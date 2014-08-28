The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 8/27/14: BORE! BORE! BORE!

Hi friends! Did you watch TNA this week! I sure did! Wanna talk about it? I sure don’t! But hey, let’s do it anyways, For the kids, y’know?

– This has been a fun week at With Spandex. The Thread Count took a look back at the first four (amazing) televised pro wrestling weddings. David debuted his Racist Gimmick of the Week column, and it’s predictably fantastic. Did you see this badass pop culture-pro wrestling crossover art? If you have, look again. It’s still pretty cool.

– We love sharing and caring with and about all of you. Share this report around, comment, tweet it, Facebook it, and whatever else you have to do. We like new friends. Send us new friends!

– We can also be new friends on Twitter. Follow me here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here.

This week on Impact: A war hero, a kitty, and Matt Hardy walk into the Manhattan Center, and it’s not the set up for a joke! Well…maybe it is a little.