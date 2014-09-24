The Best And Worst Of Main Event 9/23/14: There Was A Back Door

#Best And Worst #Dean Ambrose #Pro Wrestling #WWE
09.24.14 4 years ago 50 Comments
Of course there was — the back door has been where most of WWE’s recent booking has come from.

Pre-show Notes:

There’s no escaping it, you must share this week’s Main Event report. The only way out is to click these buttons!

– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you like what we do around here, make sure you follow us!

Hit the next page for your Main Event of the evening (er, afternoon)…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Dean Ambrose#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSADAM ROSEAJ LEEBest and WorstBest and Worst of Main EventBO DALLASDAMIEN SANDOWDEAN AMBROSEHEATH SLATERKOFI KINGSTONMain EventMARK HENRYNAOMIPAIGEPRO WRESTLINGSlater GatorTHE BIG SHOWTHE MIZTITUS O'NEILWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP