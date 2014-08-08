The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 7/8/14: Table For BOOOO

Hey, friendos! We’ve finally arrived at the episode that had the best chance of making my head twist itself from my body and shoot itself into the sun. But I’m still here, and you’re doing this instead of watching the G1 Climax, so I guess we’ve gotta do this.
This week on Impact: #ShitHappens
Quite possibly the worst thing in the history of pro wrestling.
No, no it wasn’t. This wasn’t anywhere near as bad as Katie Vick. Katie Vick was several levels of horrible worse than this. Not to mention that this isn’t the first woman Bully has put through a table, or even the second, which makes Bully all that much more a scumbag in the grand scheme of things.
In fact, Degeneration X alone has done at least half a dozen things worse than Bully putting Dixie through a table, including attempted murder, multiple times no less, plus the aforementioned Katie Vick incident which is the worst of the bunch. Yes DX did something worse than ATTEMPTED MURDER. I’m not excusing Bully putting Dixie through a table, it was stupid and disgusting, but much, much, much worse things have gone down in wrestling over the years.
The Katie Vick angle wasn’t nearly as bad as people make it out to be. Dumb, sure. It was really dumb. But it was goofy as fuck.
I watched the last 15 minutes or so of Impact, and it was horrible. Literally the worst thing I’ve ever seen on a wrestling show.
Well, you have a right to your own opinion, but I vehemently disagree. Yeah, Katie Vick was a joke, but that’s some really really fucked up and tasteless shit to be joking about. Just thinking about that segment makes my stomach turn. In my book, Bully putting Dixie through a table, as disgusting as that was, wouldn’t even make the top 25 worst things I’ve ever seen in wrestling, and that’s just the things I’ve actually seen, there’s undoubtedly more I haven’t seen. Just the stuff from the Attitude Era/Monday Night Wars had at least 30 acts worse than this between the 3 companies involved. A lot of people look back fondly on the Attitude Era/Monday Night Wars, and a bunch of cool and fun stuff did happen during that time, but there was a lot, and I mean A LOT, of seriously heinous and shockingly disgusting shit that went down. There’s a line between edgy/cool and heinous/disgusting and all 3 companies crossed that line, hooo boy did they cross that line a lot. And, to be fair, TNA certainly crossed that line here with Bully powerbombing Dixie through a table.
As much as I love Gail Kim, and I’m pretty much president of the Gail Kim fan club, no one should ever give her a microphone. Get this woman a mouthpiece and let her kick ass in the ring.
She could get her husband to do it, but I then all of her feuds would be about the other Knockouts’ failing restaurants.
You say that like it’s a bad thing, @Brad Curran.
Two things:
1. I watched Angelina’s segment with a smile. I know, it was goofy and silly and objectively not very good, but honestly, her being a part of that card signing for that kid with cancer made me do a total 180 on her, so I will appreciate her no matter what she does. Random, I know, but whatevs.
2. I will NEVER for the life of me understand most wrestling fans dislike for Dixie Carter the character. Maybe they just can’t separate her from Dixie the owner, which is completely different, but my god, she just hits it on all cylinders. So she stumbles over some words. Big deal. A lot of people do that. But Dixie being able to convey thoughts, emotions, and sense on her show is a seemingly lost art, and she was able to flick the switch from sassy drunk mom to GET OUT OF MY BUILDING yet never lose a beat.
And yes, **** Bully Ray.
TNA has talent and no direction. I swear, I have never seen a promotion have so much potential and just blow it. I mean, shit, even WCW, at its end, was pulling over a 2 each week, and that was a promotion so obviously dying that they might as well have put it in big flashing lights. The only quality people they had around were Lance Storm, Rey Mysterio, Booker T, Goldberg, DDP, Sting and Flair.
TNA has had over the past few years, and utterly WASTED, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Austin Aries, Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, James Storm, Bobby Roode, EC3, and that’s just for starters. I say wasted because Joe should’ve been a dominant force, and he’s been midcarding for FAR too long. AJ, Chris, and Kazarian are gone. Storm and Roode have bounced all over the place. Jeff Hardy got turned into a bigger weirdo than he already was. I mean, I could keep going on, but the inability to have good creative for the wonderful talent they have had or do have makes me so damn sad. I used to watch back in the day in 2006, and there were some really kickass feuds going on then. Now, it’s just a sad shitpile, because nobody has any vision.
I’d love to see someone like Jim Ross come in and clean up the place, but he has no desire to spend the energy. If they really, truly, cared about the creative, they’d hire some good veterans to handle that end of it. WWE gets away with some of their bullshit because it’s slick, Hollywood-produced bullshit. TNA has no business trying to copy it. They need what they had back in the Dusty days, good old-fashioned feuds, with minimal promos. Let the talent do the talking in the ring.
it’s almost over, right. like there’s not going to be impact on tv soon?
also: i loved when a new guy would enter the 4 vs 4 and everyone on the other team would just stand around, waiting to get knocked down so the momentum would shift.
I’m done with TNA. Just Done. I’ve stuck around for years, been through the muck that they’ve put up but this is just disgusting. Jesus. Regina George was a better person than Bully Ray. Doooooone.
Thank you for that Bromans clip!
So wait, are the cast of Spin Cycle the only babyfaces, the only legit good guys in the whole entire roster? (The cast being EC3, Sanada, Rockstar Spud, Bro Mans, DJ Z & Jeremy Borash?) OK the perfect metaphor for this show would be Frank Miller this is the Frank Miller of professional wrestling, and Spin Cycle are in a complete different universe, how the fuck can you bring your fucking company from Bad Influence and Joseph Park (Independently not in their feud) and those days to this. This. This.This.This.
I haven’t seen this episode because I’m not a masochist and you Danielle, keep in mind this is important, if I ever fling any shit at you either in the past or the future disregard it because fuck. To get through this review without saying fuck it and blowing up Antarctica in pure. Fucking. Rage. Takes guts
Like how do you fuck up storytelling this badly? How do you fucking fuck up the fucking title of protagonist and antagonist and switch it around and try to tell the fucking tale. This may be one circle of hell in Dante’s Inferno, this better fucking be because I swear to Christ, Allah, Anubis and all their bitches if it’s fucking not, I’m gonna have to blow a fucking gasket, I swear. For fucks sake.
1: I hope you get paid double for writing about this shite
2: The James Storm and Senada screen grab looks like a still from an inter-racial gay porn.
3: Though I think you’re slightly overstating the case, TNA is WAY over the top with the Misogyny. It really is nauseating.
4: This show makes Raw look like The Godfather. And Raw is itself shit about 60% of the time.
oh, forgot 5: HPMFK won’t debut on TV at this rate…
Snitsky looks like he’s wearing a Snitsky mask one size too small.
Don’t touch the switch on Kurt Angle’s neck.
Danielle, I cannot commend you enough for somehow watching this ggarbage week after week.
Goddamn, Danielle, I can’t even describe how bad I feel for you while reading this. You should really get some kind of a lifetime achievement award for putting up with this show for so long.
Also, could it be that TNA is now getting their contract renewed with Spike not because they hired Russo behind their backs or anything like that, but they’ve seen this set of tapings before they aired and just thought to themselves: “yeah, well, fuck this bullshit”
I don’t understand how could somebody watch this and genuinely like it, I just don’t. This episode was objectively, factually a goddamn zero.
NOT* getting their contract renewed, obviously.
Also, EC3’s sparkly gear reminds me of Sin Cara.
Stupid, sexy MVP!
I would like to stop laughing at this, but I’m not planning to any time soon.
I have not watched Impact for a looooooong time. But apparently I’m a masochist so I turned it on last night. Seriously, I can’t believe that people were cheering a woman getting beaten up like that.
Not to veer too far off topic, but I always thought in that last panel Homer yelled “D’oh!” not “won’t!”
Anyway, I had a bit of a laugh at Tenay’s so over the top reaction to Dixie’s “reign” coming to an end,even though she lost all of her power to do anything when Bully Ray originally screwed her. Also, has Dixie even done anything to most of the people who came out to watch her get put through a table?
“What is even your problem, Homicide?”
Asked and answered, Counselor.
Wait, hiring resorts ISN’T cool? I have to rethink EVERYTHING!
I didn’t give a shit about Dixie Carter going through a table mostly because face Bully Ray is total garbage. However actually watching it just made me really uncomfortable. I didn’t like it at all. Especially since we are supposed to cheer for an entire roster who condones and supports a man assaulting a woman. We talk about how bad Ray Rice is for doing the same thing, then we cheer this? It’s disgusting.
Jeeeeeeeeeeeesus the state of Al Snow.
Did the camera just take a bad picture? Is he really that…haggard looking?
I think he’s about 50, in fairness. And he never looked that good even in his prime, to the extent that Al Snow even has a prime.
(Al Snow totally has a prime, and it’s his run as Leif Cassidy.)
That last segment was super uncomfortable. It was like all the awful stuff with Vickie Guerrero, but with more physical violence. Keep f*cking that chicken, Russo.
Can someone send out a memo letting everyone know that Rycklon is “Big Zeke’s” actual first name? I’m not sure why it still seems to be confusing people, especially those ON THE SHOW, TAZZ.
Also, I’m going to fight with every fiber of my being to make “SANADACANRANA” a thing.
man why did lo-ki ever get released by wwe
a mix a whining about not getting a push and general attitude probs, he kinda has a history of this stuff so lets see how things go if TNA starts having him job.
I dont watch TNA anymore, but I do read this recap to keep abreast of how sad/hilarious/terrible it is/was/has been, but I legit belly laughed at James Storm’s racist thoughts…Bravo Danielle.
I know it’s an unwritten rule that everyone here probably follows already, but unless you’re more of a masochist and/or a terrible human being, please don’t read the YouTube comments or check out the likes/dislikes bar on the Bully/Dixie video.
Not a good episode this week. Abyss, Samoa Joe, and Ken Anderson all wrestled this week and i’m just not a fan of when that happens.
I don’t know how to fix TNA but they need to define protagonists and antagonists better than they are currently doing.