The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 11/12/14 and 11/19/14: Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow

Hi, friends! Due to a series of ~unfortunate events, we’re doubling up on Impact. Two weeks for the price of one! Well, they’re always free, but you know what I’m getting at.

– Are you reading our British Boot Camp 2 recaps? They are super fun, and you should get in on all that British indie wrestling and (not actually) gratuitous U’s.

– Share, like, tweet, tumbl, and comment on this report. This is the last new show until January, so now is the time to get your stuff in.

– Be sure to follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here.

This (and last) week on Impact: Kissy faces, title changes, and me getting super emotional about pro wrestling. It’s the end of an era, folks.