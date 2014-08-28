The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 8/27/14: BORE! BORE! BORE!

Hi friends! Did you watch TNA this week! I sure did! Wanna talk about it? I sure don’t! But hey, let’s do it anyways, For the kids, y’know?
This week on Impact: A war hero, a kitty, and Matt Hardy walk into the Manhattan Center, and it’s not the set up for a joke! Well…maybe it is a little.
I know it’s unless but I’m hoping for option c: the wolves.
Didn’t Bully Ray’s contract expire or is about to expire ? I hope they have the Dudley’s come out on top on this tag team match series just to have them – the dudleys – disappear.
Bully said his goodbyes to the locker room last week. Unless they cut a deal to have him stick around for the next tapings, he’s done.
Oh yeah, Davey Richards broke his leg two weeks ago, and they haven’t finished the tournament yet.
WHOOPSIE.
D-von is working an idie show a few blocks from my house ran by some people I know. I asked him what working for TNA is like. He gave me the most “it’s awful but for some reason I can’t come out and say it” answer ever, so I’m assuming they’ll be back.
Your “BOOM ROASTED” remark made me crave dry roasted peanuts. I have none in the house and am now all the sads.
Anyway, I think Tommy Dreamer has gone beyond “Cool Dad” to “Drunk Uncle at a family gathering who starts ‘play fighting’ with the young guys to try and prove he’s still got it”. Or does that just happen when my family is put in the same room with alcohol?
Also, I really REALLY want it to be revealed Sam Shaw now has a Gunnar shrine. Speckled with little strands from Gunnar’s beard. Shaw then brings it to life and we have wrestling’s first ever Sex Golem.
Don’t pretend you wouldn’t watch it.
Gunner Sex Golem – I’m in.
I want to buy this comment popsicles and tell it it’s pretty. Well done!
If TNA wants a license to print money they should hire Ricochet, ACH, Rich Swann, AR Fox and all the Dragon Gate youngboys and say “you only get paid if we see something we’ve never seen before.”
Oh no you don’t. Brandon. TNA, stay the fuck away from the young talent of my favorite wrestling promotion in the world. You leave my lucha-infused puroresu alone dammit! TNA can only hurt them… Okay, I’ll let one, just one Dragon Gate youngboy come to TNA on one condition. The condition is that they start selling the insanely awesome Tozawa t-shirt (either white or black, I’m cool with both) in The States. I’ve been wanting that t-shirt so bad. For those that don’t know what I’m talking about, it’s this:
[pbs.twimg.com]
Akira Tozawa is the mutherfucking man!
Bobby: “What are you doin in here, EY, eating Kurt’s fruit.”
LOL
Never google Double Dutch Rudder at school. I MEAN NEVER.
I have no clue what it is (I’m going to google it now), but from the way the whole bit was framed, I would have inferred that “google this while at school” seemed like an AWFUL idea.
Double dutch rudder. Yes far too much if TNA is just that.
Angry Danielle is Best Danielle.
If Rhyno fought in a canoe, you could yell: oar, oar, oar!
Not to be THAT guy, but I know you post at 411 also and are used to it, but I believe Rhino would have to wrestle in a scull to yell “Oar! Oar! Oar!” With a canoe, it’s still called a paddle.
And now, to extend the metaphor, considering ECIII has basically dictated the direction of Rhino’s career for the past couple of months, would that make him the wrestling-in-a-scull Rhino’s coxswain?
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent
I don’t know what you mean by “used to it”, but thanks for the correction.
I was afraid we would get angry Danielle. One week of NXT with its fun stuff,good wrestling and people you don’t hate and then she comes back to TNA. I couldn’t even make it thru this one. Seriously I didn’t notice TT and her awkward running until it was pointed out. Oh and why does every near pin in a knockouts match turn into a pervy crotch shot?
I read the whole thing! Maybe next week I’ll be able to watch a minute or two of Impact before I go screaming into the night.
I must say that MVP looked good in a white suit and pink shirt.