The Best And Worst Of Main Event 7/22/14: Slater Gator!

Oh Slater ‘n’ Gator. So different! So unique! For reasons we won’t mention!
Pre-show Notes:
– Hey folks, let’s keep this Main Event thing going strong! Last week we got a solid amount of shares — let’s keep that up this week.
– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you usually just skim past this section, well, don’t do that this week!
Hit the next page for your Main Event of the evening (er, afternoon)…
I love that you are dismissively italicizing Battleground in a review of fucking MAIN EVENT. Yeah, what kind of goob watches BATTLEGROUND, right? Nerds.
Battleground didn’t have Slater Gator
Hey, they might have worked over the same guy for a split second during the battle royal.
main event is consistently wwe’s 2nd best show
I absolutely was looking forward to Main Event more this week than Battleground.
main event > battleground. seriously.
I guess that if you want to be a fan of WWE while being over the age of 10, the trick is to avoid the primary shows.
I’m just going to be the asshole that says I think it’s pretty shitty that the guy who is recapping two WWE shows a week isn’t watching the PPVs. (a PPV that while iffy storyline wise, feature pretty solid in-ring work). Seems like that context is pretty necessary for a gig like this.
Read B&W and save 170 minutes.
I watch most of them. Tell me I missed anything important by missing Battleground. Go ahead, I dare you.
before anybody tells Nathan he missed a great Usos/Wyatts match, that was LEGIT their 17th (or 18th) encounter JUST THIS YEAR. yep.
And it was a great match? Why do we watch wrestling if not for great matches?
Yes, it’s super annoying how the WWE can book its product sometimes, but when you know that 15 or those matches were just the build to the two FANTASTIC ones on the PPV it seems like it makes more sense to ignore those 15 than skip the ones much more likely to be good.
I’m hoping Kofi is going to cut an insanely awesome heel promo on Raw basically using Brandon’s talking points as to why he’s gone rogue.
I can’t believe no one has mentioned Ryback’s Care Bear singlet yet.
I’m so confused at how behind the Slater/O’Neil tag team I am. It’s easy to forget that Titus is legitimately sort of funny, and the two of them together actually seem almost… credible? Like, they’re still jobbers but I could totally see them beating real teams every once in awhile
So how many weeks until John Cena dismissively wanks at Xavier Woods for buying his clothes at Brother Love’s yard sale? He’ll probably do it in some incarnation of the Doctor of Thugonomics, because white, rapping Bostonian = WWE isn’t racist.
Thank you! Everyone else is like “Xavier Woods dressed like John Laurinitis” or, more racistly, “Xavier Woods looking like Slick” (Slick NEVER would’ve touched that color combination) and I’m thinking to myself, “Brother Love, fools, Brother Love!”
Maybe WWE got their idea that wrestlers can only face the wrestlers they’re feuding with from MLB? Because ESPN and FOX televise one game from EVERY Yankees-Red Sox series like it’s still 2003-04 and I’m light years beyond bored with that.
So Titus will eventually turn on Heath and join the new Nation of Right to Censor Domination, yes? Because people are being mean to WWE on that social media they endlessly pimp, plus Heath Slater’s new gimmick is being friendless? :(
How about every year’s Brady/Manning game getting more media attention than any non-Super Bowl playoff game?
If you keep this up, Nate, I may have to start watching Main Event.
Damn you.
As someone else said, it’s consistently the second best weekly WWE show (behind NXT) – usually longer matches, less stupid finishes, and you actually get to see the people you want to see instead of just Cena and Orton.
It’s a pretty painless watch! With fast forward it lasts half an hour, the wrestling’s usually all good and the lower card goofs we all like get the chance to shine.
But we have RAW recaps in it anyway :(
“All Bests show! Take that guy who leaves “Do you even like wrestling?” comments on everything I write!”
I wonder if he even reads the main event reviews…
loved the real math this week! also, while reading the results of this show, first thing I thought to myself was “how convenient of them to give such a good chance for Nate to write a full bests show review on his second time immediately”
Respectfully, I’m not sure if the “Main Event Meter” idea is working.
Yeah this was a pretty good episode of Main Event, which I really should watch more often since I have the Network and all. I’m a huge Fandango mark. I think the dude has a great look and when he plays aloof and gets vicious at the same time, he ends up looking strong. Understandably, his current predicament as the third wheel/victim in a budding romance between two consenting and dance-y people does negate a whole lot of that “great look,” but whateva.
I also love how Rollins almost looked like he was blushing after a compliment in that gif.
SPOILER WARNING: I’m sad about Rybaxel’s purported future, but hopefully Ryback becomes a cyberjock villain infiltrating the cyberspace of internet dweebs. Not sure about Axel but I seriously hope he stays just for his awesome theme song. He’s technically sound, though.
I’m loving the New Nation. I understand and agree with the pitfalls of having them portrayed as villains for their cause, but I feel like it’s one of those situations where they can’t escape being heels. I don’t think a good amount of crowds will see it any other way, which is incredibly depressing but fuck them. I agree with their cause, and I know I’m not alone in raising my first in solidarity with them.
I kinda hope Kurt Angle returns and takes Rusev to the next level, but that’s wishful thinking. For now, I’d like to see Swagger almost give up until he eavesdrop on Zeb negotiating with Lana behind his back because he doesn’t believe in him, leading him to Hulk up and TRAIN LIKE HE’S NEVER TRAINED BEFORE. Then when he finally beats Rusev, Zeb goes to congratulate him and Swagger looks at the crowd and is all, “Sheeeeeet, this guy for real?” Then BOOM. The dynamite indeed goes.
I’d bet money on Titus joining the New Nation soon, but I’m disappointed they didn’t do it here. If you run an angle on Main Event, you can replay it on Raw and try to make the show more important people. If the show is more important people will want to watch it more, I’m not saying that people will buy the network based on main event because that would be stupid, but maybe it could be a tipping point for someone on the fence.
Why are we assuming that Titus will join the Xavier Woods stable?
The internet acts like “angry black team who recruits all the blacks” is a forgone conclusion. Keep in mind, no one actually involved has mentioned race in any capacity. Xavier Woods has recruited two of his personal friends to join him in a quest to not get shit on by the WWE anymore. That doesn’t have to be a race thing, guys.
Doesn’t have to be, no. But it will be…
I like how when two black guys team up, it’s instantly racist but when two white guys team up, it’s business as usual. You want equality, internet? Treat everything equally.
Hell, if it were up to the internet, every stable would have one white guy, one black guy, one asian guy and one hispanic guy. Equality, y’all!
Dude…come on.
No dude, YOU come on.
This stuff debuted all on the same night as Zack Ryder and Dolph Ziggler getting a win. Yet nobody’s blaming an article in the Atlantic for giving those poor dudes a break. Did you ever think this just might be a “Revenge of the Nerds” type scenario, where the WWE is throwing a bone to its hardworking lower card?
The ONLY people who are claiming this as a racial thing are the audience members. You can only blame racism in the WWE for so long, before it’s just your own prejudices.
a) Xavier Woods was never friends with Big E or Kofi in storyline, so this isn’t just pals getting together.
b) Xavier may have been a bit of a nerd, but Big E and Kofi have never been potrayed that way, nor are all three guys jobbers, so the Revenge of the Nerds explanation is out.
c) Everyone thinks this is an angry black guy stable, because that’s obviously what it is, so stop being intentionally obtuse for attention.
And like I said in the report, an angry black guy stable doesn’t have to be a bad thing. We’ll see how it plays out.
(3 black guys start hanging out)
White people: “OMG this is SO racist you guys I am preemptively embarrassed for everyone here.”
Are you starting to realize how tone deaf this is yet?
Misdirected white guilt is the funniest thing ever. Three black guys hanging out isn’t racist. It happens in real life. Quite often. Just like how 3 white guys or 3 asian guys might hang out.
If they have Rusev and Lana come out in blackface, now THAT would be racist. Learn to understand the difference.
To the dude who mentioned Revenge Of The Nerds are you implying that all three of them are rapists?
It’s not a big deal when white guys team together because the roster is predominantly white guys. I count eight black men on the current roster: three are in this new stable; one is Darren Young, who is injured; one is David Otunga, who hasn’t wrestled since Wrestlemania and for who knows how long before that; one is Mark Henry, who to my knowledge has been off TV since he challenged Ambrose for the U.S. Title (so, months ago); one is R-Truth, whose main schtick for the last couple years has been “teaming with other black guys”; and the other is Titus O’Neil. It’s not a coincidence that three of the five active black men on the roster are teaming together, with their new manager explaining how they can’t get ahead by doing what they’re told and how it’s now “our time”. It’s not “white guilt” or whatever pathetic excuse people use to avoid consciously confronting racism, it’s right in front of your nose and it’s obvious to everybody who isn’t trying to be a smug contrarian on the Internet.
“There are more white guys than black guys on the roster”.
So, just like how the real world population split is in North America? If you want to see more black people than white people, head to Africa.
“some guys who happened to be black think they can’t get ahead by doing what they were doing and it’s their time now”.
So, just like how the JOB squad, the BWO, 3MB (Of which one guy was light brown) and several other buncha guys who happened to not be black did?
I thought it was Sheamus vs Rusev? Did Swaggy just run in for the DQ or was the match changed?
I guess It would have broken the WWE rule of “one wrestler only gets to fight the other wrestler who he’s feuding with”
Huh, you’re right. They must have realized Sheamus would probably have to lose the match and immediately changed it.
the match was changed. fella came down sick.
I want a new Nation of Domination with Mark Henry being the new Farooq.