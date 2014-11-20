The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 11/12/14 and 11/19/14: Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow

Hi, friends! Due to a series of ~unfortunate events, we’re doubling up on Impact. Two weeks for the price of one! Well, they’re always free, but you know what I’m getting at.
This (and last) week on Impact: Kissy faces, title changes, and me getting super emotional about pro wrestling. It’s the end of an era, folks.
I’ve kept reading these columns long after I stopped watching Impact. I love your social commentary mixed with your wrestling fandom, and I really wish that Impact would get better. I’d love to watch another thing that wasn’t 3 hours of RAW.
And while I love Brandon’s columns (his stuff lead me to Uproxx), I think I’d like to see what you can do with a B&W column for Lucha Underground (if you have any interest). Just wishing and thinking out loud.
WOOOOHOOOO HOT MESS CHAMPION HOT MESS CHAMPION HOT MESS CHAMPION BAH GAWD HOT MESS CHAMPION!
Also, I’m glad Low Ki ditched the Power Ranger Suit and adopted trunks. It’s bad enough having one guy who wrestles in a Power Ranger Suit on the show, but two was ridiculous.
Anyone else notice that the hashtag was spelled “Crownded” during the X-Division match?
Also just wanted to say I just went to my first Chikara show mostly from lurking here and reading what you guys say about it. Loved it!
LET’S GO SAILING!!!
Have Tommy Dreamer matches always been slow walks to props? Because that’s totally how he wrestled in that hardcore match.
He wrestled like a dying old man, who wished he was anywhere but here.
“OK, let me go get the chair. Alright, now hit me with that Kendo Stick. OK, now I’m going to put this cheese grater near your head.”
E C DUB! E C DUB! E C DUB! E C DUB! E C DUB!
Well he is an old man, I hadn’t seen him in some years, to tell the truth and it was pitiful.
See, now – I enjoyed this episode. AFTER watching Luche Underground, no less. I dunno, Danielle…..
WORD LIFE. This is basic huganomics.
Pft. I could teach advanced huganomics at this point. But, y’know, I prefer to stay out in the field.