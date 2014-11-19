The Best And Worst Of Main Event 11/18/14: No Humping

Okay, maybe a little humping.
Pre-show Notes:
Humping – No
Scissoring – Yes
Well, we already know Nattie is into rape fantasies from Total Divas, so is it really that hard to think she’s into other hardcore stuff as well?
Have Los Matadores always talked like the Pill Bugs from A Bug’s Life, or is this a new thing?
Now there’s the obscure reference I was looking for.
Nate you are very brave to review Main Event every week , but seriously what in the name of polka dot pajamas is with the tag champs always losing ???? Not even shenanigans , just straight up losing . Also Adam Rose should punish his followers who don’t obey him and make them join Bray Wyatt – and it turn out they were working together the whole time, just on very opposite ends of the spectrum- that’s why Rowan was confused and danced with them that one time
Tuck and Roll. TA-DAAAA!
I believe Los Matadores always talked like that except they mixed it in with their normal accent. They started going overboard with it from the Raw Fallout 2 weeks ago to now.
That’s okay — Tyson and Nattie ragging on Grumpy Cat was kind of amazing in it’s own right.
Yeah Tyson and Nattie putting their cats over Grumpy Cat was fun.
Did anyone listen to Paige on Jericho’s podcast?
I guess Natalya falling in love with the Bunny can’t be any worse than going out with The Great Khali. With Harper as Intercontinental Champion I wonder what their going to do with Tyson?
Pair him up with Gobbledy Gooker and have Team Tyson Chicken make a run at the Tag belts?
0g trans fat. FACT.
How can an animal product have zero trans fat? I’m running the other way if I see that “health” fact on a package. Oh and, uh, something about wrestling.
“How can an animal product have zero trans fat?”
Why don’t you stop asking questions and Support Your School?
The worst part was when Miz said “There’s this awesome (debatable) tag match happening in the ring, why don’t you call that Michael?” And Cole responded “SO YOU DON’T LIKE THAT WE NOT TALKING ABOUT YOU, BRO?”
Like, what? Did Michael Cole drop his Commentary Flash Cards, and collect up all the “U MAD” ones?
Also, Adam Rose mentioned he picked up The Bunny from Times Square. This is actually important, because Times Square is known for the mass of costumed panhandlers, who snap up tourists and take pictures for money.
Also, Nattie and The Bunny wouldn’t be wrestling in the conventional sense.
I love Alicia. Shut up Paige. :D
1. ‘Sup, cat ears Rosebud? Also, great screengrab picture of the guy next to her doing…something.
2. I just don’t get Natalya. On RAW, when the bunny was all “hey come here, lemme show you my carrot”, Nattie just kinda gives him a look, then goes back to C’MON TYSON YAY TYSON WOOHOO then looks at the bunny, then cheerleads for Tyson again. THEN in the backstage segment, it bothers her. Why can you not show that on TV, Natalya? Do you only show character traits in backstage segments or something? And now you’re not bothered?
This is gonna end with a segment where Natalya’s caught boning the bunny on a backstage couch by Tyson Kidd, isn’t it?
Adam Rose just became the most interesting main roster character after this episode.
Wasn’t Jack Swagger supposed to have been put out by the Authority last week and that was why he couldn’t wrestle for Team Cena at Survivor Series? Couldn’t they have shipped out R-Truth or Justin Gabriel or some other jobber to fill that spot rather than ruin their own story? Jesus, they can’t even maintain continuity for a week.
Paige: “THIS IS MY HOUSE!!!”
Fan: “No it’s not!!!”
Dead. XD