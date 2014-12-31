The Best And Worst Of Main Event 12/30/14: Sashaying Into The New Year

Well 2014, at least you gave us The Boss, so I guess you weren’t all bad.
Pre-show Notes:
– Finish this year off like a boss by sharing this report. Forget the resolutions, do it now!
– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook if you like what we do around here. Follow yours truly on Twitter too!
Hit the next page for your Main Event of the evening (er, afternoon)…
Can we just post every Tag Match as LOLUSOSWIN? ‘Cause I can’t recall the last time they did the job?
Only if we start calling every Charlotte match LOLCHARLOTTEWINS. Okay, not that I think she should have lost her 2nd main roster match, but fuck its hard seeing the narrative drive in that Charlotte is better than everyone else because the biggest cheater ever doesn’t wear condoms.
Flair or not, she’s significantly more physically imposing than the rest of the divas, near the top of the list in pure athleticism, has relatively natural charisma, and became good at wrestling incredibly fast. What are looking for here, @Johnny Slider? She’d be hard to keep off the fast track even if she wasn’t Ric’s kid.
I like Charlotte, but she has no character other than “wins all the time” and “Flair’s kid, <– she's better because". Her booking is annoying me at the moment. She's beaten Sasha 3 times, Bayley twice, Summer, and Becky Lynch. I get it already. She's "better", tell me something else.
I second that. She looks fantastic in that suit.
Nattie always looks great to me, except in her ring gear, and if the s&m rumors are anything near reality even more so.
The Roseboobs belong to some girl who graduated from RoH, I forget her name. Also, I think that’s Tessa Blanchard again?
Mandy Leon
Hmmm, are we talking about cat girl or Lara Croft? If Lara Croft, WWE needs to get to signing her.
Thumbs up to infinity for the signing of Lara Croft. See my profile pic to catch the essence of my face the entire time she was out there. DAYUM.
Surly Thor speaks sooth!
S&M rumors? Please, do tell.
I seriously thought the Lara Croft Rosebud was Alexis Silver for a moment.
Also, while commentary on the NXT Women’s Match wasn’t bad, it could have been easily improved with the addition of Rich Brennan. Or Albert, for that matter. I hope that was a preview of the real future of women’s matches in the main roster.
How violent do you suppose Triple H’s threats had to be to make the chucklefucks behave for that match?
This prisoner in Pennsylvania wanted to sue Natalya for being an evil dominatrix who forced sex acts on him and made him take her to abort his child.
That is not a made up story.
Seriously, someone needs to explain the appeal of Edge and Christian to me. I hated them when they were young (in an Xpac-heat way, not a “you’re heels so I don’t like you” way), and I hate them even more now.
they’re supposed to be ironic (I think) but I, as well, also find them irritating as fuck.
I liked Edge a lot when he first debuted, because I was 12 and the whole Brood thing was inexplicably appealing. Now I enjoy them because they’re obviously just two friends having a good time, which I think comes through as endearing and helps negate the fact that what they’re saying isn’t funny in and of itself. Also, they clearly don’t take themselves seriously, which always earns bonus points for me.
The same way we like Val Venis. Nostalgia for a better time.
they’re just very handsome and charismatic. they play off each other perfectly, and did (and still do) many adorable stuff. they also have been super awesome heels that do the craziest of crazy shit you can imagine in and around the ring in the past, and people still respect that.
Never was a huge fan of them as tag team, but loved their break up feud and was always a Peep. Three things that always put a smile on my face when I think of E@C is “playing HHH’s theme on kazoos, Streamers rule, and literally calling their run in during guest commentary.
@Wendell
Can you point me to the run-in call? Sounds like fun.
$asha and Charlotte is the best thing in WWE/ NXT right now, hands down.
………..my pants.
gotta agree, man.
Agree with everyone above. I feel Nattie looks absolutely great.
Justin Gabriel is so underrated by the WWE. Last year he had a match with Titus O’Neal that was much the same as this one: Gabriel holds the whole thing together and makes the awkward big man look like he knows what he’s doing. Sure, Gabriel should job, but to guys like Ziggler or Cesaro.
I doubt this will happen but I would like to see Justin Gabriel get a Tyson Kidd run on NXT.
When Tyson Kidd’s NXT run started, it included teaming up with a newly heel Justin Gabriel (Tyson got him to think of things his way), but Tyson just got too hot and they suddenly separated. Kind of sucks Gabriel fell to the wayside — I wish nothing but the best for him.
I like Charlotte, but god damn I wish she would stop WOOOOing every ten seconds.
It’s her replacement for having a personality.
@Johnny Slider touche!
I go to Full Sail regularly, and I’ve had several talks with people who SWEAR that the NXT ring is the same size as Raw/SD rings. Even people working for WWE have said that, but I’m not buying it. If it is, I’m going to chalk it up to the ring in NXT being black, giving it that shrinking illusion.
There goes SBS again, always blaming it on the black ring.
Maybe the ring is the same size, but the ropes are lower? To make the cruiserweights and women who make up most of the NXT roster not look so small? Because the top rope seriously came up to Sasha’s chin on Main Event.
I’m almost certain NXT’s ring has to be a little lower, if nothing else.
According to Summer Rae, everything about Full Sail is the same, but smaller. The ring is the same size, the placement of the barriers is the same, even the angle of the ramp that comes down from gorilla is the same as the Raw ramp. Little things change, like the length of the ramp, but everything is supposed to be the same so there is no real “adjustment” to the NXT talent working in the ring, other than being in front of a bigger crowd. The idea is that once you get over your nerves and start working, everything will feel the same and you fall into a sense of security and just have your match with nothing to think about other than you match.
I think that the size of the Full Sail arena is what gives that illusion of people looking bigger. Its a 250? person venue where as Raw is filling 15,000+ arenas.Watch some of the old stuff from when Raw was at the Grand Ballroom. The guys look bigger there as well. I think it has to do with the camera placement and shooting style of the Raw production team which is needed in the larger arenas.
#toomuchmakeup
Did you just victim blame Edge and Christian?!
Sasha Banks is my #2 woman in WWE right now, #1 if you don’t count AJ who seems to be on sabbatical or something. Once she figures out the backstage acting thing, she’s going to be unstoppable.
FACT!
she’s been one of my top 7 favourite performers in all of WWE, man or woman, all year. (I honestly can’t really rate my top 7. I love them all equally and don’t want to prefer ones over others.)
I don’t count AJ.
@Cami
[www.youtube.com]
glad you think so. but sorry, I just almost never get attracted to her at all.
Sign Tessa Blanchard, HHH!
Also, i was so happy to see Charlotte and Sasha wrestle on mainevent.
I’m glad I’ve given Nattie fans a safe place to congregate, and speak of their love of short legged ladies.
Sign Tessa Blanchard, have her “bump into” Charlotte backstage at an NXT event sometime down the line, have Bayley act like Charlotte’s her buddy again….BOOM! Beatdown concluding with Charlotte “breaking” Bayley’s leg.
Tessa and Charlotte stand over Bayley’s crumpled body, holding their fingers up (minus the thumb).
BOOM.
You could take most of the girls who’ve been rosebuds this year and start a real killer all women’s wrestling promotion, call it Shimmer, Shine, Femmes Fatales, even something like Women’s Superstars Uncensored or just put on shows called Girl’s Night Out :D