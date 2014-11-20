The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 11/12/14 and 11/19/14: Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
11.20.14 3 years ago 10 Comments

Hi, friends! Due to a series of ~unfortunate events, we’re doubling up on Impact. Two weeks for the price of one! Well, they’re always free, but you know what I’m getting at.

– Are you reading our British Boot Camp 2 recaps? They are super fun, and you should get in on all that British indie wrestling and (not actually) gratuitous U’s.

– Share, like, tweet, tumbl, and comment on this report. This is the last new show until January, so now is the time to get your stuff in.

– Be sure to follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here.

This (and last) week on Impact: Kissy faces, title changes, and me getting super emotional about pro wrestling. It’s the end of an era, folks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF IMPACTbest and worst of impact wrestlingIMPACT WRESTLINGMVPthe best and worst of impact wrestlingThe Best and Worst of TNA ImpactTNATNA IMPACT

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 1 day ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP