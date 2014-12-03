The Best And Worst Of Main Event 12/2/14: A Stairs Match To Heaven

Grrr! I’m wearing my ANGRY face paint and licensed t-shirt!
Uso’s singles matches are the worst possible singles matches, apparent even on this show with masters of awful singles matches (all we needed was Kane somewhere).
The Usos really need to go back to just doing house shows. It was cute, they got their titles, great job. They seem like decent dudes, but woof to their entire schtick.
+co-sign
Nah
yes, please! God, I couldn’t take them anymore like MONTHS ago
Adam Rose has been weirdly hilarious on Twitter. I wish that stuff translated to TV. He’s, like, mega-heel amazing.
Just please don’t release him until I’ve lived my dream of braiding wildflowers into his hair. It’s just…it’s something I need to do.
Yeah, it’s sad — Rose obviously has a ton of potential, but he’s forever saddled with this farted out gimmick they only bothered to test for a week in NXT.
Preach! I officially became a Rosebud on Twitter. They should let him be like this on TV.
A stares match would be more interesting than a stairs match. Just a staring contest between two guys who are really good at making crazy angry faces.
They’d be constanly dropping each other’s defenses.
+151 to Johnny Slider
If ever there was an episode that deserved all Worsts, this was it.
HAPPY HOLIDAYS MOTHERFUCKER.
If there wasn’t Sandow, Cesaro, Kidd, and Lana everything the WWE has done for the past 4-6 weeks would be a “Worst.”
*Not including NXT. There’s stuff going on there that is worth Besting.
This has been a pretty shitty week for WWE TV so far. The Smackdown spoiler report doesn’t make me any more hopeful. Maybe NXT will be bearable.
NXT is the go-home episode before the live special so my hopes are up.
Worst Main Event edition I’ve seen in months. Uso’s singles matches aren’t good but I’m digging Jimmy’s semi-dark side.
A Stairs match?
Boy, I’m sure glad my first live Pay-per-view is Tables, Ladders and Stairs.
Also, wouldn’t a Ladder Match just be a less stupid version of a “Stairs” match?
Oh my God — are they going to hang a title, like, 8 feet above the ring at stairs level? If they do, everything is forgiven.
This has to be the worst show I’ve seen this year, woof! Serves me well for watching Mainevent instead of waiting for the B&W as I usually do.
Booking idea for Adam Rose: He picks up a derelict street artist that cosplays as a mummy and feuds with John Cena.
Rose (and Fandango really) getting released makes sense in that they don’t really seem to have anything to do, but based on Vince’s interview, it sounds like their roster is currently too thin for them to release anyone they don’t have to.