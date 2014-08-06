The Best And Worst Of Main Event 8/5/14: I Can Be Your White Knight, AJ

You’re going to have some serious competition for that position, Paige.
Considering some shows (like this past RAW) are main evented by a non-wrestling segment, maybe add the talky stuff into the mix?
For what it’s worth, Fandango and Sandow are the lowest guys on the roster. Fandango is literally losing to every jobber imaginable, and Sandow comes out specifically to just take a beating. So yeah, The Dusty Rhodes™ can take a competitive loss from Slater Gator and not have to worry about being the sad sacks of the roster yet.
Yeah, I suppose Sandow is lowest of the low — Fandango is just losing to Diego over and over. Maybe he just has a matador weakness.
My boy HEATH on a ROLL, a big win on Raw over Rollins even with outside distraction and last night against Rhodes Goldstar I hope they actually do something with this for Heath and give him sometime to do along with Titus of course cause who doesn’t enjoy him barking.
As for the whole AJ/Paige storyline it has been quite confusing and I’m not all into the whole ‘frenemies’ they should just have Paige be all “Bitch that’s my belt and it’s coming back” or whatever else anything better then “You are my friend, we will fight and I will win and we’ll continue being friends” storyline it just doesn’t make no sense…
I think a lot of it has to do with the similarities with AJ and Paige. They’re not the prototype Divas and want to change that formula, so when you put them against each other…there’s not much to do. But instead of WWE just saying “there can only be one, go murder each other”, they’re tap dancing around a watered down Mickie James/Trish feud. It’s not TERRIBLE, but it’s certainly way below what we know they’re capable of.
It’s also, unfortunately, following my “The Bellas Will be the Most Important Women on the Show While AJ and Paige Will be Slumming it with Emma” post-Summerslam theory.
And yeah, as sad as it is about Gold/Stardust losing, I’m happy Heath Slater is doing things. Even if it probably goes nowhere, he still looks good.
Don’t forget about Slater’s elimination of Cesaro in the Battle Royal! Who knew 3MB was apparently holding him back?!
Best: Paul Heyman has a DVD! That commercial was at least a .005
That last match was a Wrestlemania Main Event rematch. Clearly this was the greatest show of all time.
The Dusts losing to to Slater Gator gets a big ol fuck off from me. What’s the point in doing all this bullshit to Cody’s former forward momentum?
glad we got to agree about something for once! (as long as you also agree that SLATOR GATOR rule, and rule so hard!)
.2 out of ten would be 2%. I’M ONLY HERE TO NITPICK MATH.
No, .02 would be.
Nah, man, 2/10 = 20%, 0.2/10 = 2%, and 0.02/10 = 0.2%
Although, I now realize you never said “out of ten”.
I didn’t.
Me fail English? That’s unpossible!
You know, I thought about this watching, but how come no one chants for Daniel Bryan when Brie’s on screen? I mean, they keep actively leading the crowd to it, by constantly mentioning him. Hell, she’s wearing a “Yes” top in the SummerSlam graphic.
Also, I wanted to put the guy who held the “CM Punk is Best for Business” sign during AJ’s match in the “local medical facility”. The crowd trying to turn AJ into “CM Punk’s wife, AND NOTHING MORE”, makes me irrationally angry.
At least they’re chanting something at AJ. It’s some kind of show of support. “Poor” Brie get’s the audience barely wanting to Acknowledge that she’s their favorite wrestler’s wife (like, they’d rather she wasn’t).
Because Daniel Bryan isn’t really a chant. They YES a lot while Brie’s on screen.
YES is very popular and obviously (dagger eyes at WWE executives) tied to Bryan, but the fans have chanted Daniel Bryan plenty of times and in important situations (like, I don’t know, the ascension ceremony).
I must say, I’m loving this “IF YOU KICK ME ABOVE THE WAIST YOU WILL LOSE” Swagger thing. About time someone finally caught on to that.
I really loved AJ’s promo here, and I really hated Paige’s. one sounds intimidating and badass, and one sounds “crazy” and annoying. don’t ask me why. I love both ladies, but this is how WWE’s confusing storytelling got me feeling.
Gonna have to disagree with you there, themo. AJ certainly can rock a mic with the best of them, but her promo this time was nonsensical. She tells a fairy tale of herself as an adorable woman who won the divas title and reigned supreme until evil witch Paige took it from her. She then says that she’ll beat Paige and end her fairy tale fantasies.
First, the fairy tale was AJ winning. Paige would want AJ’s fairy tale to end, since that means she’ll be champ instead of AJ. Second, casting Paige as an evil witch is a total 180 from AJ’s return promo where she said that she understood how bad she was acting during her first reign, grew too cocky, and Paige beating her was the slap from reality she needed. Now suddenly Paige is evil and suggestively stole or cheated AJ out of the title when the opposite was true (Paige was the face and won clean).
Paige, hey, she’s not the best on the mic, but she’s getting much better since the turn and was consistent throughout her whole promo, unlike AJ. AJ still sounds better, but Paige won this one.
I agree that AJ’s promo content did twist the reality a bit, now that I remembered it. (because my mind blocks it for how much disappointing those stuff were.) and that heel Paige, although all “awww, I love you! but I’ll beat you” stupid crazy, is still way better than whatever coward lucky rookie babyface Paige was supposed to be and could only be a step in the right direction.
I guess what I was pointing out was my preferred performance, which was AJ’s. (that “this is MY KINGDOM” was great.) and also my frustration with the character the writers gave Paige to portray.
I think this feud is way toned down from what it could possibly be.
HELL IN A CELL!