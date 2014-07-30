The Best And Worst Of Main Event 7/29/14: Giant Pleated Khakis

Where does one find amazing pants like that? The big and bloated thighs store?
Pre-show Notes:
As threatened last week, I watched Main Event last night was impressed! People actually wrestled!
Agree 100% on you with Del Rio’s German. That thing is *nice*.
That German will turn me around on pretty much any Del Rio match, no matter how dull.
you should probably post spoilers before you offend those hardcore Del Rio fans who haven’t seen it yet!!11!
My biggest gripe with this show is that they didn’t continue the Tyson Kidd/Justin Gabriel pairing from NXT.
Yeah, Kidd/Ryder was a weird pairing, but weird random pairings is in the Jakked spirit.
Re: Ambrose and that rebound clothesline– I think it must be impossible *not* to overdo that clothesline. The only Nigel McGuiness matches I’ve ever seen were on a ROH Claudio compilation. There are maybe two or three Nigel vs. Claudio matches on that DVD, and I’ve still seen that rebound clothesline about 50,000 times.
with Kyle O’riley on PWG, they make fresh by allowing people to dodge it or counter it often, making it hardly a predictable move. he also doesn’t use it much on ROH except in big title matches sometimes, or long one-on-ones.
so I say that yeah… he does need to hide it and not use it much except when in a desperate situation in big matches to make them feel special, like Cena started doing with his jumping top rope leg drop.
I can’t not love Del Rio in the ring. I wish he could teleport there and not ever have to open his mouth or do anything besides wrestling.
he’s the best WWE wrestler that nobody watches.
me, you and @LuchaNerd seem to be the only people that always admire his work. he’s the best in WWE at working certain body parts (although usually, it’s his opponents’ fault when not selling his stuff later in the match well for rending this attribute of him meaningless, somehow.) and he’s also one of the best at countering moves with innovative and surprising ways.
the dude should be repackaged in a similar role to Cesaro’s current one: handling the authority’s business (by jobbing for their enemies, but also by giving micheal cole and king a reason to claim the face is not 100% in his matches next). much better than all the string of WWE title matches they gave to Kane. it’s the same as Orton’s job, but like Cesaro, he would be fresher.
No, I’m also a fan of Alberto Del Rio; I’m just not a fan of seeing him against Sheamus (except for their Last Man Standing match for the U.S. Title on Main Event weeks prior to this taping; I enjoyed that), nor am I a fan of him against Dolph Ziggler now because they stopped with those great matches that were given to us on Payback 2013 (still made me uncomfortable, bu whatever) and MitB 2013 (except the finish).
That typed, I enjoyed his match with Roman Reigns on Smackdown, and his match with Dean Ambrose was okay. I just dislike Dean having to play the role Daniel Bryan kept playing that irritated me (and still irritates me). “He can never be at 100% now! No! He must have a taped shoulder! People like that!” Bleh.
“Xavier was top-notch on commentary”
Wait, what? I want to like this group but that commentary was god awful.
How so?
Repeating the same things over and over, clearly not sure of his motivations, weak delivery.
I get it’s Main Event so he’s probably working out the kinks and having to be out there for an entire match didn’t do him any favors either. Would have been much better for a 30 second backstage interview.
Zack Ryder and Tyson Kidd? A trios team with Daniel Bryan would make them Team “Brad Taylor from Home Improvement” (played by the incomparable Zachary Ty Bryan)
I know he was corpsing, but when the camera was a little late on pulling away from O’Neil and Slater after their entrance, and we saw Titus laughing at something Slater was saying? Well, it was pretty heartwarming. If Titus joins the New Nation, I really hope Heath tries super hard to be a part of it, too.
They were f*ing hilarious the whole time. It was so sweet to pair the two guys with the most sense of humor on the show. And the PiP pre-match interview…maaan :))
I really enjoy frowning Kofi in his cool hoodie. I can buy him as a heel.
Yeah, I’m kind of fascinated by heel Kofi myself. Kofi doing something other than smiling and jumping is just such a strange novelty.
Thank you for writing this. NXT and Main Event are the only shows I watch pretty much every week and With Spandex is a big reason why. Keep up the good work!
Spot on with Ambrose. He’s talented but people act like he’s perfect. Most apologists just say his sloppy work is because of his gimmick which is ridiculous.
I’ve been one of Ambrose’s biggest supporters and fans since I heard about him on bleacher report (ugh), but Nate’s points about him here are spot on.
As a WCW and WWF kid, I loved Saturdays. WWF’s Superstars would come on around 1 pm and WCW Saturday Night would come on at 5 pm. Vader giving the Vader bomb to Cactus Jack on the concrete floor was my first holy S moment.
Heath Slater still using the THREE-mb theme music is awkward… and very, very sad :'(
+1
One of the things I like about the new three-man pairing of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E Langston is that Xavier addressed the situation of WWE making their black/african-american/whatever-the-correct-term-for-the-race-is men dancing goofs. Sure, it’s scripted, and he was probably supposed to say what he was supposed to say to go with this heel(?) turn (question mark because it still really doesn’t feel like a heel turn to me), but it still made me slightly happy. I only did not enjoy him not getting some of his facts straight. He had said that people were booing Kofi when he almost grabbed the briefcase at MitB after Seth’s death fall, which was incorrect. The majority (if it wasn’t 100% Kofi, and sure it wasn’t) cheered for him. He also said that Kofi, the ten time champion, has never received “a singles opportunity at a world title,” which is also incorrect [Elimination Chamber 2012 for the WWE Championship; it may have not been 1v1, but it was still a world title shot].