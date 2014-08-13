The Best And Worst Of Main Event 8/12/14: Singlet-Stealing Feed Me Moron

The air-brushed battle on Tuesday nights, Maggle!
Pre-show Notes:
– Hey folks, make sure to share this report! Each Main Event Best & Worst is as unique and special as a Ryback singlet and, like a Ryback singlet, they deserve your love and support.
– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you like what we do around here, make sure you follow us!
Hit the next page for your Main Event of the evening (er, afternoon)…
I was at the show last night, and I’m very sad that my constant yelling of “FUCK HIM UP, RYBACK!” whenever the big guy and Sheamus were in the ring together didn’t make it into the broadcast.
I swear that if Rybaxel had won the belts, I would have been the only happy fan in the house.
In fairness, they had a better chance than Sheamus & Rob’s Random Team
I don’t know about that Cesakich.
Cesakich, perfect chance to say “Random Tandom”. Oh well.
And yes, I prefer NXT Logic where a Team that has been tagging for over half a year or so should be better in a tag match than two guys who randomly paired up for randomness sake.
Not “BEST” for Renee’s outfit? You’re slipping, Birch.
Hey, I went out of my way to specially screencap said outfit — the Best goes without saying.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent
My thoughts exactly
I resent calling Roman Reigns the Shield’s worst talker. Seth Rollins was fucking atrocious in their 3-man promos.
Seth Rollins isn’t a bad talker, he’s just a naturally shrill guy.
but now Rollins has improved 10000x and Reigns has shown he can’t really say anything less than “BELIEVE IN THE SHIELD”
Except* not less than. ffs
This is the first time since 2 months ago Main Event had 2 matches.
All things considering that’s a pretty good track record for a 1 hour show not called NXT.
I like to imagine that Miz’s mom is making Miz do this interview with her favorite Superstar.
+1 sir, +1.
one of the greatest tag teams of all time.
one of the greatest tag teams of all time.
one of the greatest tag teams of all time.
Nope, no matter how many times I repeat it, it doesn’t make it any more true.
Haven’t been in school for a minute but 55% is an F
Not in England!
Yeah, screw whatever hardassed schools you went to — 55% is a solid D.
Back in my day, anything below 64% was an F, until Dubya came along and dropped it to 60%. So anyone scoring 55% and still getting a solid D out of the deal is officially worse than George W. Bush. FACT.
I’m surprised that none was disappointed over the fact that the open challenge wasn’t answered by Slater Gator. Or is it too obvious? Or did they move up to Raw now that Slater has a winning streak? They are the only true “Main Event-made” team of all.
and of course they should have won to have a rematch at Summerslam
Ideally, to keep with the “open challenges should bring out somebody dorky or a big intimidating challenge” thing, either Slater Gator or the new Show Henry team should have come out.
Yep. Show/Henry almost faced the Shield once for the title before Henry got injured. It would have been logical for them to ask for their contender spot they’ve been promised.
I think the Uso’s would very much benefit from losing the titles and regaining them a few times, like Edge and Christian used to. There is no reason the Wyatts should have lost twice.
said the same thing a few weeks back. absolutely agreed.
I am so angry about Kofi/Big E/Woods, you guys. They were so awesome for a week, and then everyone pretends it didn’t happen. I want to slap the old out of Vince over this.
Also it would have an actual current social problem to reflect to with all these things going on now in the US (or at least at one part of it).