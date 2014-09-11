The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 9/10/14: I Swiped Left On Crazzy Steve

Hey there, space cowboys! A few things before we get to the show:
This week on Impact: Clowns are gross, kissing ladies without their permission is grosser. Also, a tables match!
As page 3 serves as a pretty solid rebuttal to some of the arguments Aubrey was trying on Straight Shoot (thank you for trying to fight the good fight) I wanted to add a little more to that:
One of the real problems with the “everything a face does to a heel is cool because they’re the bad guy” line of thinking is the notion that faces are justified in beating up heel NPCs because of words. Wrestlers solve disputes with other wrestlers through violence, that’s cool. The idea that you get to hit the bad guy because he said mean things to you, that’s not. It’s an especially lousy message for the typically half baked WWE/TNA audiences.
Woohoo, they’re doing the Gail Kim vs. Havok feud! IT’S HAPPENING!
Maybe I missed something, but isn’t Jeff Hardy’s middle name Nero? In that case, I’d say Matt Hardy’s Roman emperor equivalent is Caligula, in that he’s slightly less insane and definitely worse-regarded.
You were totally right about the implied homophobia re:Miz and Sandow. I listen to that podcast a lot and it was one of the first time I wished I could like call in or something and yell at people.
I will also add I really like that podcast, especially the retro one, and hope you go back on again. Hopefully WWE won’t try to incite gay panic again
Totally unrelated to the article but I’m bringing my son to a Chikara show in November because of your constant praise of the promotion. If we are not thoroughly entertained I’m holding you personally responsible.
Most entertaining write up in a while. Thanks
Piss off Brittany, Sam Shaw doing art projects with Gunnar was the story I wanted to see! He was going to make his beared buddy a picture with macaroni, glitter and pubes. He was going to make Gunnar pin it to the fridge and tell him how good he is at staying inside the lines while colouring in. It was going to be glorious.
Prediction: within two months we’re going to see Shaw disguise himself as a ring rope and attach himself to the ring just before the Beautiful People make their entrance.
Chikara-wise, if Spud (TNA’s best comedy act) and Archie (Chikara’s best comedy act) cross paths at some point I’m going to motherf’ing explode and leave behind just a pair of wide eyes and a big smile.
What’s Wrong With Bobby Roode: His terrible mohawk(?) haircut. I don’t want to see the Roode Bomb/driver (or whatever he calls it). The crossface seems to fit his style.
@danielle, my daughter has been waiting to see Havok start wrecking these ladies and unfortunately, she went online to check out her debut last week before this weeks show. She is so conflicted after hearing that jackass Tazz and reading all of the Youtube comments. I was unable to mute the damn TV before Wednesday nights appearance. She is so disheartened by how people are reacting to her. I was able to go onto my Instagram account and thank her for being outside of the cookie cutter image and for being another role model for my kid. I just cannot fathom the stupidity that exists when it comes to women’s wrestling stereotypes. The Facebook comments were even worse. I lost my shit on there. My kiddo likes to read your reviews as she is constantly laughing about your EC3 sections. Thanks for being a voice of reason in the world of ladies wrestling.
Why doesn’t EC3 have the tv title? No one using it.
Plus, WWE should sign Maryse to valet deal for the Miz. I’d love for the Miz to lose a match then say that he’s going home with Maryse.
The TV title doesn’t exist for good reason. That reason being that it meant absolutely nothing. I though they might actually make the TV title mean something when The Hulkster (Brother!) announced it would be defended on TV every week…
Sound awesome, right?
…
That lasted all of 3 weeks.