The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/8/14: This Spud’s For You

Hey cool kids, what’s up? Are you ready to find out what happened between Spud and EC3 and maybe also other stuff I guess? Rad, me too!

– Before you read this report, be sure to get caught up on the Q&A we did with Ethan Carter III. It was amazing, and the idea that Norv is the illegitimate love child of EC3 and Helga is now my forever headcanon.

– Like, tweet, tumbl, comment (early and often!), and share this post with everyone you know. Don’t think they’ll enjoy TNA? Show ’em a bunch of Spin Cycle videos and then the thousands of words I’ve written about how awesome all of those dudes are.

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and the UPROXX mothership here.

This week on Impact Wrestling: I’m with Spud! Are you with Spud? Why not, are you a jerk or something?