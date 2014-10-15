The Best And Worst Of Main Event 10/14/14: It’s A Shameful Thing, Lobster Head

Oh God, Alberto Del Rio’s stunt double better keep an eye on his car.
Pre-show Notes:
Not the first time Sandow has repurposed a wrestler’s entrance music.
[www.youtube.com]
WHOA THERE!! Before I even finish reading the first BEST paragraph, you need to be put on notice that the Davey Crockett/Magneto era of Sandow was amazing. Consider yourself served.
I think you might be conflating it with the current excellent Stunt Double era — the Magneto stuff was mostly kind of depressing.
The context was depressing, given how far down the card Sandow got booted.
But he owned the SHIT out of the “costume of the week” gimmick.
This is correct. (that it was awesome). It might have been depressing had Sandow not invested into each bit so heavily. (or you’re the sort of person who confuses “being on TV every week” with “getting burried”).
Nice write up, Birch.
I’m sure most people already know this, but, if you aren’t already, you should follow Big E on the Twitter. Dude is hilarious.
I’m more glad than ever I follow Big E on Twitter. Big E’s tweets always amaze me without fail.
Sheamus’ transformation into Irish Jeff Reed was so gradual, I didn’t even notice it before today.
I’m trying out for the role of “Nattie’s Other Man” on this season of Total Divas.
If I remember correctly, Tyson’s black and green tights were supposed to be TMNT inspired.
amazing FACT.
If I was with Lana all the time I’d think about anuses nonstop, too.
I found Sandow’s impersonation of Sheamus hilarious mainly because it brought back memories of Ricardo’s impersonation of Sheamus.
[youtu.be]
Tyson’s character on Total Divas is he loves his cats more than Natalya. I find it funny that R-Truth has now ended two streaks. Yeah I know Tyson lost on Raw last week but only counting his matches on Main Event the last couple weeks he was on a two match winning streak.
Cesaro and Gabriel’s match was good but they had better and longer matches on Superstars and HIAC 2012.
At first I wasn’t to sure what to make out of Rusev calling Big Show an anus but after reading what other people thought of it I feel awkward. Big E and Rusev had a good hoss fight and Big E’s power moves were killer awesome.
Ah, okay, I wasn’t sure what Tyson thought of the cats — the gear jives with his passive-aggressive character now.
On NXT, Tyson loves to tell people that he has more important shit to do right now, because he has FOUR CATS AT HOME TO TAKE CARE OFF, and typing it out that kinda does still work as passive-aggressiveness. But I guess it’s more about him being a selfimportant douchebag.
Anyways, CATS AND FACTS! I wouldn’t want to live in a world without that. And I can’t wait for official WWE merch saying “Cats and Facts!” as well as “Nattie’s Husband” (c’mon, at some point he HAS to embrace it!)
I was unfortunately super, super sick last night, and pretty feverish, so I don’t remember much from the episode but what stands out for me (for some reason) was Big E’s awesome STO reversal from the corner to Rusev for that 2 1/2 and 3/4s pinfall. I guess because that was the common corner reversal in WWE ’13 that I thought was pretty boss (they seemingly got rid of it for 2k14, however).
I did it a few times in WWE 13. Awesome move indeed.
@Nate Birch I just spotted that you typed Worth: Truth beats Facts instead of Worst: Truth beats Facts.
Well, I have written around 2000 articles for Uproxx — had to make a typo eventually.
Typo can be a bitch sometimes so I don’t blame you.
Rusev said he was going to make Big Show both talk AND speak out of his anus.
He added converse, chat, convey and articulate on the Main Event after show.
Did the whole Miz/Sandow/Sheamus match not warrant a percentage?
Wasn’t a match. Sheandow came out, talked up Miz for he is Mizdow’s identical twin brother from an Irish mother which makes biological sense because shut up then Sheamus came in, ruined everyone’s day and end.
I hope that the story about that prisoner suing Natalya because she made him her sex slave is part of the story. I just wanna see Tyson react to that.
Sandow did a pretty good Scottish accent, there. Now, if only Sheamus was Scottish …
“They want you to kill each other so they can feast on your sweet, supple hooman flesh.”
Ahah, that legitimately made me laugh out loud.
Listen, you put a Blanka wig on a guy, I’m gonna pay attention for at least a few minutes.