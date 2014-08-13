The Best And Worst Of Main Event 8/12/14: Singlet-Stealing Feed Me Moron

The air-brushed battle on Tuesday nights, Maggle!

Pre-show Notes:

– Hey folks, make sure to share this report! Each Main Event Best & Worst is as unique and special as a Ryback singlet and, like a Ryback singlet, they deserve your love and support.

– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you like what we do around here, make sure you follow us!

Hit the next page for your Main Event of the evening (er, afternoon)…