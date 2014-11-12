The Best And Worst Of Main Event 11/11/14: Going Down Like a Yellow Submarine

You’re just like a Yellow Submarine! Uh, overrated and conceived on acid?
Honestly Nate, I would have been more offended if you still thought Cameron was ok rather than firing her because her racial quota spot is filled.
Ugh, I don’t know why Vince hates the Rhodes so much. I feel like Lance Storm when he defended Madusa: Flair did all the same shit Dusty did (big star in NWA, join WWF, abandon it quickly for new NWA (WCW), come back when unwillingly when his big bet folded) yet Flair is loved and had title runs and multiple hall of fame appearances and his daughter is champion in under a year while Dusty’s kids have to eat shit and like it. *sign*, at least they make decent money and their wives are super hot.
Because Flair wasn’t booking in the Florida/Georgia/Mid-Atlantic territories. The fact that Dusty was his biggest roadblock (who actually wrestled, to exclude Turner) in conquering wrestling nationally in the ’80s was always why he went after him. It was a lot harder for him to steal and then keep Dusty’s guys than it was with those who came from AWA/Mid-South/World Class.
It should be said that it seems like Trips does actually have a lot of respect for Dusty, and I’m inclined to say that he and Dustin seem to have a good relationship as well, because Dustin was one of the guys like Regal who helped break him in as a worker.
I wish HHH being coold with them was reflected in the booking, though. Goldust or Cody/Stardust are very good to great wrestlers whether in tags or singles (their work last year in singles against Orton and tagging vs The Shield was magical (better “vs The Authority” story than Bryan, honestly)) and either one of them can cut a hell of a promo if they were allowed to (watch Cody’s “Hard Times for the Rhodes” promo again, he’s got fire). They screwed up Dusty, they screwed up Golddust for a long time, but Cody’s young. Give Golddust a good send-off (he doesn’t have much time left) and fully support Cody while still able. That’s what I hope.
*cool with them, Vince is the one who’s cold with them
Yeah, they spun the wheels hard after they had them drop the titles to the NAO until the “break up” and emergence of Stardust, and now they’re just in the spin cycle of mid-card booking that everyone hates.
They’re REALLY hung up on the ridiculously long minute promo opening segments, which is mostly them being stuck in the “if we don’t set everything on the table now, the show won’t make any sense” mindset because Vince really does think that wrestling fans are that stupid and inattentive. Sullivan/Taylor era Nitros were certainly bloated with those kinds of things but they also knew there was value in a hot opening match, which has been almost entirely forsaken.
Am I crazy for thinking they might do an NXT 5 on 5 Survivor Series Match as a surprise.
Zayn-Neville (unless he turns before hand)-Balor-Itami-X (can’t think of anyone not in a tag team…maybe just use R-Truth or something)
vs.
Ascension-Breeze-Kidd-Corbin/Bull whoever
I can only count 4 matches they have planned, so they’re gonna have to fill it somehow.
That idea would actually make sense so of course they will not do it.
@Darkofnight916
WWE booking-style in a nutshell.
I don’t see it.
But maybe they’ll do a NXT singles match.
Balor/Itami/Kalisto/Neville/Zayn-Breeze/English/Gabriel/Gotch/Kidd.
Sin Cara is supremely fungible, while Kalisto is exactly the kind of guy that they should showcase, so you can split the LDs for this.
If the Ascension are going to be Bray’s new flunkies, then it’s kind of a waste to throw them in here… plus the Vaudevillains are more awesome in every respect. Corbin and Dempsey aren’t really defined as characters yet so that too seems like a waste, and Gabriel is a good fifth man in this situation.
There’s no way they’re gonna do a match with Kalisto in it and not Sin Cara.
That would be incredible. By my count they have about 90 minutes to fill.
Don’t worry Nate, I’m black and I want Cameron fired yesterday. That’s because she’s terrible, not black.
The only thing interesting Cameron has done since debuting has been dressing like a schoolgirl. And even that can only take you so far.
Hole on a minnit playa. Tyson has two tainted victories over Sami, not one. He yanked the tights last week. They even played it while Tyson was entering the ring. Cole went ahead and pointed out that Tyson “stole the victory” and when they cut back to the ring Tyson was looking at the Tron with a shit-eating grin doing the WHO? ME? arms.
Eh, I don’t really count holding the tights as a tainted victory. I don’t really think grabbing a dude’s underwear elastic really gives you that much of an advantage.
Pulling the tights gives you an unfair leverage advantage. That shit is cannon, man. Like how you never strike a Tongan or Samoan on the head or how the ring apron is the hardest part of the ring.
Well duh, Tongan heads and ring aprons are scientifically proven. I don’t think the research is in on holding the tights though.
Oh, I’m not gonna imply that the science behind it is solid. However, in the 25 years I’ve been watching wrasslin’ it has always been treated as a heel move.
We’ve actually had NXT on tv on Sky in the UK for ages now so not having the network shouldn’t have made a difference to Sami’s reaction. I totally agree on keeping him away from the C show though so that he can have a real big debut on Raw.
I don’t think it’s that much of deal when they’re both network exclusive shows here in the states
Poor, poor Cody.
Nattie actually celebrated with Tyson this time instead of doing a bad job of looking angry. I’d love it if she became a willing accomplice in Tyson’s shithousery. It would give her a rare chance to be interesting.
That’s where the Nattie/Tyson thing SHOULD go, if it were actually going anywhere.
King Bookah and Sharmell created the template. Too bad Tyson isn’t even sniffing that level of relevance.
I don’t hate Cameron (then again I don’t really hate anyone in WWE) but I’m not a fan of her either so no worries Nate you didn’t offend me at all.
Eh. Knowing what happens on Smackdown makes me not really bothered by Stardust losing.
I’m loving the NXT overflow to Main Event.
Boy was that Alicia / Cameron match a hot mess! I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed the horrible, horrible non-ending (though anyone with eyes and half a brain should have easily noticed). It’s too bad because I really like Alicia.
The more I think about it, the more I think they should have let Cameron go back to NXT like she scripted-wanted to on Total Divas. At least she had a desire to improve. As much as I don’t want her to “ruin” my NXT, it IS the developmental territory after all, and talent should be able to use it to learn and improve…
Michael Cole said she goes all the time. Could just be a story, and I hope it is, because nobody should be around Sara Del Rey for even 5 minutes, still be this bad, and not immediately be fired or leave of their own volition.
I hope so too otherwise she’s hopeless. Poor girl.
I know, objectively, Cameron is one of the worst of the worst, and she really, truly is, but I think she would benefit a lot by playing up a more cowardly heel role than whatever the hell she’s trying to accomplish now. It would force her to use psychology more (if she took it seriously) rather than an attempt at a by-the-numbers move after move match, which… yeah, that ain’t working. I do think she’s rather cute and has a nice bum, though, but that’s just my horrible cis straight maleness working its dark magic.
Also, Tyson Kidd is working that three-handle moss-covered family gredunza to perfection! It’s a pretty sick finisher, too.
::Tyson Kidd has Sami Zayn in a submission::
Ref: WHAT DO YOU SAY, SAMI, DO YOU GIVE UP? WHAT DO YOU SAY?
Tyson: ASK HIM! ASK HIM!
Ref: I JUST ASKED HIM!
Tyson: ASK HIM IN FRENCH!!
My eyes: <3 <3
Haha…”Ask Him in French” was my alternate title for this week’s report.
Is Sami French-Canadian though? They keep saying he is, and I know he’s from Montreal but I’ve heard him speak French and his accent is much thicker than the hint of an accent he has in English. (I’m from Quebec and French is my first language so I’m used to the accent.) There are a lot of anglophones in Montreal and a lot of immigrant families (isn’t his from Syria?) choose to learn English first rather than French.
Not that it changes anything, I still love Sami and I’m still super proud that he’s from my home province! And that line was hilarious!
haven’t seen the match, but this sounds hilarious and all kinds of wonderful and everything I love about a performer in wrestling
I can’t seem to find any data on this, but are there any writers of color on the WWE staff? Not just black, Latino, Asian, anything non-white? I ask because they seriously seem to have absolutely no idea what to do with anyone non-white. The last time a character of color was semi-engaging really was the Awesome Truth combo/ R-Truth’s psycho breakdown. The ADR/Swagger feud was too by-the numbers 80s/90s crap (though Zeb did some heroic work trying to get it over), Eddie or Mysterio’s early runs might have been the last time a Latino was really over. It can’t be that hard to find competency, can it?
David Kapoor is the official show runner, which makes him about fifth or sixth on the totem pole behind Vince, Stephanie, Hunter, Dunn, and Gewirtz. He’s the only current one I know, and the only other at all is Ranjan Chhibber (the guy Steph excoriated for being a “mark” after he told Laryngitis that he was a fan of his stuff in All-Japan).
The sad/funny thing is that the single biggest PPV-popping storyline in years was Henry’s retirement fakeout, which was as simple as wrestling writing gets. It’s really not hard to write for minorities if you just, you know, ignore that they’re a minority and just write them like wrestlers.
FTR: I did have to look up Chhibber’s name.
JTG sighting in that Ryback vignette!