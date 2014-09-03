The Best And Worst Of Main Event 9/2/14: Inspired By The Movie Christmas Bounty

Hey guys, your B-show B&Wer is back! Quick recap of last week’s Main Event — uhhh, I dunno? Maybe Slater Gator did something? That seems likely, right?
Pre-show Notes:
I’ll reitirate what I said yesterday, the women’s tag match is the worst match of the year and Rosa makes Cameron look competent.
Nice to have you back, Nate.
Thanks! And yeah, it’s definitely a strong contender — never mind competent, Rosa makes Cameron look like friggin’ Manami Toyota.
Well, it was the worst whenever Rosa was doing anything, that’s for sure. Then again, that seemed to be the storyline here, Nattie being settled with the worst Diva ever. Which KIND OF makes it a little less crappy than all those matches where they pretend Eva Marie or Cameron are actual competition for anybody, I guess.
How many ‘Poor Natties’ does this rank on the patented Burnsy Scale?
5
I forgot about the Slayers! How could I forget about the Slayers?
There was a Titus O’Neil vs. Adam Rose match last night which I assumed was on Main Event, but maybe it was just filler before Smackdown started. Titus got some of the biggest boos of the night, just by mentioning that he’s a Florida Gator (college football is all we Nebraskans have, you see). I’m sure people have said this before, but Titus needs to be given the mic more. He’s *really* entertaining.
I was excited that not only did I get to see Sandow, but he got mic time *and* a perfectly cromulent match.
The Divas tag match was as embarrassing as one would imagine. The highlight of that match was Rosa mooning the crowd (with a little help from Layla). I have no idea if that made the broadcast, but I saw a screencap on Twitter, so I guess it must have.
It was shown, but they IMMEDIATELY cut to black afterwards.
Yeah, there was a millisecond of buttcrack then blackness. There was a time when I would have considered that disappointing.
I imagine Rosa’s ass must have been edited out of the replay by now, but it will live on in search engines and Boring Work Stuff folders.
Speaking of Rosa, was her constant yelling of “Nattie!” as simultaneously pathetic and annoying live as it was on broadcast?
I was far enough away that I didn’t have to deal with random Diva yelling. (I was in the front row off the floor, but I was literally in the corner– if I’d been any further to my right, I’d have been behind the stage.)
Can we agree that Daniel Bryan is basically Vegeta?
[img4.wikia.nocookie.net]
[www.technologytell.com]
this is so random and I’m not sure it’s even remotely correct even if we’re pretending
Except DB >> JC
Screw “the face of the WWE” logistics
Bonus minus points for Stardust using a Reverse STO as his finisher.
Yeeeeah — Cody Rhodes has some issues with choosing finishers. Then again, I guess his dad just sort of wiggled his arms in his opponent’s face.
No mention of the mooning?
I see you were having a break last week Nate, every reviewers need a break once and a while.
Was I the only one who want Ziggler and Sandow to say Randy, Riley, Randy, Riley! and R-Truth appears to say Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy! during the Ziggler/Sandow really exchange.
I retweeted The Brooklyn Brawler’s tweet of the Dusts on Twitter and the Dusts favorited my tweet after their match against Los Matadores which was cool.
Layla is so hot! Real sex appeal…
new, secret information!
I’m glad Damien Sandow is doing something. But he definitely has some depression weight to cut. Matches with Ziggler should help that.
I think he partly looks bad because he’s wearing Miz’s two-sizes-too-small trunks.
This edition of mainevent actually sounds good. I’ll have to check it out on the Network.
You’re just going to avoid mentioning how Layla pulled down Rosa’s pants and showed us her bare ass??
Ziggler is the absolute worst.
Now i will never know the meaning of Christmas. Thanks a lot spaghetti haired freak.
you are not alone in this my friend.
+Meatballs
I like all of your writing, and agree with the vast majority of it, but I am the world’s hugest Ziggler mark and every time you disparage him I want to slap you with a glove.
Kinky.
1. If we dress Rosa Mendes up as a surfer, can we call her Surfer Rosa?
2. Is it just me, or are SummerLay 0.00001% of a step away from making out on that first gif?
1) Yes.
2) Yes.
2. Yes it’s just me, or yes I’m right?
Yes that they’re about to make out. I don’t GIF-ify something for no reason.
This was the best Wrestling show I’ve watched this week.
Dang. NXT didn’t make the cut?
Actually, I could (almost) understand that.