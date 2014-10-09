The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/8/14: This Spud’s For You

#Pro Wrestling #Impact Wrestling
10.09.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

Hey cool kids, what’s up? Are you ready to find out what happened between Spud and EC3 and maybe also other stuff I guess? Rad, me too!

– Before you read this report, be sure to get caught up on the Q&A we did with Ethan Carter III. It was amazing, and the idea that Norv is the illegitimate love child of EC3 and Helga is now my forever headcanon.

– Like, tweet, tumbl, comment (early and often!), and share this post with everyone you know. Don’t think they’ll enjoy TNA? Show ’em a bunch of Spin Cycle videos and then the thousands of words I’ve written about how awesome all of those dudes are.

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and the UPROXX mothership here.

This week on Impact Wrestling: I’m with Spud! Are you with Spud? Why not, are you a jerk or something?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#Impact Wrestling
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF IMPACTIMPACT WRESTLINGMVPPRO WRESTLINGthe best and worst of impact wrestlingTNA IMPACTVELVET SKY

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 5 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP