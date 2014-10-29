The Best And Worst Of Main Event 10/28/14: Tyson, I’m Sorry This Happened

Cheer up Tyson, at least this was also a thing that happened.
Pre-show Notes:
I know this is as stereotypical masculine as it gets but… goddamn, that header pic right there.
It’s okay, I used it as the header for stereotypical masculine reasons.
*right-click, save image*
Any chance for the whole shot in gif form?
My wife busted her ass to become an RN and now makes almost twice as much as me. I am totally fine with this, because now I can work less hours and spend more time writing novels (or perusing wrestling websites when I say I’m writing). It never even crossed my mind to feel like less of a man.
Tyson is the best, though and I am also sorry that happened to him. They had to shut the Dungeon down because it wasn’t going to get any better once he graduated!
Of course in NXT, where everything is better, Tyson is the bad guy because he acts like he’s being persecuted and ashamed even though he’s not and shouldn’t be, meanwhile on the main roster he *actually is* persecuted. Nobody should be brought up to the main roster ever.
Gotta be honest Burke, at first I thought you were a spambot lol.
@Vice4Life lol. Nah, I make zero dollars staying at home and doing nothing.
My Girlfriend is the GM of a giant restaurant (and 5 years younger than me) and generally more responsible. Sometimes women who kick a lot of ass just want a funny guy that takes care of them and dances like the wind.
Holy shit I think I just realized i’m a concubine.
@renogruber
Hahaha. Thanks for the chuckle
I was thinking I’d watch later to see for myself, but was it Wyatt in that eyes promo? I read the results off another site last night and they seemed genuinely confused as to whether it was Wyatt or someone new.
It’s Luke Harper.
Man, if Nattie just shut up forever and did nothing but throw hard German Suplexes, she’d be among my favorite women in the company. I even got kinda pissed that she lost by being pushed off lightly and rolled-up. I assume I’ll stay that way until the next time she acts entitled and pissy (so, Smackdown?).
Tyson, by god, Tyson. AJ and him are my dream superstar commentary team at this time. Cats and Facts, Skulls and Spiders, yeah.
Man Tyson never stop being awesome. His Stu Hart impression was hilarious stuff too. I also feel for him since he’s been treated like shit the last few years though everytime he’s been on NXT, Superstars and Main Event it’s been a treat. Hopefully sooner or later WWE rewards this guy with a nice little feud with Ziggler for the IC title.
Also, when WWE has a segment that involves the commentary team dogging a grown man in the year of our Space Lord 2014 because *gasp* his wife has, so far, had a more noteworthy career that he has, do they really not realize how truly damaging that is for them? Seriously, do they not realize there are real financial costs to being on wrong side of history?
I mean, yeah, their are plenty of idiots that dole out for their shit NOW but the that financial success = manhood is just so goddamn… antiquated. If I hadn’t enjoying wrestling in my youth and just got into it recently and saw that part of the show, I might have said, “Wow, that’s the last bit of idiocy I’m going to willingly expose myself to” and cancelled my subscription.
Don’t tell me to calm down! YOU FUCKING CALM DOWN!!1!11!1!!1!!!!!!
Sorry, my convictions have a drug like potency and sometimes just fucking surge my brain. Alright, so… what we’re talking about again.
LOUD NOISES
If WWE is going to go ahead and ruin the best thing ever Damien Mizdow I would like to go ahead and propose that Damien Sandow be immediately taken in by Dean Ambrose as Ambrose’s stunt double(to promote Ambrose’s movie). Imagine the surprise on everyones face when after busting out of a stuffed alligator to attack Bray Wyatt, Wyatt retreats to his dressing room where after deciding to place a few barrels of Wyatt Family Pickles in the root cellar of the arena(modern arenas all have root cellars right??) as Wyatt opens the door suddenly he is attacked by Damien Ambrose. This gives Sandow the opportunity to wear jeans and a hoody, while continuing the tradition of him being awesome in storylines he is involved in.(except for ones involving John Cena of course)
Adding Michael Cole to the commentary team was bad enough, but JBL, too?
And when did the Tyson Kidd/Natalya thing become about her making more money than him? Do Cole and JBL even watch the product?
Then again, Michael Cole did start the “Nattie’s Husband” thing before the first Takeover, so that’s a bit of continuity, I guess.
I’m so glad someone ( everyone ) noticed how damn annoying Jbl and Cole were . I thought Jbl was the heel announcer who justified everything the heels did which I though included Kidd . But no he just pretty much took a dumb on Kidds chest along with Cole.
JBL took a dump on 3MB’s chest too.
When I saw the one about Luke Harper, first thing I thought of was Pictures of You by the Cure.
JBL has become the Ebola of announcing.
I get it… E-Bo-la, he’s a Bo-liever. I get it.
I think I’m actually more worried about JBL.
A Mizdow tag team title run would make me deliriously happy, cuz it would be the perfect way to end the pairing. Miz obviously declaring himself the champion, Mizdow turning on him in the middle of a defense…it virtually writes itself.
Does Paige use her tongue on her opponents regularly? I may have to start watching this stuff more often lol.
You are advised to start watching Lucha Underground on the El Rey Network. Catrina, the former NXT Divette Maxine, (SPOILER ALERT) licks the lips of the fallen opponents of her charge, Mil Muertos. It’s basically a “Highlander” move with a sexy intermediary.
Sure, she’s not (regularly) licking women’s faces (yet), but it may incite feels.
There can be only tongue.
I forgot that I had this from their press kit.
[i.imgur.com]
[stillrealtous.com]
Here’s your gif, pal. Tried to get to it earlier.
[i.imgur.com]
Thanks!! And now all I can respond with [25.media.tumblr.com]
[www.reactiongifs.com]
Imagine the line that’d form if she did that at events for pics/autographs lol.
Nattie has not been licked like that since her honeymoon.
FACT.
I’m sorry.
I don’t even think then, unless they brought their cats with them on the honeymoon.
Tyson: “I now have an erection. FACT.”
So does anyone know why Bo is in the doghouse now all of a sudden?
Supposedly Kevin Dunn shits all over most of the call-ups from NXT as part of his genuine rivalry with HHH. They can’t stand each other and Dunn knows he’s on his way out as Hunter and Steph get ever closer to being fully in charge.
I don’t know that he’s in the dog house so much as just not the kind of guy who makes it far on the main roster — he’s good at comedy and doesn’t have a great body, so he’s been slotted neatly into Damien Sandow’s old spot.
Paige also gets points for mocking the “Nattie” chants and whipping Natalya’s head.
Saw a dirtsheet piece on this and they make the valid point that Netflix wasn’t Netflix immediately, either. The Network has something like 700,000-plus subscribers. It’s only been around for seven months. Gotta give it a little more time before declaring it a failure.
Figures that the company that gave us Zigler-Kofi and Dusts-Uso a billion times would pull the plug so prematurely on Miz-Mizdow. There’s so much more they could do with those two…
So Miz and Mizdow is building to either Mizdow eliminating Miz from the Rumble or if they stay together, a spot where Miz gets eliminated and Mizdow gets eliminated the exact same way right away.
how did I never think of this?! brilliant. can’t wait.