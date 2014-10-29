The Best And Worst Of Main Event 10/28/14: Tyson, I’m Sorry This Happened

#Best And Worst #Pro Wrestling #WWE
10.29.14 4 years ago 49 Comments

Cheer up Tyson, at least this was also a thing that happened.

Pre-show Notes:

Make sure to share the Main Event report! Sorry’s not gonna cut it! Just do it!

– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook if you like what we do around here. Follow yours truly on Twitter too!

Hit the next page for your Main Event of the evening (er, afternoon)…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBest and Worst of Main EventBO DALLASDAMIEN SANDOWLUKE HARPERMain EventNATALYAPAIGEPRO WRESTLINGSHEAMUSTHE MIZTHE USOSTYSON KIDDWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP