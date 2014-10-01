The Best And Worst Of Main Event 9/30/14: You Best Bo-lieve Me

Why must my darlings fight?
Pre-show Notes:
Gotta love the Bella Twins ……..wrestling wise that is ,if they go anywhere near a microphone then run for the hills.
Bo Dallas needs a title to complete the Bolieve act.
“Gotta love the Bella Twins”
NEVER! (notevenforthelegitimatelygoodreasonsyoustated!)
I know how you feel ,it feels so wrong
What’s weird is that I’m normally all about supporting people who are talented whether they care or not (Brock Lesnar) over sub-par die hards (Zack Ryder), yet I still admitingly hate the Bella Twins for totally biased reasons. Sara Del Rey could say they’re her favorite divas in the company tomorrow and I’d think “she’s probably toe-ing the company line or something”. I just don’t have it in me to want them there or praise them over basically any girl who was on NXT.
Well if it’s between Sasha Banks and Bayley and the Bella twins it’s bye bye Bella’s.
I think Nikki improved, both in the ring and on the mic. (improved from horrible to passable on the mic, and to actually good in the ring.)
but Brie… is she.. is she getting worse? or am I the only one never impressed with her stuff?!
also, I never, ever, NO MATTER WHAT, EVEN IF MY LIFE AND MY FAMILY MEMBERS LIVES WERE ON THE LINE, am ever ever ever gonna support or accept Brie winning any match or segment at all if it means THAT FUCKING MUSIC IS GOING TO PLAY. NO. NO! NEVERRRRR!
themosayat with the best reason to be against Brie victories.
“If Brie just keeps coming out every week and scoring hard-fought, smart victories”
Is that how Kane meant to describe D-Bry’s win when he coined this phrase:
[www.youtube.com]
I’d be okay with Brie winning hard-fart victories too.
I loved the ref in the Tyson Kidd match. It’s like he had no controL over the volume of his voice.
“C’MON TYSON! DON’T DO IT TYSON! C’MON!” “C’MON, GET HIM OUT OF THE CORNER TYSON, C’MON!”
*Tyson kick Kofi off the ropes onto the mat*
“C’MON TYSON, GET HIM INSIDE TYSON, C’MON!”
I want Tyson and Natalya arguing to eventually bleed over into all network programming. Have Scott Stamford giving us an update on Roman Reigns’ balls or whatever and suddenlly Nattie and Kidd walk into frame, with Natalya berating Kidd for getting them lost for refusing to ask for directions.
that would be so hilarious it’d make me fall of my chair. seriously.
I want Nattie to show up in a backstage segment at Wrestlemania and talk The Authority into giving Tyson an impromptu title match against Brock Lesnar. :D
I don’t want Cesaro using the European uppercut as his finisher. I want him to use his *spinning* European uppercut as his finisher. (See finish to Cesaro/Zayn at Arrival)
The Psycho Crusher?
still the best finisher of the year to me. followed closely by Sasha Banks backbreaking Alexa Bliss and rolling her into her submission like a BADASS BOSS.
Classic heel for Cesaro. Eddie would be proud.
Nice big win for Tyson Kidd. In FACT this is his biggest win since beating Tensai in July 2012.
Brie has been booked strong this week.
As much as I love Bo’s BOlieve character, it felt so good to see Mark Henry unleashing the Hall of Pain again.
My mind and fingers is at it again. Classic heel win for Cesaro.
Maybe it’s the Top Gear fan in me, but have you considered doing like a Top 5 leaderboard for percentages of Main Events?
Maybe at the end of the year or something.
So, as fun as this show was, I think my favorite thing ever is Bo Dallas shilling the network at the end of the YouTube videos.
Amazing. Simply amazing.
thank you SO MUCH for pointing that out for me. was gonna miss it…
that wasn’t a very good sos from kofi. i suppose he can be excused because he hasn’t had much practice lately.
I hear them cryin’
I always thought Kofi’s theme music said SOS I hear them Shelton. SOS I hear them Bryan.
Gotta love Tyson’s obnoxious dorky entrance theme which he probably listens to on his headphones 24/7
…and you gotta admit, “The Human Shield” sounds like a much cooler gimmick than “Poor Nattie”
For some reason Tyson’s entrance theme reminds me of Wade Barrett’s End of Days theme music.
Wade Barret has had some of my favourite themes in WWE’s history. I don’t remember a theme song for him that I hated at all.
Agreed. Wade Barrett’s End of Days and Rebel Son theme music are gold.
count the Nexus’s theme in his collection, too. and even his NXT s1 pro’s, Jericho’s theme!
End of Days was also the Corre’s theme, and I’m convinced I’m the Corre’s only, (or at least their biggest,) fan ever.
I forgot about the Nexus theme, that’s awesome too as well as Jericho’s theme.
I always loved that “don’t care anymore” worked for his initial bare knuckle brawler return and his feelings regarding being the most pinned IC champ ever. Non-Title loss to Orton? “I just don’t care anymore.”
I don’t know… it’s like WWE just ruined Cesaro vs Swagger for me since the beginning of the year. their great team’s break up warranted a feud that I imagined would be as good and heated as ones like Sandow and Rhodes the year before it, or Ambrose and Rollins from this year (even if not taking THAT long. like, just 2-3 months would’ve been enough…) but instead, it was a complete afterthought and their matches now are more like the poor man’s Rollins/Reigns ones. and I’ve seen it like 4-5 times just this year, I can’t watch it again anymore.
also, AAAAAAAAAAAAAGH! SOMEONE STOP THAT HORRIBLE MUSIC!!! GOD, WHY’D THEY LET BRIE WIN AND PLAY IT AGAIN?!
@themosayat It’s almost like WWE wants to make our ears bleed by playing Brie’s awful theme music twice.
You know, Bella themes on the whole aren’t awful, but the intros are fucking grating. I can take Brie’s knockoff Ariana Grande or whoever the kids listen to or The Bellas take your best shot, but please, no more BRIE MOOOOOODE or YOU CAN LOOK BUY YOU CAN’T TOUCH, dear god, make it stop!
And Cesaro vs Swagger should rule, but WWE had to involve RVD to “give him something to do” and ruined the whole thing. We barely got Heyman vs Colter! That was reason enough to throw those two at each other.
confession: I have always liked the Bella’s (now only Nikki’s) theme song :/
I just usually, (like 90% of the time,) hated what comes after them with the Bellas…
however, BRIIIEEE MOOOAAOOODE~ is the worst thing that I’ve heard in my entire live. I’d rather listen to Justin Beiber, I swear.
Brie’s Brie Mode belongs in High School Musical more than Pro Wrestling. I’ll admit I only watched High School Musical once in school but I remember it enough to say that Brie’s painful BRIE MODE fits in it perfectly.