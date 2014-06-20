The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 6/19/14: Right In The Dreamers

– Due to technical difficulties, last week’s episode of The Mandible Claw went up today. The good news is that a semi-companion piece with Silver Ant (formerly Green Ant, currently awesome) also went up. Download at the source to hear us talk Inspire, Chikara, and what the dang happened to Soldier Ant.
– I’ll be at the Chikara show in Detroit on Sunday. Hellos and high-fives are highly encouraged! Well, unless you’re Jolly Roger. He an have a high-five when he gives The Shard his belt back. That jerk.
This week on Impact: Yelling, some more yelling, the same guy yells, and then, swerve, MORE YELLING.
Looooooooooooooooved Dixie’s “DId he win for me?” comment. Think it was the only bit in the show I liked. Everything else is a shambolic mess. If you gathered up all the Muppets, put them in a tombola, gave it a spin and randomly pulled them out in pairs while yelling “YOU’RE NOW FEUDING!!!” it would still make more sense than an episode of TNA.
Hmm… if you replaced “Muppets” with, well, “shaved Muppets” we might have stumbled upon TNA’s booking secret.
I was reading somewhere Vince Russo thinks its not TNA booking or talent. Oh no it’s their shooting schedule. The unlikable ” faces” , illogical motivations and swerves, misogynistic storylines, and lackluster action in the ring. You don’t see any of that….it’s their shooting schedule for Impact.
My only issue with this is that you think the Shard deserves the belt back. Kingston was able to keep his belt from being sold, if the little guy cared he could have kept his.
I will fight you in real life.
No, I don’t want to get beat up at King of Trios!
“Wait…Daniel Bryan doesn’t have the heavyweight title anymore? Ok let’s get that belt the hell away from EY now”
I still don’t get why everyone dumps on Heel Dixie…seriously, she’s been awesome. Also <3 the Twittamachine thing.
If you’re a rational human being then you’re on Dixie Carter’s side. Seriously all guys that threatened her are UBER CREEPS. Completely unlikable douchebags. Kennedy, Bully Ray, Dreamer. Fuck off ya blockheads.
Team Carter forever.
Yeah I never get how I am supposed to dislike Dixie and side with people who are total skid marks .
I hope as soon as the “NON-Compete” time runs out, that Drew “the chosen one” gets his ass over here, stays out of trouble and be the savior TNA has needed for so long. If Vince was that “UP” on him, then surely the people here can find a path for this man.
I also want to see Aksana over here, where Gail Kim can be the bad ass she is, instead of the the little “do nothing” WWE made her be, both are badasses, and the matches would rock in my opinion.
And maybe it’s just me, but I was actually glad to see Roode show up when he did. He may be an asshole, but he is “our” asshole.
Embarrassingly, reuniting McIntyre and Tiffany wouldn’t be the biggest trainwreck on TNA television.
oh, and D, for true fans, the REAL ECF’NW will always be part of our DNA.
If by “true fans”, you mean “people who refuse to let 1995 go”, then yes. But, believe it or not, there are true fans out there who loved the NWA in the 80s and would much prefer a return to more classic storylines and a focus on actual in-ring competition, rather than all the negative shit Danielle has to talk about EVERY SINGLE WEEK, most of which stems from either ECW or Vince’s version of it, Crash TV.
I loved ECW as much as the next guy, but I was a teenager then. I’m an adult now, and I’ve matured since then, and while it’ll always hold a place in my heart, there’s really no place in the modern wrestling landscape for a lot of the stuff that ECW brought to the table. Which is why these ECW reunion feds tend to keep closing.
I think I enjoyed the Dixie / Dreamer sequence and the Magnus chair in YO FACE! the best. The wolves just freaking annoy the crap out of me. If Willow can be the ” ultraviolent alter ego ” of Jeff Hardy why can’t we have Joseph Park as the likable alter ego of Abyss? Am I the only one who heard Angelina Love ” formerly” introduce herself? How does she does she do that? If you formerly introduce yourself , do you even have to do it now? Last night didn’t put me to sleep but its still so blah. The over explaining why people don’t like each other is painful. I have watched Chikara, ROH and NXT matches on YouTube and could figure out from the action in the ring and the announce team what was going on.
[www.youtube.com]
Now I’m thinking about EC3 and Spud as Gaston and Lefou, and everything is wonderful.
MY WORK HERE IS DONE
(until next week)
(thank you for being super cool and getting that)
Hey! I’m from Lehigh Valley, it’s actually really terrible.
Right? I guess if you only came there like twice a year for awesome wrestling, it might be pretty decent, but if you actually have had to live there for any amount of time, your entire perspective would shift.
Lindsey is the new Impact Zone Champion?
Ew.
I’ve really only been following TNA through the Best and Worsts for a few months now, and it sounds like what you’d get if WCW circa 2000 had a baby with a giant unmotivated pile of garbage. Am I getting the wrong impression or is it fair to completely pull the plug and just never pay attention to TNA again?
That Tenay picture sums up everything that TNA makes me feel, from Mike Tenay wanting to strangle someone to Taz apparently looking for something else to watch on his monitor to the chunky Birthday Party Clown edition of Bully Ray on the left.
That clip of Dreamer and Beulah makes me really glad that I missed most of ECW. And the beauty of the Network is that I can avoid stupid shit like that but still watch Eddie, Malenko and the other WCW-bound dudes work their balls off.
I’m confused the promo for this week says Lashley vs ” charismatic enigma” Jeff Hardy. What about the ” unpredictable, ultra violent ” Willow???
This show would be 1000% more watchable if it featured Jon Tapper and/or Robert Irvine. I think, between the two of them, they could do a better job of turning TNA around than any other creative team upheaval TNA has tried. Of course, that would require one or both of them getting in Dixie’s face and screaming at her until she realized that she was an abject failure from the business end of things, but hey, one can hope, right?