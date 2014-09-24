The Best And Worst Of Main Event 9/23/14: There Was A Back Door

Of course there was — the back door has been where most of WWE’s recent booking has come from.
Pre-show Notes:
Haha. Man, I love Mizdow.
Nathan, maybe the scale you should be looking at is comparing Main Event to RAW in terms of stuff happening. In that regard, it sounds like Main Event won this week.
Not sure how I feel about the Ambrose Escape reveal. On the one hand, it works, on the other hand, I think Dean could actually pull off an illusionist gimmick.
How could he, Goat Faced Killer? He’s not Houdini.
Inspired by these recaps I had to realize that watching Main Event instead of RAW is indeed far more satisfying on a regular basis.
If Sandow would’ve rushed back into the ring, put on his shades, sat in the chair, and slumped down like the Miz, it would’ve made my top 10 all-time moments on a wrestling show.
It was still amazing though. Sandow is killing it.
just imagining that gets me to laugh pretty hard
I loved the Mark Henry segment, I think it happened on Main Event though, because JBL is the literal embodiment of what Henry was referring to (someone egging him on to compete, even when he’s physically unable, and then booing him, while not getting his ass in there himself to try) and I guess someone panicked.
Also, I think this was Naomi’s best gear since the Funkadactyl split. but I am willing to admit that maybe her Sexy Taxicab gear and We Love Colors Thigh Highs may have set that bar low.
They need to make this better than bring back her eyepatch.
Fart on her pillow, Jimmy Uso, you’re our only hope.
+1 sir.
I’m with you Luni. Most of Naomi’s gear has been awful, but I thought this stuff looked great. I also don’t know what Nate’s on about with the moves. I thought it was a fantastic performance on Naomi’s behalf, one that looked both sexy AND brutal at the same time.
I normally skip these Main Event articles, but I had to really see if Ambrose really murdered and propped up Miz’s corpse to do a fake interview as the banner pic foretold.
Alas, Miz lives. No thanks to the finisher though, what was that a forward falling Russian leg sweep? Doesn’t Mix have that same move?
I guess a guy who wrestles in street clothes and just beats people up, doesn’t need a finisher, but damn, I hope he has something other than that.
Case in point, Cody Rhodes lame ass “Crossroads”. It’s why he’s not main eventing.
People rip off the Spear a millionfold. Diamond Cutter/RKO, Figure Four leglock… why can’t they bring back the Stunner for Ambrose? It’d be perfect!
Dirty Deeds, which is a headlock driver, which is what it used to be called. Agreed on Ambrose’s finisher, though, it’s pretty lame, especially for an unhinged guy. Stunner would be cool, but I’d be happier if he brought the Knee Trembler back into play.
Bringing the Stunner back for Ambrose would be making the “this guy could be the next Stone Cold” thing too obvious. Fans already see him as a guy with the same amount of dickhead, unhinged anti-hero potential. Making it explicit is a bit much.
@Johnny Slider and @dl316bh …okay, don’t know what knee tremble is and stunner is a little on the nose. I’m just saying he needs a flashy K.O. finisher.
Honestly, just rip off someone in TNA. Nobody will know. Or watch some old ECW tapes, I’m sure he could pull like an inverted death valley driver from Sabus skill set.
Call it the Psycho Analyzer! Oh… totally needs a submission move called the Straight Jacket too!!
Google it bro, gosh. Hold on, I can help out. Here, take your picks: [m.youtube.com]
The headlock driver only looks cool when the opponents head dive to it, but when they do, it’s one of my favorite moves.
@Johnny Slider the electric chair driver = holy shit! Now that’s a FINISHER.
Too bad he can’t do it without killing someone eventually.
1. Did SlatorGator cheat on Adam Rose with the Bunny or why do they get to ruin all their matches?
2. I think we can all agree that Rusev needs to be finally defeated by Dean Ambrose in a store bought Captain America kid’s costume.
3. All the flipflopping an treading water in this feud aside, Paige yelling “you are a bad friend” was pretty great.
4. I don’t mind Bo losing, but how can you not let that guy work his magic? Just let him be a glorious asshole, give him mic time, let him pull his shenanigans (Bo-nanigans?), anything. That’s why he’s on RAW, not because you don’t have enough lame jobbers.
5. Case in point, a whole segment with nothing but Miz, Sandow and Ambrose hanging out in character, and it blows most of the “important” stuff WWE creative is so proud of out of the water.
Lol at #2 and to add to #3, it is so heartening to see AJ mention on commentary that she never thought of Paige as her friend and attack her after the match. We won’t know till RAW, but i hope this means this feud becomes the hard hitting affair we were all hoping for when Paige originally came up.
@Stuntman John Only if Ambrose does Dirty Deeds on Rusev right into one of those plastic Captain America frisbee shields.
As for #2 my CAW Captain America actually won the US title in WWE 13 against Cesaro only to lose the US title back to him 2 weeks later 4 months ago.
@Sub Zero so it’s like the time in The Ultimates 2 when Captain Switzerland kicks Captain America’s ass?
Yes, exactly like that.
@marc-vell and everyone including the announcers has to sell it like it’s really vibranium and thors hammer just hit it
Miz, Mizdow and Ambrose have pretty much been the best things on WWE TV for weeks if not months now. heel Stardust is kinda catching up, and I’m not sure if heel Nikki Bella is gonna ever catch up too but she’s slowly getting there. (I mean in terms of “interesting and enjoyable stuff”.)
@Johnny Slider after all these months of disappointment, although I wouldn’t say no to Paige/AJ’s feud to finally kick into that gear it should have reached since the first time they interacted, it just wouldn’t not feel silly anymore. it wouldn’t feel that much fresh either, especially from in-ring standpoint. (although all their matches haven’t been nearly as good as we expect them to do this far and could certainly be way improved. however, right now, I reached a point where I shake my head and throw stupid terms like “they just don’t have chemistry” around…)
also, that #2 might very well be the only end to Rusev’s streak that I’m gonna accept.
For someone that thinks he uses words good; I learned a new one today. Apoplectic- overcome with anger; extremely indignant.
You don’t get that over at bleacher report and for that we thank you Nate.
Athletes shouldn’t be commended based on their effort. They should only be commended for their accomplishments. Ain’t got no time for participation trophies ’round here.
It looks like Adam Rose and the bunny are causing Slater Gator to lose every matches like Summer Rae and Layla did to Fandango.
Damien Cagedow as Johnny Cage’s stunt double is the funniest thing in WWE right now. This MizTV would have been even more gold if Ambrose’s invisible stunt double planted Sandow with Dirty Deeds outside the ring the same time Ambrose did it to Cage.
I really hope they don’t (continue to) bury Naomi. She’s damn fine and talented. She’s up there with Paige and AJ easy IMO. She could work on a few intangibles. They just have to give her a chance. I see a lot of commenters wrapped in AJ’s booty (heck, I’m a fan) but Naomi has a BOOTY. WWE, don’t be so afraid of black people. They either spend too much time trying not to racist that it comes off racist… Or they legit are racist and want to cover it up so bad. Let’s hope its the former. Just give Naomi a chance. If it doesn’t work no harm done.
Or is it that most crowds might not accept her, like Harlem Night? …F*CK
Crowds like Naomi, her lack of push is a mixture of her not quite being there yet in terms of her overall skills (mic work, ring work), which could easily be fixed by givin her time, and that they don’t have a place for her at the moment. The Bellas are semi-popular now and are great promotion for TD’s, so they need time, and WWE sees AJ and Paige as the heads of the “wrestling” part of the Divas so they have their feud there, so where do you put Naomi that doesn’t disrupt those feuds? Maybe when Charlotte’s ready to be brought up Naomi might get some time (like her Dad she’d be a great go-to Champion), she needs to keep improving in he meantime so she can impress when she’s called upon.
I dunno — Naomi has all the potential in the world, but it just seems like she’s not being given the right advice or nobody’s looking out for her. Kind of like what happened with Kaitlyn.
I agree that she can definitely improve. And I was thinking about how she can fit in there, along with Charlotte and Bailey when their called up. I’d just be really bummed if she ends up like Kaitlyn, or Natalya, or Aksana. Wasted potential.
the only reason I can ever think of for Naomi and Big E not getting pushed over other people taking a spot that aren’t as good as them is that they both seem to be very, VERY bad at speaking in front of crowds. like, even way worse than Roman Reigns.
Hey, that head-scissors DDT thing Naomi did was kinda cool I thought
Add me to the club. Maybe she needs to tighten it up, but it’s different and looks effective.
Ditto. I loved the Headscissors DDT.
It was creative, but it’d never actually work in a million years. Personally I’m not a fan of “creative but totally improbable” moves, but some people are.
By that logic, why would anyone ever do a shooting star press? Or any turnbuckle move that isn’t a two-footed stomp?
A shooting star press is still a muscular man falling on you — the part of it that’s supposed to hurt still works. I don’t mind flash as long as the actual point of impact makes sense.
I liked it too. it might be only because it’s the first time Naomi is using it. I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if they keep letting her use it…
All we wish for is different. Is this why we enjoy Main Event so much?
yep. I will never understand how WWE accepts the laziness and repetitiveness of their writers on RAW and Smackdown…
Thanks for reminding me of the salmon jacket promo. I was so happy after that and loved seeing Mark Henry becoming WWE Champion with a decisive win over John Cena.
:D
whenever I remember how SUPER MAD I was that Cena beat Henry in the same old fashion at MITB that time after that promo, I remember that it was mostly just to get him to be Bryan’s opponent at Summerslam the following month and kinda accept it…
but then again, I remember that Henry could’ve f*cking beat Cena at that MITB, and Bryan could’ve challenged HENRY instead of Cena at Summerslam, and that THEIR match could’ve been even more baller! and that Cena could’ve also still faced Bryan for the title the month after it or the one after them or whatever, and Orton could’ve still cashed in and all, but we could’ve at least got a satisfying resolution to Henry’s superb turn on Cena while also getting an amazing Henry/Bryan program in 2013 like the one we had in 2011 when Bryan was Mr. MITB…
and then, I get SUPER MAD again. and I will never forgive WWE for that. and I’ll probably never agree with anyone that thinks otherwise.
wow. I haven’t commented here on WithSpandex this match in like a year or something…
this Main Event thread got me to lay some heavy stuff off my chest. sorry if I bothered anyone, guys, and thank you for understanding me.