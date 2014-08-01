The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling Destination X 7/31/14: Destinate Harder

– In this week’s Thread Count, we looked at the history of wrestling’s law and order. It’s fun, and features a guy named Supercop Dick Justice. You want in on that action for sure.
– I also wrote about Spike canceling Impact Wrestling, and helped sort through some of the rumours surrounding the decision.
– Like, share, comment, tweet, tumbl, and get this column out there. Get all of these articles out there. With Spandex rules, and our staff are the best people.
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here. Two out of three of these are hella worthwhile. One of them has a bunch of pictures of my cat. Follow us all to find out which is which!
This week on Impact: A title match, some flippy stuff, and so many things that just don’t make any sense.
I know we normally agree on a lot of things Danielle, so I’m taking solace. I have a soft spot in my heart for the Notorious 187. Mostly because he’s the closest thing the New York City indy wrestling community has to a stand-up comic who will just drop in to small-potatoes shows and have some fun with the guys just starting out. David tweeted me that I missed him on TV last night, and I was upset. Seeing your review makes me less upset. Not saying that I won’t look for this online sometime down the road, but at least I know I don’t have to seek it out immediately.
#ithappens #facepalm
This has nothing to do with this episode and is only tangentially related since one “Phenomenal” AJ Styles used to wrestle for TNA, but I have nowhere else to put it. Anyway, AJ Styles vs. Minoru Suzuki from G1 Climax Day 7… holy, sweet baby Jesus that match was fantastic. Quite possibly MotY.
As for Impact… Woooohooo Jessica Havok!
That match kicked my fucking ass. Also, I’ve always known Minoru was deceptively agile (considering he’s been an old fat guy for a while now), but damn, the way he traded those counters with AJ in that match was unreal. “Old guy who found the fountain of youth” may be Nagata’s gimmick, but Suzuki could do it just as well. The only problem, as in pretty much every match AJ Styles wins, is that I still don’t buy Styles Clash as a good finisher. It just doesn’t look impactful enough, even though I like the pinning combination afterwards.
Uhhhh, these won’t be the last shows to air on Spike. Their contract isn’t up until October, and Spike isn’t actually “cancelling” them, so much as they’re opting not to renew their contract. You even wrote that Impact would continue airing until October in your initial write-up about the cancellation story leaking. TNA has exactly one week of television left in the can, so the second half of your first paragraph of actual Best and Worst’ing is pretty well shot.
Havok…oh, you mean Kavoh spelled backwards??
I am stupid and couldn’t stop my comment fast enough…Kovah spelled backwards?
Nilbog is goblin spelled backwards…..Also, what did I do wrong in my life to end up here? Making bad jokes on a TNA Wrestling recap. I need to go think about some stuff
Not that I want “It” to happen, but why spoil this thing they think we’re supposed to be all in for in a promo a week before it happens?
#ItHappens
Next week Danielle watches a two-part TV movie about an evil clown.
Next week Danielle ranks the Top 100 Baby Otter Videos.
#ItHappens
Next week Danielle Bests Velvet Sky
Your worst for the Kitty Cat/ Samoa joe/ Homicide match was hilarious! I feel bad for Tigre UNO in that we only see him get smashed on TV and he has no onscreen personality to speak of.
#ithappens . This is a NOPE for me in so many ways. I fail to see what the payoff is. More to the point given that we have idiot ” personalities” on ESPN and the View making asinine comments about women provoking men to do violence , this just seems inappropriate . I know I am asking a lot but rather than promote and celebrate this maybe some higher up should just say just shut it down and not show it on air and especially not sell it. Hell, maybe have a teachable moment of how this is wrong and the ” hero” shouldn’t be doing this and maybe we should rethink how we sell our product and the behavior of our ” good guys” on screen. That’s just my opinion though.
So I’m taking the week off from watching it next week cause I don’t wanna see E C DUB E C DUD E C DUB E C DUB E C DUB E C DUB beatin E C 3 E C 3 E C 3 then puttin’ Dame Dixie through a table. Like dude she’s your baws, stop bein’ a prick. Also yeah next week Bram Abyss is thing. (Can Bram Abyss just be a N/A when it comes to the Best and Worst.)
I’m so mad about the #ItHappens thing for SO many reasons.
1) Way to spoil the payoff of your longest running storyline.
2) It negates the main event war/battle/circlejerk, because Bully’s team will still be standing, so win, lose or draw, they still get what they want.
3) TNA is hyping the orchestrated assault of a middle-aged woman by 3 middle-aged men. And they wonder why Spike won’t promote them.
Also, I’m hoping someone taught Dixie how to do a killer frankensteiner.
That would be amazing if it was all a big swerve and Dixie wound up frankensteinering Bully through the table.
I thought this week was better than most, but it’s a low bar. Wolves vs Hardyz could have been something, and Jeff did give it up, but Matt can’t move like a normal human anymore. He and Angle could compare notes, I’m sure.
It was easy to call the winners of each and every X-Division match. My man Homicide looked a little plump and rusty, though.
I still don’t know where this James Storm storyline is going. Nowhere, maybe?
#ItHappens was so stupid. Way to rob any remaining drama from your main story.
I thought Aries/Lashley was a decent match. The champ is not a great wrestler, but he’s got more athletic ability than most guys. It’s not a stretch to say he’s faster and stronger than Aries or Hardy or Eric Young, and all of those guys are capable of dragging a good match out of Lashley. If he were in there with Abyss, for instance, or Mr. Anderson, it’d be a stinker of a match.
maybe its been said before, who knows. one of the problems with TNA is that their is no fluidity to it. the matches dont flow and are real herky jerky with the wrestlers pausing and doing nothing but holy shit moves