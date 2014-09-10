The Best And Worst Of Main Event 9/9/14: King Of Wrestling

If Chris Hero isn’t coming back, I’d be pretty okay with Cesaro and Renee being the new Kings of Wrestling.
Pre-show Notes:
I love the Rabbit/SlaterGator stuff.
But as they say Slaters gonna Slate.
I may have to check it out just for Renee Young in that dress. Marone!
The Ascension remind me less of the Road Warriors and more of the Headbangers. Not a fan.
I was most disappointed there was no YARRRR’s on this show I mean RAW got some OLE lovin.
I seriously doubt the main roster audience would have YARRRed along.
First of all, It’s YAH. Second of all, I’m proud of the crowd for not indulging the crappiest tag team in the company. I resent the NXT crowd for making the Ascension think that they’re actually over and not the dirt worst.
Yeah man, c’mon, they’re not Pirates. They’re Ancient Egyptian Stargate Demon Warriors.
Two apologies 1 my English sarcasm and 2 my bad spelling……….Now I’m off to walk the plank .
You should put percent signs after all of the grades. It makes it look like you’re giving Rollins vs Swagger a .4%, at least to me.
I feel like if you put the Slater Gator antics up to a vote, an overwhelming majority of the community would say they were on board.
But like Brandon always says, these things are subjective, and your (our) mileage may vary.
I’ve liked most of it and been a pretty big fan of Slater Gator in general — I just don’t like the Carlito runs into a fake tunnel Loony Tunes stuff they do.
Dammit WWE, stop putting interesting stuff in MainEvent. Speaking of Cesaro, in Germany (and Switzerland I assume?) he actually has his own Piper’s Pit style segments, and has a sort-of feud with the commentary team, since he despises them and their stupid reporter questions because of course he does.
Comparing Jakked to Main Event shows me you’ve no working knowledge of at least the former. Jakked featured primarily jobbers and undercard guys, and you would rarely, if ever, see a main event-level performer on there. Main Event is more a modern, weekday Sunday Night Heat, which did feature main eventers, along with the usual fare of midcarders and jobbers.
Rest of this is good, sorry, I don’t know why the comparison to Jakked, um, ‘jakked’ me up so much. Whoosh.
I am well acquainted with Jakked. You’d be surprised at some of the guys who appeared on that show from time to time. It wasn’t all Mideon vs. Headbanger Mosh.
Unless Hero has dropped 20 lbs in the last week, I somehow doubt they’re gonna bring him back anytime soon. Dude seriously just started pounding cheeseburgers into his gut the second they released him. It’s actually kinda sad.
Also, Heath Slater IS a virtuoso physical performer. I’d watch a silent film starring Slater and Ziggler any day of the week.
yeah that pic from the Evolve show is depressing, Hero should not be in worse shape than the guy who stocks the food a the grocery store
Chris Hero today: [i.imgur.com]
So accurate it’s scary. Well played.
The target audience they seem to be going after is getting younger and younger. How can they work Rugrats or Hannah Montana into next week’s RAW?
Well to be fair Rugrats went off like 14 years ago so doing something with them would probably cater more to the 20s-30s crowd than anything they’ve done in the past year
I had a feeling if Cesaro calling himself the King of Wrestling was a sign Chris Hero was coming back but then I just remembered Chris Hero has gotten fatter since he got released by WWE.
Slater hopping like a bunny got a chuckle from me.
Good to see the Ascension facing an actual tag team in Los Matadores to hype up NXT Takeover instead of NXT jobbers.
How in the fuck is Adam Rose still a thing and why haven’t they made him lose at all since debuting on the main roster? Reports of Vince not being impressed by him but yet he still continues to get wins, the fuck?
Just have him come out next week on Raw and be all his “Yeah, Lemon” bullshit and cue Lesnar’s music and have him destroy him and that fucking stupid ass bunny shit.
Also The Ascension whom I’ve never seen a match of didn’t impress me and the Connor fella needs to drop some weight with his beer gut, they complained Hero was out of shape this guy is what Hero is now and is a champion within the company.
Throw me into the “loved the Bugs Bunny antics” group. I thought it was funny
I can’t wait for next week when Slater Gator try to trick the Bunny into running into a fake tunnel that they just drew on the arena wall, only for the Bunny to go through, and for them to run into the wall, then get hit by a train coming through the wall.
And of course the many on coming spots where they somehow end up over a giant chasm (IN THE ARENA SOMEHOW) and fall after noticing they’re out of land.
I mean, if you’re going to be in a feud with a 6 foot tall bunny that dances and walks on two feet, might as well go ALL THE WAY with it.
How come no one does Steiner Bros moves anymore?
I’d love to see that top rope bulldog from the partner’s shoulders.
I dunno. I mean, the Steiners did do shit as violent and needlessly dangerous as possible, but I think you could probably do their stuff in a way that doesn’t intentionally attempt to inflict permanent bodily harm your hapless foe.
Yeah, probably because half their stuff legitimately murdered people.
Oh God The Ascension…I had so high expectations when I heard their music but damn they were boring as f*ck. I wasnt’ a huge fan of them but still they are the flagship. That being said: They literally have no other move than the finish. Not even a drop. Not even a high risk. And they had a whole year to come up with something new. The NXT magic got me blinded so long I felt bumped as most of the crowd was too.
When do we start getting to compare WCW Main Event with WWE Main Event? Can anything stand up to the York Foundation winning the WCW Six-Man Tag Titles?
It’s not coincidental that the highest-rated Main Event ever is also ‘dull as dishwater’. The main show is usually ‘dull as dishwater’ (especially the main events), so if anything, this show fits the WWE status quo better than any of the others. For once it actually does reflect a WWE ‘main event’.
Well, it was basically a 1-hour Smackdown this week, which is all about stars coming out and filling time. Ideally Main Event should be decent-level stars coming out and doing stuff they don’t usually get to do on Raw/Smackdown — like in the early days when Cesaro and Kofi Kingston would come out and have insane matches just cuz.
Well, since they started doing it live and it happens right before Smackdown does it actually makes sense that the longer it goes on the more it will feel like Smackdown. We are talking about the lazy ass WWE here.