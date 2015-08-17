The Best And Worst Of NJPW G1 Climax 25 Finals

Before we recap New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the summer in traditional Best/Worst style, here are a few notes:
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of NJPW G1 Climax Finals. Feel the finality.
Isn’t the WK IGWP title shot defended at least once before WK?
Yes, and nobody’s lost the title shot since that was introduced. And nobody who has won the G1 has gone on to win the title. It’s all really terrible booking at this point, but, like… Japan. They must know what they’re doing.
As someone else put it, Matt Taven gets all expenses paid working trips to Japan and gets to work the sub-main event of one of the country’s biggest events of the year because his friend’s wife has a great butt.
heyyyy c’mon now, Taven & Bennett are pretty enjoyable. And that ass is incredible.
He got the tag titles, too! It’s awesome.
Well, to be fair, it really is a wonderful ass.
That butt is a fucking job creator.
Your move, 2016 presidential candidates.
I agree about the Bullet Club kind of falling apart into a confusing mess but AJ was great all tournament. He’s on some next-level shit, best wrestler in the world right now. Or maybe tied with Lethal.
Elgin was fucking great too.
AJ > Lethal. I actually think that Tana had his best showing in ages and ages. Because he actively didn’t give a fuck for much of the year.
Yeah, AJ’s been killing it in the ring. His match against Okada where he dropped the belt right before G1 was spectacular. He also had several great matches during G1. Homeboy from Georgia is easily on the short list of best workers in the world right now.
@EtsukoMita Well, in Hashi’s defense, he’s been feuding with Yano most of the year. How many fucks would any of us give in that situation?
Nakamura’s Jumping Boma Ye (from the second rope) and Sliding Boma Ye are considered signature moves, which is why you see his opponents (even Yujiro Takahashi) kick out of these. The standing version of the Boma Ye is his finisher. So Tanahashi only kicked out of the finisher-version of the Boma Ye once in taht G1 Final match.
A lot of people are frustrated that Tanahashi won, but throughout this tournament, he has had exceptional matches, and that final match against Nakamura showe that, in my opinion, and judging by the reaction of the crowd, that Tanahashi deserved to win the tournament.
Storyline-wise, this is leading to Tanahashi passing the ace status to Okada. Okada’s going to beat AJ Styles and Tenryu on the way to defeating G1 Climax winner Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 10 to avenge his loss at WK9, and finally becoming the new ace of New Japan.
Seriously, it perplexes me that people are complaining about another Tanahashi/Okada match at Wrestle Kingdom. That match HAS to happen for Hashi to finally pass the torch to Okada. This was set in stone when Tanahashi won their WK match this year, the only question was if they’d pull the trigger next year or wait until WK11. But even though he’s still one of the best wrestlers on the planet when he wants to be, Tanahashi’s hinted that his career might not last that much longer, so the smart move is to go ahead and do it at WK10. It’s their version of Wrestlemania and the setting of Okada’s two greatest defeats to Tanahashi, finishing their rivalry at any other show wouldn’t be right. It would be like if Rock never got that Wrestlemania win over Austin, or if Daniel Bryan’s WM30 moment had happened at Survivor Series instead. Some matches need to happen on your company’s grandest stage to have the needed impact, and this is one of those. Okada’s beaten Tanahashi plenty of times, but none of them meant half as much as this win will.
Mao did make an appearance (looking SMOKING HOT as usual) on one of the G1 shows. Machinegun Karl and Yujiro even fought over her. She’s usually only there for the big arena shows. I’m right there with you, though, in wishing she was at every show.
Also, Ingobernable Naito is best Naito. I love everything about his heel turn, right down to the Destro mask and him taking 5 minutes to take off his suit before every match.
I’m kind of disappointed that Tanahashi one this, in truth for similar but different reasons – assuming Okada holds the title through until January 4th, there will have been three different champions across the last FIVE years in NJPW. That’s a long time to go with only three guys holding the belt and very little fresh blood breaking through. So whilst the Tanahashi comment is accurate, it would also be accurate if you included Okada and Styles.
That’s why the prospect of a Nakamura win excited me – I’d buy him as the next champ, taking the title from Okada, plus he’s a big enough star to headline alongside him at the biggest show of the year. But nope, NJPW is playing safe again and seem to be really risk averse right now. It’s funny that a promotion can be so hot for so long with such a stagnant set of title holders – sure, you get a couple of challengers here or there that change it up, but once they’re beaten they vanish.
I’m happy to see Tanahashi vs Okada again (although it feels like it’s a little overdone right now, possibly because I watch their other matches too much…) but I can’t help but feel that they need to bring a new face to the main event scene, especially if Okada beats Styles and Tanahashi in the next four and a half months. Otherwise, I’m just going to drift away from the main event scene through pure boredom.
Unless Okada’s dropping that belt to Tenryu and he’s headlining the Dome with Tanahashi. That, I will pay top dollar for.
What are the absolute must-see tournament matches for a casual NJPW fan?
Tanahashi-Styles will probably be Observer match of the year
Okada-Nakamura had a great finish
Shibata-Magabe was just a great 10 minute slugfest
And MVP may have been Ibushi, nearly all of his matches were good to great
Am tired, will intersperse B&Ws throughout day.
Worst: Ibushi going from the hottest face in the company to #7 in his block because… reasons?
Worst, Worst, WORST: Honma going 0-7 to beat Ishii and then lose to Yujiro. NOBODY LIKES YUJIRO TAKAHASHI. What a waste. It’s the stupid booking of continuing the “Honma’s never going to win, seriously, guys” gimmick that has actually stopped working, because there’s no reason to be invested in his matches. Then he wins over a guy who beat him in Honma’s biggest match ever in Ishii. Now, that’s kind of good booking in a way, though it exposes how stupid all of the NEVER booking really has been over the last year, so it’s mitigated. But if Honma has one actual story beyond “he loses”, it’s that he’s more dedicated than anyone else to beating the Bullet Club. Which usually means “the people who aren’t arbitrarily important this week like Fale” so basically just Cody Hall and Tonga. So he should beat Yujiro. It’s the call that makes sense. Honma has EVOLVED with the Ishii win. Except nope because apparently everyone except Honma is contractually obligated to win at least three matches. Honma might as well have not beaten Ishii. Dumb, dumb, dumb.
I disagree. Honma needs to lose all the time, it’s what makes those occasions when he does win so extremely special. If Honma started winning on a semi-regular basis his wins wouldn’t be special any more. In order to remain a lovable loser he needs to continue losing.
He’s better than the “lose all the time” gimmick. I’d put him at as a top five native on the roster.
Sweet!
NEEEEEEDED that sign-up walk-through again, too.
I made the mistake of saying “Japanese John Cena Wins, LOL” on a few Facebook fan pages and people were really mad at me, saying how disrespectful that was, but come on, it’s so true. Even Josh Barnett on the AXS TV show has mentioned that nickname more than once.
But it’s Japan!
I’m generally very much a pro-Tanahashi guy and even I was disappointed that he won G1.
I only started watching NJPW on AXS a few months ago so this 5 day binge watch of G1 Climax was by far my biggest exposure to the product. As a newcomer, my takeaways were:
-Nakamura gives me a legit favorite wrestler for the first time since CM Punk retired.
-Seeing Bullet Club merch at WWE shows always made me assume they were cool, but they were surprisingly lame.
-I was so happy for Honma winning, I watched his victory speech even though I didn’t know what he was saying. That’s the kind of emotional investment I’m not getting from WWE right now.
-Elgin, who I’d never seen before has some damn Cesaro strength & it was fun watching him be more and more over every time he came out.
-Yano is hilarious.
-Stardust Genius is now Mega Heel Genius. Loving Naito right now.
I want elgin cesaro and owens in a hoss fight
BC are kinda cool, and kinda lame all at the same time. Rowdy bunch of disrespectful gaijin taking over? Cool. Bloated heel stable who aren’t really successful and half the members aren’t worth watching? Lame. But lovably so.
@Spaghetti Day They are getting dangerously close to where the NWO was right before the formation of the Wolfpac.
Joining Los Ingobernables is the best thing that could have happened to Naito, that stable is freakin’ awesome. For those that don’t know, Los Ingobernables is:
La Mascara
Rush
La Sombra
Marco Corleone
Tetsuya Naito
If anyone ever watches these shows live, or even if you want to go back and know what’s going on, follow @e_key_oide on twitter. He translates promos and some of the commentary. It’s very useful for keeping up. Or you could learn Japanese.
Man, I’ve been all about NJPW since WK9 (much thanks to Austin for those intro pieces last year), and I HATE when people on the internet bitch about booking, but I’m pretty disappointed here. To watch 19 (19!) shows only to end with Tanahashi on top is disappointing in a Sheamus-beats-Bryan-in-18-seconds kind of way.
They teased all these great underdogs (Anderson, Ishii, Naito, even Nakamura was an underdog after losing his first match and forfeiting another) and then gave us same-old same-old. It’s enough to make me step away from it for a while. I’ll watch Tenryu/Okada, but aside from that I probably won’t be back until January.