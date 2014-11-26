The Best And Worst Of Main Event 11/25/14: From The Mean Streets Of Cleveland

Two men to give thanks for.
Machiavelli’s First Thanksgiving is the network special WWE needs to make.
I would be 19.98 for a Tyson Kidd Holiday Special with his cats.
PAY…
Yeah… that Kane/Ambrose match was some sloppy, miserable stuff. I want to think Ambrose is capable of better, and he was totally killer in The Shield (of course he had help), and if I recall correctly, he started his singles push with some promising steam, but man has he been sloppy and sludgy as hell recently. It reminds me of CM Punk’s weak-ass high leg strikes and his by-the-numbers running the ropes. I don’t want to start hating the guy’s ring work because he still has the major future star vibe going for him, but it’s being sapped of its energy in favor of these punch-kick-make-goofy-face matches.
Kane barely looks like he’s trying but he has had some recent moments that lend me the belief that he could still go, but chooses not to based on whatever he’s feeling these days.
Ambrose has never really done it for me as a singles guy — he did have some good matches with Cesaro recently, but that’s nothing unique. His HiaC match was good too, but that was clearly very planned out. I dunno, he’s not bad, but I get no spark of excitement when an Ambrose match is announced, which I should if he’s going to be a top guy.
As with most things, I blame Kane. Dude needs to either start taking actual bumps and selling better, or hang up his boots.
I don’t remember any Ambrose/Ziggler matches this year.
@Johnny Slider Why I have no idea what you’re talking about. Ah, I love my edit button.
Between the sloppy punches and that clothesline none of his offence ever looks that realistic which is disappointing because the high praise he gets would indicate he is capable of better.
@Nate
You Uproxx writers have been lording over your comment editing abilities over us for years. ATTICA ATTICA ATTICA!
I have two jobs on WS– bringing up joshi at any and all times*, and being the Dean Ambrose apologist.
Ambrose-Kane is just… not a good matchup. Obviously, it needs to be said that Ambrose should have a gameplan for a match against a Kane-type (though they had a pretty good match on SD last year, but that was at the end of the Hell No run for Kane, and he’s always been much better in-ring as a face) where it’s not going to be a limbwork vs. limbwork setup, where he has always excelled. His punches aren’t particularly great either, no, though they were much better when he was a heel, and he still did the Thesz Press flurry with them, so that’s a weird part of the post-Shield character that I can’t explain.
I think that he’s had a great hit to miss ratio with singles matches as a face, the one I most often point to being the Beat the Clock match against ADR in August, which is just excellent. Matches against Orton and Sheamus were also plus affairs, in addition to his stuff with Cesaro, and the matches against Wyatt and Harper were both good, even though they both had non-finishes. (I will say that he was quick to run through some of the same spots in those matches, but this is the first time that he’s used the rewind clothesline and hangman’s leg drop on TV and obviously he wanted to establish them for the future.) I don’t support mail-in matches ever, but, whatever, I don’t know. I think that they’ve pushed too hard into the brawler character when he’s been a technical guy first and foremost after signing with the WWE (the Regal matches that made him a star in FCW are obvious examples), but it’s obviously not the era of submissions that it has been in previous years, except for the Divas because go fucking figure. There’s only two guys with subs as primary finishers whom I can think of in Rusev and Swagger. If they loosen that up and let Ambrose break out a signature sub (he had the figure-4 in Miz’s absence and then they scratched it when Miz came back) like the Fujiwara or Sharpshooter, it’d be for the better. (Reigns and Rollins could use them, too, while we’re at it; the former to fill up all of the NOTHING, and the latter because he needs more obvious heel offense.) He should swim or sink on that.
*Ambrose is the closest thing to a male version of Mayumi Ozaki as I’ve ever seen. Jack of all trades style with brawling/flying/technical ability, equally good as a face or heel without having to change really anything in their move set, same sort of “lovable masochistic psychopath” persona, very similar in their selling, both surprisingly gingery, and are distinctly more impressive (if not actually better or worse) in tag matches.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside Heart you for joshi-bombing 尾崎さん into this comment thread.
Something Main Event’s been making me think about… has there ever been a WWE heel announcer with less cred than Byron Saxton? His on-screen heel persona was created exclusively through NXT after it was moved off TV, and he doesn’t seem heelish at all when he’s doing backstage interviews. This might be the last time I defend Alex Riley’s commentating, but at least he had a lengthy heel run on TV.
I actually like Byron quite a bit — he’s pretty good at picking apart Cole’s stupid logic and seems like a decent guy in general. But yeah, he’s not bursting with gravitas or credibility.
That extends to the entire team, though, apart from Jason Albert and William Regal. Nobody actually knows what their character or role on the team are. Just imagine if Byron Saxton and Renee Young would simply switch their heel/face roles.
I don’t understand the reason why Michael Cole is the face commentator when he seems like kind of a dick who is burnt out on wrestling and why Byron Saxton is the heel commentator when he seems like a genuinely nice guy his heart doesn’t seem in it being the heel
Well, it kind of works since all the faces are sarcastic jerks themselves, so it makes sense that Cole likes them.
I hope Mizdow and The Miz have a WM match at Mania with the rights of “Miz” trademark on the line.
If the Miz loses he can go back to being Mike “The ___” ___Anin.
And of course Barb will actually be proud of Mizdow!
1. What the hell is Divorceto? Or whatever the hell Summer Rae said? Maybe I was distracted because I have a major crush on her (don’t care about the nose; she’s still gorgeous in my book). The CC says divorce, but it didn’t sound like that.
2. Natalya…woof. 90% of matches I watch involving her always end with me asking the same question: Why do people think she’s the best pure female wrestler again? She opens up with the weakest looking forearms known to man, sits there making one solid pain face for what felt like 10 minutes, did her routine, and boned the Sharpshooter by failing to make sure Layla was all the way over. She has moments, admittedly, but there are other times where she’s just so blech, and I don’t get the praise for her at all, especially when she has the personality, character, and speaking/acting ability of wet cardboard.
I can answer 2 for you. She came up during a time when the women’s division was at its worst, so people assumed that rather than Natalya being bad and the models like KK being worse, it was working them and booking holding her down.
Of course the truth is that Natalya is capable of putting on good matches and moves, but is too much of a screw-up to do it with any consistency.
At least she’s not at Beth Phoenix level of bad/overpraised.
Watch the Nattie/Layla match from a couple Smackdowns ago. It was much better. Nattie can be great when she’s given a chance/not being made to wrestle with poop on her face.
WWE has a way to make people resignate, I think. After years of this shit, would you still bust your ass for a crappy match on a crappy show nobody wants to see?
I did see that match, and it, along with her match with Paige about a month ago, is one of those matches where I’ll go “ohhh…that’s why.” But that’s the thing with Natalya. One minute she’ll be all badass and awesome, and the next she’ll just be super blech.
The funny thing about Miz’s promo is if you know anything about Cleveland, you know Parma (Where Miz is from) is about the farthest thing from “mean streets” their is.
Speaking of Cleveland, last time I remember seeing Kane on Main Event was on the last Smackdown from Cleveland, for more reference, it was the episode where he fucked up Cody Rhodes off a Back Body Drop, it was a tag match between Team Hell No and the Rhodes Scholars… and I think Sheamus was there for some reason, maybe.
And finally, I’m getting Laycool vibes from SummerLay, and that ain’t a bad thing. I do however find it hilarious that Layla and Summer were just hanging out backstage, with Layla in her ring gear, and Summer looking pretty hot in that skirt. WWE Dvas look so much better in street clothes.
And why does Natalya have to attack Summer Rae everytime she’s in the vicinity of her? I know they have some dumb Total Divas feud, but from everything I’ve seen on the actual wrestling shows, Natlaya’s a total butthole to her for no reason.
I know nothing about Cleveland, but I just assumed Miz comes from the whitest, dorkiest part of it.
Pretty much.
I’m transfixed by Dean’s GIF.
I’m gonna say he was trying to do the Emma dance as fast as he could
“He also went for the goddamn rebound clothesline three times in a seven-minute match. The first two times Kane interrupted it, because it’s the most telegraphed stupid thing ever, and when Ambrose finally did hit one, it had no force or momentum behind it at all. Ambrose, dude, you can’t start coasting on your success until you’ve had some real success. Pick it up.”
What about Honma’s headbutts?
Agree on Miz/Mizdow column. Mizdow is one of the best thing going in WWE but Miz is doing an awesome. If Sandow was doing this with say Hornswoggle instead of Miz it wouldn’t work as well. After experiencing the Miz/Alex Riley experiment (granted Riley was a bit green in the ring and had backstage heat but still) I also fear and see Sandow going down to sink in lowcard once he’s finished feuding with Miz like Riley did.
Tyson Kidd/Natalya paring is starting to remind me of Miz/Mizdow with the whole overshadowing thing.I also see Tyson as the more successful one now for the same reasons stated on the column and he’s on a winning streak in non title matches while Natalya is getting rolled up by Summer Rae via distractions. Since Kidd and Natalya are on Main Event weekly I believe they should be called Mr and Mrs Tuesday Night or Mr and Mrs Main Event. Which ever one fits.
Miz is doing an awesome job. Forgetful Sub-Zero.
Yes, Miz deserves much credit for making Miz-Mizdow work. And as Brandon noted in B/W, they keep introducing new elements to it, so (unlike everything else on every WWE), this gag stays fresh and entertaining.
I suppose eventually it will run its course, but if Miz-Mizdow hold the tag belts for the next year, I won’t mind a bit…
edit: unlike everything else on every WWE show…
Does it bother anyone else that the gimmick started as “stunt double,” yet now Mizdow doesn’t even get to wrestle?
No because it is clearly Miz wanting to hug the limelight, since he realizes Sandow is more popular than him. But firing the stunt double would mean acknowledging that, and he won’t do that either. So he’s got a catch 22: Fire “Mizdow” and get called out on being overshadowed by the sidekick, Let him wrestle and it reinforces the fans adoration on his expense.
I thought the same thing. It seems that Sandow should do ALL of the work, occasionally throwing himself in harms way, and then Miz hops in and gets the easy pin. If Mizdow’s lack of action weren’t resulting in crowds begging for him to wrestle, I might be more upset about this.
I for one am glad that Rosa returned Sable’s implants. Those things would’ve broken her back without her even wrestling any matches.
I found Dean/Kane to be rather super.
I disagree on Sandow going back to the lower level after Mizdow. Seems like Damien keeps rising no matter how many time he get demoted, while Miz is forced on us like a Cosby sleep aid.
do you think Sandow could go after some mid-card title after breaking up with Miz instead of maybe people getting warmer on him over time and him going back to jobbing?
“You never know what Ambrose is going to do next”
*Kane lifts his leg and foot when Dean comes off the ropes*
Except when you do know. >___>
*Kane almost chokeslams him*
>______> Yeah, we never know, Michael Cole…
That match was a disappointment, and I didn’t want to dislike it because I know Dean Ambrose seemed better when he was the confident U.S. Champ (and singles matches leading up to it).