The Best And Worst Of Main Event And Smackdown 12/16/14: All I Want Is To See You Succeed

When you push your Dolph Ziggler his mane will expand by up to 50%.
Could not disagree more with Nate’s analysis of Roman’s match. I thought Roman did a lot of pretty good, powerful, Romany looking stuff in the ring. Felt like a way a guy like him should wrestle. He’s big and strong, and his offense should be moves that demonstrate that. I far prefer him working a slower, stronger style that’s punctuated with these little bursts of action than going 100% all the time.
The little arm twist/snap thing that just devastated Fandango was an especially nice touch. Do little moves, but make them look powerful as hell.
The match dragged a bit after Fandango got his cheap shot in and then they spent a long time in headlocks, but I can’t really put that on Roman.
Overall I thought it was much better laid out and paced than a lot of his previous work.
Dolph’s mic work was fucking awesome. He’s a guy who I’ve really struggled to connect with in the past, and I thought this was a human and relatable (but with a great degree of confidence) as he’s been.
To me, the point of the segment was that Seth’s trying to treat Dolph like he’s “just Dolph” when he’s clearly not and Seth’s a clown as a result. I thought this totally read like Dolph was being treated as a big star. I’m not sure why we’re assuming a heel is representing the opinion of the WWE in this context. Everything Seth says is self-serving openly dishonest bullshit- of course he’s going to run down Dolph.
yeah, that’s been the way I’ve seen Seth for the past couple of months as well.
I like how they mentioned Dolph hadn’t bear Rollins 1 on 1. On NXT they had a star that Neville was 5-0 in matches over 10 minutes.
Little statistics like that make a big difference. It’s a “fake” sport but it’s still a sport.
Apparently all my t’s turn to r’s. Ugh.
I think the problem with Ziggler is that he’s so much better as a heel than he is as a face. I could imagine heel Ziggler demanding a shot because he’s the best and steals the show every night and it’s such a natural thing.
Johnny Slider was on it last night. I still laugh every time I see the “Dolph flying away like a helicopter blade.” Just… last night was pretty great on here and, comparatively, a fantastic main roster show. Hopefully Vince can take his thumb out of his ass more often.
Thank you: [www.youtube.com]
I felt everyone was very funny last night. Something about a thread not being an “obligation” like RAW’s makes it more fun, as does the show being fun like last night’s was.
My own personal Best for Cesaro cradling Tyson Kidd’s head like a loving mother on the outside of the ring after the match and gently pouring water from a bottle into his mouth.
He should have suckled him from his giant nipples.
His giant, beautiful Swiss nipples.
Swipples.
Don’t worry. I’m sure there’s a Cena photoshop of that laying around waiting to be used.
Can’t forget the quick shot of Natalya rubbing Tyson’s abdomen with Big E’s blue rag while Cesaro offered consolation. That cut-away from the New Day celebrating was the funniest thing I’d seen in a while, and coming from Natalya!
First her trying to sneak into a Tyler Breeze selfie, now this. Someone must have told Natalya to be super adorable or something.
Also, I know this was from RAW, but can we interview Tyson Kidd and Nattie anytime she accomplishes anything so Tyson can take the credit and make it about him?
[www.wwe.com]
I LOVE TEAM UPPERCAT.
This was a lot better than RAW which I turned off after an hour .
I was immediately cheered up by that female fan stroking Romans arm as he came down the stairs.
Hey, If you can’t get to what you really want to stroke, his arm’s are the next best thing I ‘spose.
@Nate
You mean his hair, right? Right?
One day someone will go for the top prize on live TV.
I’m pretty sure I saw some ass swats back when The Shield would walk through the audience
I’m really vested in where the Miz/Naomi/Jimmy Uso story is going.
Hell, at least twice between the two shows the crowd audibly booed and/or chanted “You Suck” at Jimmy.
And hell, the Tag Title match already happened, and there’s no guarantee the Usos are getting a rematch, so i Miz was just fucking with them, he has no reason too now, and could dropped Naomi immediately at Raw or whatever.
Also, that may have been one of few distraction Roll-Ups that made sense. Naomi specifically asked Jimmy to stay in the back, but he defies her by coming out and beating up Miz, who just beat on the apron a few times, so of course, that would distract her.
It was good that Naomi looked pissed at Jimmy and wanted to slap him instead of breaking down in tears like Nattie would have done.
SomeJerkface’s top 10 comment is AMAZING! I’m +1ing it retroactively.
Well, don’t get too comfortable, jack, now that I’m the new face of uproxx wrestling commenting, my new contract stipulates that I don’t have to comment on the main event or Smackdown articles anymore. Just Raw And monthly Sunday Raw.
Anyway, in regards to your original comment, thank you, I do this for the fans.
After Zigglee wins, Tom Phillips says “And now Zoggler’s gotta face J&J Security!” but after Ziggler evades both of them, Cole says “No he doesn’t” in a curt way that’s sorta sounds like he’s mocking Phillip’s comment as if he was an idiot.
I think Cole might be afraid of losing his spot to him. They don’t have any chemistry together as a commentary team.
Nah, Cole’s just a butthole to everybody.
He did the same thing to Byron Saxton during the Emma-Paige match.
Also, this match wasnt even worthy of making the recap.
I suppose I could have added one sentence about Emma/Paige without much trouble, but meh.
I might just be thinking with heart eyes because Paige and Emma got to go, but I thought it was pretty fun. I could listen to Paige randomly scream at crowds forever, especially when she went ballistic for the dueling chants.
Cole and JBL have been picking on/hazing Tom since he started in that gig.
Cole’s natural state is snarky dickhead, and while he’d best be employed as “guy who puts the tables under the ring” I think he’s far better used when he can just be an asshole rather than have to play face to JBL’s lazy heel.
I’ll never get tired of seeing Kane tombstoning stuffed animals, automatic best.
The only way the Tombstone looks good is when the guy taking it is wearing an animal costume that means they can let the top of the head hit the ground and not do that thing where Kane viciously spikes Daniel Bryan’s split ends into a table.
I’ll say it again… Christmas Raw will be a HUGE disappoint if the Dust Brothers don’t do dueling theme songs ala the Miser Brothers, Heat Miser and Snow Miser
I actually really enjoyed this Smackdown, much to my surprise. Yes, I was stoned as hell for it, but I found some of the stuff JBL was saying hilarious, as well as his interactions with Cole and Todd (not Grisham), who’s a better play-by-play than Cole could ever be.
I don’t really remember much of the Reigns/Fandango thing beyond Fandango doing a hell of a job selling Reigns’ offense and making him look like a million bucks.
The 6-man tag match was one of the BEST WWE-style matches I’ve seen in a long time. They confidently and competently told a simple yet great story. Many sincere laughs were had! I especially love the dynamic between Harper and Miz/Mizdow. If anyone was getting tired of the Mizdow thing, then maybe the added dimension of Harper into the fray might be the money ticket. Although it could’ve only been good as a one-off thing, I can still see them working together in a meaningful manner.
I’m not saying have Harper join Miz/Mizdow as a third member of their squad, but rather have Miz suddenly assume that Harper is his best friend because of one match, and have him start inviting Harper to galas, after parties, VIP night club hopping, etc.
Harper doesn’t have to become a comedy act. He could still be sinister and twisted and evil as all hell, but then have him walking backstage and out of nowhere Miz comes up (with Mizdow in tow) and is all like, “Harpy baby! So this weekend Denzel is throwing a charity fundraiser and I gotta say all the hottest celebs and A-listers are going to be there, and I’ll tell you right now if anyone is going to have a blast at a Denzel party, it’s you!” And like, of course Harper wants nothing to do with it, but every time he tries to interject in protest, Miz just interrupts him and keeps talking. Maybe he should even call him “Lucas.”
I envision him throwing Harper a huge birthday party at some swanky night club (which should be filmed and broadcast), which of course Harper no-shows, so then Miz confronts him during Raw or something and is like, “Where were you! We had the cake, we had the bottles flying, it was an A-list night!” and then before Harper can say anything, Miz is like, “But it’s okay! Mizdow and I talked and we figured you must have been sick to miss something that awesome, so we’ll try for another night!”
I also really enjoyed Naomi vs Nikki Bella. Nikki is just getting better and Naomi looked pretty good with Nikki doing most of the heavy-lifting. And of course, the post-match stuff was classic, actually good WWE storytelling; what with the quick, Kung-fu movie-style zoom-ins on Naomi’s disgusted expression directed at Jimmy Uso, and the back-and-forth shots between the two of them. I thought it worked and was tightly expressed and, again, pretty damn competent.
Rusev attacking Ryback was totally out of character for the usually noble Rusev, but it was probably necessary. Who cares though, because they wasted compelling good-guy Ryback on that weird flip-floppy shit before Survivor Series and now he’s just another jerk in line to get crushed.
I was totally into the Dust bros. segment, and it’s weird how forgotten and pushed aside they’ve seemed on the flagship show, but one Smackdown vignette and they’re relevant and evil as hell. All they need to do now is commit some atrocity and heinous act and they’re set. And call them Galaxy Express!!!!
I’m stoked for The Ascension. I like their over-the-top vignettes but I certainly hope they don’t comedy it up with some piss-poor attempt at kitsch 80s nostalgia. Just have them wreck people and sacrifice them to Odin who is finally revealed as actually being the Taskmaster or something.
Rollins vs Ziggler was some cool stuff and I was into it, and it even had a decisive finish!
And Rowan’s theme song continues to be one of the best ever and totally awesome to listen to while high as fuck.
I’m surprised to be saying this, but everyone seemed genuinely happy to be doing a live Smackdown and on their A-game (or at least a B++).
Here’s to be getting baked and watching the WWE, it makes all the crap slightly more bearable.
I just want to say that I agree with you on Rowan’s theme song. I love it. The banjo and toy piano are awesome.
Its a washRAG, not washcloth. Washrag.
Leonard Washington would disagree (6:50)
[www.cc.com]
Can we talk about Tyson’s gloves? They make 0 sense and I love it.
oh yes, totally this! I can’t stop thinking about how much I love it!
Paige beat Emma in a match Cole shit on. He kept making fun of how Emma names everything after herself and then made fun of Saxton for not knowing Emma’s gimmick name for the tarantula. Paige was yelling at the crowd for a dueling “let’s go Emma/Paige” chant, telling the crowd to never chant for anyone other than her. I’m not sure what story they are trying to tell with Paige to get her over but I think the answer is “none.”
God, I wish Lunch a Underground was 2 hours and on a real network.
Lunch Underground – The show that has finally cracked the code on that most valuable crossover demographic in television: Foodie Wrestling Marks.
Man, Titus was on point in commentary. Love the way he just shut Cole up.
I want more of this Titus.
wrestlers I wish would do commentary permanently: Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Brad Maddox and AJ Lee.
also, please give us more Dean Ambrose on commentary. we haven’t had that in SO LONG and it was THE BEST THING EVER POSSIBLE back when he was in the Shield!
DAT HELICOPTER CRASH THO
So that means we’re gonna get Rowan vs. Titus eventually? *grimaces*
If we got more of Titus tearing down Cole i’m fine with it.
Man, whose idea was it to fill the entire main event scene with big, slow “monster” guys? Especially if they’re all either past their peak or really green? Next to Rollins and Ziggler, the jumpiest guys are Cena and Ryback. And now Rowan gets to feud with Titus? How much less exciting do they want to get?
And it’s not even funny how much better than the New Day Cesaro and Kidd are as a tag team (act) in every aspect. They don’t have months of planning, no vignettes, new outfits or anything, in fact I’d bet they were told to do it like five minutes before the show.
And man, I LIKED that Paige/Emma match. It wasn’t anything we haven’t seen before, but two really competent wrestlers who know their characters going at it, with no bullshit story interference from creative. And they both still seem to be getting pretty good reactions from the crowd, which is nice.
I’m just not sure how to feel about Main Event apparently becoming better than RAW for realsies now.
“Man, whose idea was it to fill the entire main event scene with big, slow “monster” guys?”
The guy who hurt everybody that isn’t? Your point is a bit overstated, as Dean and Seth sure aren’t those guys- but with Bryan, Punk, Sheamus, BNB, (and kayfabe Orton) all on the shelf/gone- there’s just not a lot left.
Like I said, Doph and Seth…and Ambrose seems to be…well, not a full-time main eventer or something? Well, I’m exaggerating of course, but still, it makes all the matches pretty samey. And it’s not like there’s a shortage of talent.
“For those of you who don’t speak West Virginian…”
What the hell, Michael Cole. What kind of insult was that? It was clear what Jamie Noble was saying. >_____>