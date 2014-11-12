The Best And Worst Of Main Event 11/11/14: Going Down Like a Yellow Submarine

#Dean Ambrose #Pro Wrestling #WWE
11.12.14 4 years ago 37 Comments
You’re just like a Yellow Submarine! Uh, overrated and conceived on acid?

Pre-show Notes:

Well, share it up baby, now. Twist and shout. C’mon, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon…

– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook if you like what we do around here. Follow yours truly on Twitter too!

Hit the next page for your Main Event of the evening (er, afternoon)…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dean Ambrose#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSADAM ROSEALICIA FOXBest and Worst of Main EventCAMERONDEAN AMBROSEJUSTIN GABRIELMain EventNATALYAPRO WRESTLINGSAMI ZAYNStardustTYSON KIDDWWEWWE MAIN EVENT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 16 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP