillow and cry for the rest of the day.
IMPAAAAACT REPORT, IMPAAAAACT REPORT, IMPACTREPORT!
FACT!
Rockstar Spud stood up for himself! (CHECK! CHECK! CHECK!)
And Ethan couldn’t put him on the shelf! (CHECK! CHECK! WHEE!)
As we head into BFG (IMPACT REPORT, IMPACT REPORT)
He said no to EC3 (IMPACT REPORT, IMPACT REPORT)
Even though he lacks in size, (CHECK! CHECK! CHECK!)
He can strut his stuff in a battle of bowties!
DANCE BREAK!
Go Spu-ud! Go Spu-ud! Go Spu-ud!
IMPAAAAACT REPORT, IMPAAAAACT REPORT, IMPACTREPORT!
We’re done with our mission!
Octonauts, at ease until the next adventure!
AMAZING.
(that was 100% for you, Octonaut bro)
I heard the Octo-Alert and rushed to the GUP-A as fast as I could!
Where do they go with spud from here ?
I think they’re setting up for Hot Mess to eventually take the belt off HAVOK. She’s obviously busting her ass out there and she’s proven herself capable against the best (Gail Kim) in the past, but has always come up just short of getting the title. I think they’ll have HAVOK trample the division for a while, have Hot Mess fight valiantly and fail a couple times against her, then finally have her beat HAVOK for the belt for her big big victory where she finally reaches the mountaintop against the most terrifying competitor the KOs division has seen since Awesome Kong. At least, that seems like the logical thing to do. This is TNA so all bets are off.
He disagrees/ He thinks he’s very good
He disagrees/ He thinks he’s very good
Wrestling does the “ironic reappropriation of the catchphrase” a lot, but I’ve never seen it done that effectively. Rockstar Spud basically deserves an Oscar.
agreed
My Goodness. All the different emotions in Spud’s face after he slapped EC3 were just fantastic. The sadness, the anger, his confusion as if he wasn’t sure if what he was doing was right but he was just fed up, how much he wished this wasn’t so, all evident in one facial expression.
You are Rockstar Spud, Sir. And you are phenomenal.
Wait, hang on. A live PPV is scheduled in the middle of a set of TV tapings?
How does that work?
Via The Quantum Mechanics of the Ugandan Justice System of course.
It’s a novelty PPV without most of the main-eventers where nothing’s going to happen.
Isn’t it traditionally their biggest show of the year, though? Their Wrestlecade/Starmania(feel free to use those for Inspire Pro, @Brandon)?
@907 Technically Slammiversary is the “premiere” event, with BFG still remaining one of the big four. Everything’s always overshadowed by Lockdown anyways, though, even when it suuuuuucks
BFG has consistently been advertised as TNA’s biggest event over the years. I used to think of it as the show where Sting always wins the title. Slammiversary is TNA’s, as the name suggests, anniversary show. It used to be notable for being the show where they did the King of the Mountain match every year, but they stopped doing that a while back, which is just as well, since it was a stupid gimmick match anyhow. Lockdown is the all-cage PPV (six sides of steel!), or it used to be, or it is again, or it’s not, I don’t even know any more. It’s notable for featuring the Lethal Lockdown match, which might sound good on paper, but more often than not just winds up being a clusterfuck. On the positive side, Lethal Lockdown has produced some pretty crazy spots over the years on top of the cage. In theory, TNA has a 4th “big” event (Genesis?) but in reality they really don’t. They have a big 3 (BFG, Slammy, Lockdown) and a bunch of filler PPVs.
Remember when Bobby Roode as champion was cool? That was a fun time, huh?
I’m finding more and more of the guys we’re supposed to cheer for are just dickbags while the heels are cool dudes with logical points. Shouldn’t we sympathize with the heroes and boo the villains? If wrestling is built upon “Good vs. Evil” like it often is (sup Aesome Kong wrecking the KO division and warming my heart all the while), why is it that Good are the Alpha Betas from Revenge of the Nerds?
Bah. Ethan Carter III should’ve won the title off of Magnus and usher in the best year long title reign ever. Maybe he and Spud would still be best friends.
They should sell “Wrestle like a dickbag” shirts on the TNA site. Not wrestler specific, mind you.
At first I was sad when witnessing EC3 and Rockstar Spud breaking up but so far it’s been very intriguing and I’m emotinally invested. Little things like that makes pro wrestling storylines very special in my eyes.
I’m digging James Storm’s trio. Like EC3 Storm is another guy I’d like to see win the TNA Champ as he’s been tearing it up lately.
Totally agree on the BFG series it added a special atmosphere, helped build up storylines for BFG and gave them a bigger feel. Without it I barely even remember that BFG is even on this month.