The Best And Worst Of Main Event 8/19/14: Hornswoggle’s Struggling With His Udders

Uh, NSFW?
Pre-show Notes:
– Hey folks, grab those Twitter and Facebook teats and squeeze out some shares for this report! Yeah, sorry, that was kind of gross.
– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you like what we do around here, make sure you follow us!
Hit the next page for your Main Event of the evening (er, afternoon)…
Why is Michael Cole trying to ruin our special little show? The only announcers and commentators more annoying than Cole and Saxton are JBL and Alex Riley.
My favorite part of the show was
Rollins: “…but not tonight”
Crowd: BOOO
Rollins: “I’ll fight you on SmackDown!”
Crowd: Cheers (Yeah, we get to see that in a couple of hours, since this is a SmackDown! taping!!!)
It’s quite annoying they try to sell that it’s live despite the fact that not even a single person is unaware that it’s pre-taped. What’s the purpose of it?
I thought the Sheamus/Axel match was quite entertaining, but I can understand someone being bored with them at this point.
A female cow?
as opposed to what?
Also, why is Michael Cole here all of a sudden?
“Cow” can be used to refer specifically to a female cow, or the species in general — a bull is also a cow.
They decided that the commentary on Main Event was consistently good, and that was a problem.
I want this to be a running thing. I want Renee standing between 2 increasingly more gigantic men each week. Next week, I want her between Khali and … uhh… Kane. The following week we’ll have to start inventing people taller than Khali.
Or bringing in trained bears for her to stand beside.
“Let’s check in backstage with Renee Young and a moose standing on its hind legs”
“We now send you backstage where Renee is standing by with Goliath of Gath.”
Nikki “Bolt Ons” Bella better looking than Brie? Gross Nate, just gross.
I’m sorry to have disappointed you. If it helps, the bolt-ons in question are one of her less appealing features.
The correct answer you’re both looking for is “Bayley.”
[Checks your math] yup, you’re right, Bayley is the answer. Not too clear on the question, but she’s usually the answer.
Cesaro is a total badass in that suit. He could be the perfect villain for James Bond 007.
SLATER GATOR FOR THE WIN BABY!
Heath Slater is on a 6 match winning streak bringing him one step closer to catching up to The Undertaker’s 21-1 Wrestlemania streak. And Hornswoggle is back to being a cow again.
First of all, I also “like” Nikki (like is a big word) better than Brie, so you’re not alone. She’d be very pretty if her boobs weren’t so disproportionate. As it stands, she’s regular pretty. But I’m a straight girl so maybe I don’t see the appeal of big boobs the way I should.
Second of all: NO NO NO NO! As decent as Cesaro is on commentary he belong in the ring forever because he’s superhuman and he’ll wrestle like a god until he’s in his late 60s. (I will gladly welcome the occasional commentary in a hot suit though.)
1. Cesaro looking at the title and then casually flipping in to Sheamus in the ring with the most clear IDGAF was amazing. He’s still the boss of the world, and WWE is gonna have to work overtime to destroy him.
2. Nikki Bella…might be good at this? I don’t know, but there was a moment where she’s got Emma in a headlock and the crowd is chanting “YOU SOLD OUT” to the woman whose sister’s actions caused her to get beat up, and then she just rolls her eyes all “Ugh…whatever.” One of my issues with the Bellas is that they’re basically robot dolls. Showing actual, somewhat realistic emotions and actions goes a long way. It’s a small touch, but I applaud it. Not to mention getting behind Brie in this feud is still damn near impossible.
3. Slater and Titus after El Torito and Hornswaggle knocked Slater out of the ring: AW HELL NO! And now I can’t decide wherer I loved Slater Gator or Cesaro more.
People people people, let’s not quibble about this. Both Bella twins are pretty… Pretty fucking awful.
Zuh-ing! Awful people, great bone structure though. They look like a pair of hot Quagmires.
yyyyyep!
the right way to say it is surely “I FREAKIN’ HATE Brie Bella more than anything in the world! and I also hate Nikki so much, but nearly as much as FUCKING BRIE BELLA.”
ITS FUNNY BECAUSE THE UDDERS ARE CLEARLY PENIS METAPHORS….why do you hate us God?
if you dont review this, then i would have to review it. but i have a leftover sandwich to eat, so, like, you know…
Where’s the bonus % this week? The backstage segments should earn some extra, shouldn’t they?
Hmmm, I dunno, although what the heck — extra 5% for tiny elf-person Renee.
Count in Swagger’s “Big Daddy Kane” rapreference too :)
one day, Main Event will get a 100% and more, and it’ll be because John Cena got on it, and you’ll hate yourself for inventing this rule.
(or it’ll be because Daniel Bryan got on it, and we’ll all die happy that he was the reason for the first 100%.)
(or it’ll be because of Roman Reigns, and we won’t know how to feel about it…)