The Best And Worst Of NXT TakeOver: R Evolution

Amazing event.
Spamming F5 paid off. Ive given up on Raw and Smackdown as long as Vince in running those shows. I marked so many times last night. This is the wrestling show we need!
“Spamming F5 paid off.”
Hopefully that’ll be true at the Royal Rumble too.
About Steen/Owens and “connecting”, Brandon nailed it. I emailed this column to 2 of my friends who only tangentially follow pro wrestling, and I sent them some YouTube clips of his match and the aftermath of Zayn winning the title last night, and they all were instantly impressed with Owens. There is just something about him. He has the “IT” that traditional wrestling fans can see from a mile away, whereas a guy like Roman Reigns has the “IT” that WWE WANTS its fans to see, but force it so badly down their throats that the fans are getting sick of the guy’s push already and he’s not even on TV currently.
I’ve seen clips here and there of Steen’s work, and he’s entertained me here and there, but I was never invested in his storyline or anything like that because I don’t follow PWG or ROH regularly. But from the moment he came out last night, I instantly GOT IT. He’s completely unique, and the speed and athleticism he displayed for a guy his size, not to mention his great facial expressions, it was all insanely impressive. He’s already my favorite “new” wrestler after one night.
I saw him a few months ago in my local promotion and he was fantastic. That said, he was working with Mike Bailey who is also amazing.
I gotta admit I half expected to wake up and read the following:
“The Best and Worst of NXT R Evolution
BEST: YOU GUYS!!!
The End”
I would of been fine with that.
No, you wouldn’t of. You would HAVE been fine with it.
I expected “the best and best” with a single worst to Roman Reigns, because gosh he felt so out of place last night. What the hell was WWE thinking?
Last night was FAN-FREAKING-TASTIC. Can’t say enough good things about the show. The big bonus for me was that my son (who’s 5) actually sat and watched most of it with me. He started doing the “Lucha, Lucha” cheer and everything. We both totally marked out for Finn Balor, or as he called him Red-Venom and by the end of the show he straight up told me “you should start cheering for the bad guys”. I swear I almost cried.
Good stuff.
I don’t care if Sasha was bald, that performance was worth excusing her hair as a “worst”
also “best” and “worst” Zayn dropping f bombs at Neville mid match and them being bleeped out.
“OKAY MOTHERFUCKER!”
I was rolling when he yelled that.
I think I watched this with a smile on my face the entire time. My only complaint was the random Roman Reigns appearance, but that ended up being pretty quick and painless. Loved Corey Graves on commentary and what it means for Alex Riley’s future on commentary.
Excellent show. I like how last night, they were trying to let the indies guys be their indies self as much as possible, not only with backstory, but with the body paint, signature moves (Hideo’s GTS tease) and more dangerous moves that I remember seeing previously on NXT (I can think of two of those during the main event where Neville and Sami both landed on their heads). It was awesome.
What a great show.
And Sasha and Charlotte are amazing, I’m stating the obvious but I feel strongly about this.
That frankendriver Neville did was kind of scary, and I could just see some of the workers in WWE doing it the wrong way and having their necks instantly snapped.
Wow I asked last night what was bad about the show and got “Roman Reigns” as a response multiple times.
I guess I just don’t get the hate.
I don’t think people hate Reigns so much as they hate the company’s attempts to ram him down our throat at every possible opportunity.
As Brandon mentions, a lot of it has to do with how WWE has presented him as “The Guy who is going to win.” Having someone look as indestructible as they’ve made Roman out to be just reminds people of Cena, and most people would rather not see Cena 2.0.
And there is a difference between Reigns and, say, Rusev in how they are indestructible. Rusev has actually looked hurt at times, selling that ankle in his last Swagger ppv match. Reigns has done the same “shrug it off” crap that Cena constantly does.
He has like 5 moves and like 5 things he says. Is that not enough to hate?
Roman Reigns is like a porn star’s cock: looks impressive and I really like its work in the right context, but I don’t appreciate having it shoved down my throat.
I think serious wrestling fans just hate an Indestructable Superman character, especially if he isn’t all that talented. And Reigns definitely isn’t.
lol @ “serious wrestling fans”. But I think it breaks down to him being green as fuck both in the ring an on the mic, WWE knowing that but ignoring him anyway because he can sell some fucking merch, even if his matches outside the Shield or a tag match of some sort put you to sleep.
I get the feeling a lot of people wouldn’t like him even if you fixed that though–because isn’t ever NOT going to be an unstoppable monster, even if he gets more wrestling moves than “Spear”, “Superman Punch”, and the other two or three moves he does that I don’t even remember.
More than anything, it is seeing Reigns as the guy who will be crowned as the next face of a generation. He is Cena reborn; better looking and Samoan, which is cool, but the sequel isn’t as good as the original. Cena might be boring and put me to sleep most nights, but when he is pushed by the Daniel Bryans or CM Punks, he steps up. That is why we love those guys but not Cena. And now, not Reigns. He doesn’t do much, he doesn’t do anything particularly well beyond his three moves (one of which is literally punch while jumping), and he’s dogshit on the mic, even despite his acting classes.
Ultimately, it is seeing Reigns as the guy who will lead us into the future when even his former tag partners are a dozen times better performers than Reigns probably ever could manage to become.
I think Roman’s better in the ring than people give him credit for, but his matches have been terribly laid out and his overlong finishing sequence got super exposed. Now the poor guy is in the spot where he’s being asked to be on the mic more than he should, and being shoved out there in spots he shouldn’t. It’s a shame he’s going to get backlash for decisions that likely were never his. I want to be a Roman mark, but they’re making it very difficult.
I find him to be 1000x better than Cena in most all regards. Call me in 13 years tho. I loved Cena when he started as well.
Reigns is only better than Cena in that he is relatively fresh in comparison, but that will wear thin sooner rather than later. His act is going to stagnate faster than Cena because Cena’s competition wouldn’t compare to the roster surrounding Reigns. He might not even be in the top half of talent in the entire WWE, and that will get noticed with time. I hope he steps it up rather than becoming the next Cena, at least in the ring and in wanting to work heel again down the line.
Honestly my biggest problem is they rush guys back but with rehab he could have been back a month ago and been comfortable. They’re protecting him and he’s done what. Be a great finisher on a three man tag team? Win superstar of the year in a category he shouldn’t have been nominated for at all? I mean we see guys rushed back all the time but they’re trying to rehab and improve Reigns over all and he’s still shit on the mic. Whatever Cena has devolved into now at least in the beginning he was solid on the mic. Reigns is just so eh which I feel is the worst thing to be.
Also, and we could debate this further– from as soon as The Shield debuted, they were pushing him as The Guy. Say what you will about Cena, but we do all know that he had his feet chopped out from under him and had to make himself into someone who could be The Guy, and then endured a really terrible run of booking in his first run as champ where he pretty much only defended the title by the skin of his teeth. Even when they were telling us that he was THE GUY, they weren’t letting him be The Guy. It’s just that that was nearly ten years ago now and God, they’ve overdone it with that son of a bitch.
Does anyone think that Reigns has gotten anything but incredible, bulletproof booking since his debut in terms of making him look like a dominant warrior champ?
It’s like you took the Diesel push (which is what people should look to before anything else for how stupidly inorganic it was) and then combined it with the Cena legacy. That’s a fucking awful cocktail that almost nobody can overcome, and when you can literally count every time that he’s added a new move (“that DDT put him up to 7!”), you’re not the guy who’s going to overcome it.
I like Roman Reigns for what he is. I don’t like Roman Reigns for what they’re making him.
Reigns is, right now, the best possible anchor for a tag team…and that’s it. He isn’t a singles guy at the moment. He isn’t ready for it. And because he isn’t being given time to hone his skills and improve, he is going to be swallowed whole by the roster. He doesn’t meet the overall talent level of the roster. He’s below average as a singles guy. He is literally as interesting as an Usos singles match.
I guess the better question is, why did anyone like Reigns in the first place? I never understood why in The Shield he was a big deal.
Reigns has a great aura, intensity, and conviction in his work. He can do cool things in the ring. He just doesn’t know how to put them together, and he doesn’t know how to cut a promo, especially for whatever it is that they want him to be (I’m still going with “EdgeRock”).
He should be the quiet badass who lets the aura, intensity, and conviction do the talking (because those work PERFECTLY well for what I think that most of us want from him) while he figures out how to put his matches together.
I liked Diesel as well.
I actually really like Reins. My problem with him right now is that he’s not ready to be the second coming of Cena. There’s no shame in that. Just like there was no shame in the WWE postponing Orton’s Wrestlemania main event match a couple of years from when it was originally supposed to happen.
Just like any sport, really, you can like a prospect and hope they do well, but, if they aren’t ready, you definitely don’t want to see them mismanage and fail.
A lot of people are angry because there’s nothing organic about what Reigns is doing.
That little monster run he had from Survivor Series 2013 to The Shield breaking up? What was organic. He was slowly but surely gaining more screen time and beginning to emerge as the badass of the group. When Rollins betrays The Shield, it made sense to take out reigns first.
It was what happens AFTER The Shield breaks up where things go really south. Reigns just completely ignores he used to be part of a faction. He inherits the music and the look of his former brothers. They go on to develop characters and motivations. Reigns remains the same.
And that includes the same limitations of his offense. He’s clearly not ready for the big time, but he’s closing out PPV’s because their roster is devestated by injury. And his performance at Battleground was RANK. Instantly gassed. He’s not ready, and it shows.
So they send him to Summerslam against Orton, and he regains some of his aura there. Mainly because Randy Orton makes him look like a billion dollars without even trying. Which is good, until Reigns is ready, that’s what you are supposed to do.
But then he gets hurt. This should probably cause vince and others to take their foot off the gas, let him return from injury and see how he performs, then decide if he’s ready to be pushed. If he isn’t then so be it. That day WILL come.
Instead, they are back reminding us not only what a big deal he is, but how, whether or not he’s ready, he’s not only going to main event wrestlemania, but defeat the Conqueror of the Streak. Lesnar’s entire existence is to bring the belt some credibility while you build up someone other than Cena. Reigns still needs to be built.
Here is the crux of the problem. He talks and he shouldn’t. That’s why I said last night that Baron Corbin is already a better Roman Reigns than Reigns is. They have let him talk for one promo, and that’s it. He is what Reigns should be. Basically a tweener version of Rusev on the main shows. Either give him someone who can generate heat like the fucking sun like with Lana or have him say one quippy thing to someone like Bull Dempsey “Bull? More like Bullshit.” (and yes, let him say shit and just bleep him like they did Zayn. Zayn screamed “fuck” like 9 times during that match and people ADORED him for it.) and then End of Days that fat bastard and walk to the back. Plus, Baron has NXT to work his angle up and get better since he is still green as hell. Reigns didn’t really do that. They put him with 2 guys who were already in wrestling for 10 years a piece and let them carry him on the main show. I think that stunted his growth as a performer.
@kmtierney00 I’m so genuinely glad to see someone else bring up Roman’s horrible cardio. He seems to get blown up in every long singles match that he has, and it’s LOUD, and with his voice it’s absolutely unmistakable. It’s terrible for his ability to work long.
And yeah, Bayley is making me mad. Being all stupid and mean. Man, I’m gonna be like this for a while…
…never mind.
That was better than just about any PPV WWE has had in a long-ass time.
It’s insane to me as a Montrealer that in 2014 two of the most important WWE prospects are from where I am. Especially considering before that the closest we came to wwe stars is the Mountie and like 2/3rds of La Resistance
I know, right?? I’m from Quebec City and I’m like “awwww, home province pride right here!”
Wrestlemania Main Event: Zayn/ Owens in Montreal. Book it.
Wait so there are no statues of the Mountie erected in from of the Parliment? Where are your priorities Canadians? The man went to NYC Jail fighting for your country’s honor. You know what the NYPD does to people, and dont even get me started on “Me Buddy” !
“YOU WANT THE FINGER? HEEEEERE’S THE FINGER”
I just love that were about to have quite a few Canadians in the main event/upper middle card in the next few years.
Well, you do have Pat Patterson, era for era one of the greatest ever. Same with Rick Martel. Mad Dog Vachon was one of the biggest stars ever. Ivan fuckin’ Koloff, even if you couldn’t claim him because of the gimmick. And The Mountie was great, along with the rest of the Rougeau family. Also, even though he was an expat Canadian, Edouard Carpentier is one of the most important figures ever. I mean, I’m stretching the definition of “WWE star”, but in terms of legacy Montreal is top tier.
Meanwhile, I’m from Philadelphia. We have the most famous bingo hall in the world and fucking Raven is the biggest star who actually grew up in the Delaware Valley. Oh, and Chief Jay Strongbow, who sucked.
There are plans to permanently remove the roof from the Big O next year. If the guys can handle hard nips for a few hours in Montreal April weather then it should work. Either that or find a way to do it at like Parc Jean Drapeau.
Did you catch the look on Sami’s face when he realized Pat Patterson was in the ring? ALL THE FEELS. That was a fantastic moment. Moments like that are what I love about wrestling.
BTW, for anyone who hasn’t seen what Kevin Steen’s face did to CJ Parker’s hand: [twitter.com]
Fucking OUCH.
I half believe that Owens leaned into it on purpose just to show he can.
I almost wonder if he told CJ to do it stiff and give him a bloody nose on purpose cuz he knew it would make his debut memorable.
I love how the ref was SO QUICK to wipe the blood away. “OH GOD, COLOR. VINCE IS GONNA KILL ME.”
You could tell that the ref was a little unsure about how to handle it when it happened. Owens was in the corner instead of on the outside, so they couldn’t really hide what happened. The ref was just put on his gloves looking back and forth at Parker and Owens, like “uuuhhhh, what do i do now?”
Well, it was Drake Younger as the ref. To him, this is probably still just the precursor to someone breaking a light tube over the other guy’s head.
This show rekindles my love for wrestling. It was so damn good. EVERYTHING WORKED.
It’s a testament to how amazing last night was that I completely forgot “Roman Reigns wanders in and forgets Daniel Bryan’s entire career” until reading this.
My first thought with the Reigns segment was about Seth Rollins. Remember, Roman? You’re old partner? Has the money in the bank briefcase, making him like a million steps closer to the title than you?
Roman probably read the script. “Here, it says I’ll be champion on page twenty. Buh-leeeeeeeeh duuurrrrh.”
We got the Reverse Bloody Sunday from Bálor, which is the closest we’ll get to the original version, so I’m happy! Body paint was on point too.
AND DAT FIREMAN’S CARRY DOE.
The was the best wrestling thing I’ve ever seen (with the caveat that I’ve probably seen far to view of the Great. Westling Things).
I thought some of the matches were formulaic, but only in that they felt like perfect executions of those formulas. Things flowed so well, and made so much sense. The timing was right. Moves happened when I expected them to happen, but only because them happening at that moment would have been perfect, and then it was.
I had previously thought Balor’s entrance was pretty corny- but OH MY GOD THAT WAS AMAZING. Legit one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. I adored the GTS tease.
My only complaints, I read Sasha’s took as them leaning into the “Sasha’s Ratchet” thing, which I hate, and Roman being there felt try-hard as hell. The first time we saw Roman since he got hurt should have been him showing up to spear somebody into next week.
I wasn’t into the idea of Owens turning on Sami right up until it happened, and then it was perfect. Again, like so much of tonight, the pacing and timing were so good.
The crowd was on absolute fire the whole night too. (I think the developmental environment makes it far more acceptable for the crowd to be more responsive to the heels, breaking fan-kayfabe to let people know you appreciate their work and that they’re resonating is important).
This filled me with such hope. The WWE might be big and dumb and stupid, but in every sense the folks involved in this are the future. Maybe it doesn’t happen with some of these specific guys because we have to wait for The Problem to go away, but over a long enough timeline, we’re going to see something awesome.
When somebody doesn’t understand why I love wrestling, this is what I’m going to show them. The whole damn thing.
The Problem is Vince McMahon and we might as well call it such.
The feel I got from the Reigns thing was that he was being sold specifically to US. Hardcores who love nxt and hate most of the rest of it. I think they’re terrified that Reigns can’t handle a split crowd like Cena can and thought “saying nice things about something we like” would help. Womp womp. Failure
@the sidewinder
That really is an underrated ability of Cena’s. I honestly think as Reigns is pushed too quickly, you’ll notice those little things that Cena has been able to do. He knows how to work a crowd, even when they are completely against him. He knows how to recover them when he needs to.
That doesn’t mean he’s awesome or deserves the bulletproof booking he’s been given. Just that he does have a lot of intangibles that you won’t respect until you see someone without them.
Agreed on all points. As for the Sasha’s Ratchet thing — I don’t mind it usually, because Sasha plays it up and encourages it, but it got uncomfortable when the crowd was chanting “ratchet” and the commentary was telling me tall, blonde Flair is “genetically superior”, both at the same time. Separately is one thing, but concurrently… yikes. A small misstep in an otherwise impeccable show.
@kmtierney00 you’re absolutely right. Sheamus is NOT able to handle those situations. Orton can handle them perfectly, because he can play a piece of shit scumbag heel like nobody’s business, even when he’s a babyface (a la the night after Mania in 2013, when he and Sheamus were “boring” the crowd). Reigns won’t be able to handle it either. If they could just have tweener characters who didn’t pander to the audience, this wouldn’t be a problem, because Reigns should just be a guy who kills EVERYONE, but the “shades of grey” thing doesn’t apply to WWE these days. Unless, of course, it’s “You’re supposed to be cheering this guy but you’re booing him, so YOU’RE the problem, we’ll just call him ‘controversial'” like they did with Cena in 2006-NOW.
Well, that whole show was an appropriate “fuck you, Vince” response. The gap in quality between NXT and the main product is staggering. Even if you want to play to the fact that WWE is more interested in grabbing the casual fan, how can you ignore a crowd like that being completely sold on an event and not think there might be something to this idea that there are people who just want to see good wrestling. You can still be “story tellers” and “sports entertainers,” but the answer to how you get people invested in your product is sitting right there beneath your nose at Full Sail.
Zayn/Neville was really good, but Sasha/Charlotte really stole the show to me. And good on Corey Graves for responding to Alex Riley’s “well, this is good… for a WOMEN’S MATCH” with “This is good by any standard.” Graves’ presence made Riley’s awfulness stand out that much more. I sure hope they “free him” so he can get busy to fucking off.
Could be seen as a “fuck you” to Punk too. 2 weeks ago all people could talk about was how Haitch’s ego made him go over (or be okay with) the hottest talent in a years, now we’re all singing his praises again for letting this show happen. He’s a complicated man.
And no one understands him but his woman.
Thank you, I was hoping somebody would do that.
@tmxicon The rub though is, they DID tell stories, great ones, and they did it SO well.
I honestly can’t see how Vince can watch this and at least think “wow, Paul might be on to something here”
I kinda liked how at the end Pat Patterson was there to cheer Zayn, especially after the whole “flippy shit” remarks from Vince as to why nobody on the main roster would give a damn about Zayn.
@TheFakeM Sol – I know, that’s what I was saying. They can still be “story tellers,” you just need to drop the idea that jealous ex-girlfriend becomes slutty to get revenge is a good story. Or John Cena defying logic for the Nth time. More stories in the ring, less soap opera rewrites. What they are doing in NXT is working and it confounds me that Vince just seems to ignore this really successful way of doing business.
… Sasha Banks was robbed.
And I loved it. That’s what’s so great about NXT, that even though most of the people I wanted to win lost (VaudeVillains, THE BOSS, Adrian Neville (I gotta be the only one here)), I know they’re not “done”. Ziggler loses to Harper on Sunday, hey, WWE could curtail his momentum again and he goes back to nothing. Here, I know the VaudeVillains will do something worthwhile, Sasha will, Neville will. NXT, that beautiful place where time moves forward.
Little thoughts
—————–
* If AJ leaves too ( :( ), then that means Hideo can take back FROM JUNGLE, fully reforming
* Charlotte was great throughout the match, but I am the only one who thought her spear wasn’t great? Maybe I’ve been spoiled by Kaitlyn and Roman, but that was a Bo Dallas spear she did
* How did NXT make me hate Bayley? She’s such a stooge for Charlotte now it’s embarrassing. I want Sasha to beat Charlotte during a taping and rub it in Bayley’s face
* I’ve read plans of doing the next NXT live special the week of Wrestlemania. They shouldn’t. Tonight shows exactly why they won’t be able to follow. NXT NXT NXT!
I think the key to Charlotte’s spear was that it came from nothing and felt organic. It wasn’t as clean or as powerful as it could have been but if I remember correctly it came imediately after she ate some offense from Sasha. It was more of a hoss move, like I’m sick of this and just going to run through you.
Bo Knows Spears.
P.S. BLASPHEMY! I kind of hate Bayley too now.
@DevilDinosaur
So yeah, I’ve kinda been spoiled then. Veteran spears are gonna be the new veteran clothelines.
@the sidewinder
I so don’t want to. But she’s pathetic now. It reminds of last year when Nattie tapped out AJ to win their Survivor Series match, but the next night’s rematch was eliminated by AJ who then went down to a Bella Buster (ugh) while Nattie was all “yeah, how do you like it?” from the ramp. I can like babyfaces who are losers, I hate babyfaces who are sore losers and rub someone else’s victory in your face.
It’s a different kind of spear. It’s not a spear meant to be like Reigns or even Kaitlyn, highly theatrical with the woman absorbing it and falling backwards.
Charlotte is bigger and stronger by far than any woman on the roster in NXT. Her hitting a spear should be like Big Show hitting a spear. You don’t fall backwards, you fall away and get blown to the side by the impact.
Banks is maybe 110-120 pounds tops. She’s small and relied on her quickness to survive. Charlotte is billed at 145. (honestly might be more because of how much muscle she has.) That kind of size advantage between men is substantial, but men have a lot more muscle to absorb those kind of blows. Banks doesn’t. So when Charlotte nails her, Banks should be murderdeathkilled, and she was.
Reigns’ or Goldberg’s spear is always going to be more entertaining, but I think this spear made sense.
@Johnny Slider About that From Jungle thing, um… you mixed up Hideo with Masato Yoshino.
Somebody already did this on this forum before, dammit people, get your Japanese folks right!
Sorry, but as a disgruntled Japanology student, I had to say something about that.
@kmtierney00
I get that and appreciate the logic, but I doubt Charlotte was hitting Kaitlyn/Reigns spears in practice and someone told her “do it more desperately, it’ll look more natural”. If she could hit a K/RR/Goldberg spear, I’m sure she would have.
@Lulz
I know FROM JUNGLE is Masato’s. I’m using it as the name for Masato’s take on the Octopus Stretch, which is used by Hideo and AJ.
@Johnny Slider Yeah, but I’m pretty sure KENTA just used the standard octopus stretch? I mean, I know AJ usually does the headscissors spin into the hold, thus using the actual From Jungle, while KENTA just did it from a standing position, so not really From Jungle. But I guess those are just minor differences. Anyway, what I really want to say is that he probably doesn’t need it that much. It never really was a finishing maneuver anyway for him.
The summary you wrote of the Zayn & Neville feud was very moving.
Feud of the year! Feud of the year!
“So basically, NXT is college with hope and fun and interesting new people.
And WWE is the horrible, horrible real world. Ruled by a rich racist white guy who was gifted his success and doesn’t give a shit about what you want.”
Phil nailed this perfectly! Can we just keep all these superstars on NXT and NEVER bring them up to the awful shows on Monday and Friday?! I never want to watch RAW again after this PPV!
Matter of fact, I say ship the Intercontinental Championship to NXT and have a secondary title so that we can completely forget the other shows exist!
Nooooooooo, that belt is haunted!
It’s been hainted I admit. Finn Balor can exorcise the demons though! Or make the demons in the belt a part of him!
(I’m a mark…) :D
That belt is only haunted as long as it is in the hands of VKM. Take it to NXT, bring Cesaro back down, and we can have regularly scheduled, weekly indie nights with story lines and be the happiest people in the world.
“Do you even KNOW me?”
Sure I do! You’re the internet pseudonym of Adam Copeland
“botchfighting” is my favorite new word.
All the Worsts seemed incredibly picky, as they should be for a near-perfect show.
For all the old match watching I’ve done on youtube to get aquainted with Itami/ Balor/ Steen in the last few months I never understood Steen until last night. Now I’ve got it. Him and Balor have “can’t miss mega-stars” written all over them.
I was surprised at how great a match Itami/Balor dragged out of Ascension. I’ll try to remember it when they’re boring me to tears on Raw in a few weeks. I even thought for a flickering second that Ascension would win. THAT is masterful work. Though this match makes me think Itami is going to spend the longest of the NXT 5 in developmental. Maybe it’s that he’s in Balor’s shadow but he doesn’t seem to be living up to the hype the way the others are. His offence doesn’t look all that impressive even when he’s not the babyface in peril as he too often is. I’m expecting Itami to goo heel when they split and the thought f what the rural Floriduh crowds will yell and chant at him makes me cringe.
And I guess I’m the only one who is liking the Bull/ Baron thing. Probably just the novelty of considering them both heels. I don’t anticipate a classic when they face off but I’m enjoying the passive aggressive build.
Unless Owens told CJ to do that palm strike I’m imagining he’ll be at least punished. Or worse. Too bad as he’s useful as a jobber with name recognition.
Zayn taught me something about myself last night. I thought I was a heel mark. I’m not. I just hate faces when they are unbearable or are goody-goody without complexity to temper it. Though the dark part of me wanted him to give Neville a facelift with the belt last night (fantasy booking: toss the belt to Neville and then kick it into his face as if to say “caught you”). Glad he never though.
Actually blindsided by the turn by Owens at the end. Was expecting them to save it. Marked out hard though, so part of me definitely IS a heel mark.
Rambling!Sorry, the show was just that good.
I agree with you on Itami, as much as I don’t like to. I don’t know if it’s because they think he needs a bit longer to get acclimated to the language/culture or what, but all he’s gotten to do so far is get beaten up and make Balor look cool. I’ve said it before, but I really do think all they need to do is put him in the ring with someone who can handle Itami’s brand of stiff offense – it looks like he’s pulling his punches right now because he is. Put him in the ring with Owens or Balor and let him kick the shit out of them.
For the record, though, I marked the fuck out for that GTS tease right alongside the audience. So it’s most likely a question of when he’ll be fully ready, and not if.
Also, I like Bull/Baron as well. Especially if it ends with Baron destroying Bull and Bull never showing up again.
I like the Corbin/Dempsey feud because it seems like the NXT writers are showing up the main roster writers. On RAW, two guys in a feud wrestle each other over and over again. On NXT, they can have two guys feud by literally having them wrestle everyone except each other.
I almost stood up out of my seat on my couch when Itami had Viktor on his shoulders, but they blocked it before I fully stood up lol.
Full Sail would have goddamn erupted if he hit that.
The best was Itami having that wicked grin on his face as he did it, as almost to say “YOU REALLY WANT IT?” Then once it got broken up, we got the worst case of buleballs imaginable.
@TheFakeMSol I actually DID stand up. And then sat right back down, with my face in my hands. It’s cool, though. The more they make us want it, the better it’ll be when it actually happens.
I’m all for the Corbin/Bull feud. I said it earlier. I am full on expecting Baron to be a better Roman Reigns than Reigns is. Say nothing, kick the shit out of people, then leave. If he talks, say “Bull? More like bullshit,” and then End of Days him right out of the company. And don’t say bull crap like Reigns would, say bull shit, and get bleeped like Zayn did when he went full PWG on that crowd.
Also, I was flapping my arms like a happy baby when Itami hoisted him up.
People liked Roman Reigns enough before. He hasn’t really done anything wrong other than stumble over how to deliver his catchphrase. And now suddenly he’s Samoan Bad-Era HHH. I know Brandon doesn’t want to get into the “you’re only hating on Roman because he’s getting the monster push” argument, but … isn’t that essentially what it is? I mean, we’ve known for some time that WWE was putting most of its eggs in the Roman basket. Nothing that’s happening should be a surprise. We all knew that given a choice between a home-grown prospect with bloodlines and an indie favorite, they’re going all in on their guy.
I dunno, to me it seems like low-hanging fruit. “They’re treating him like the next Cena, so we’ll treat him like the next Cena!” If people didn’t like him from the get-go, that’d be one thing, but he got a lot more latitude when he was hanging out with favored indie sons, and now he’s Batista’s brother from a different mother now that WWE has made no bones about how they want to push him.
I still want to see him succeed. I think he can be a standard-bearer for years. His character as it stands now needs improvement, but he’s still young and has a lot of potential. I’m not ready to shit on it yet.
He got exposed as toweringly mediocre when the Shield broke up. It’s not “hate him because he’s popular” it’s “hate him because he’s getting a monster push he doesn’t deserve nearly as much as maybe a dozen other guys.”
Reigns isn’t just a poor singles performer, he’s the worst out of The Shield. Rollins, Ambrose, Ziggler, Rusev, fuckin’ Cesaro (i’m a mark for him, i’ll admit) have all shown they are miles ahead of where Reigns is now. If they let someone else get Reigns’ push, someone ready for it, and let Reigns stew in the midcard and learn and improve for another year or so, then maybe we wouldn’t hate him.
Reigns should be learning to hoss it up with guys like Sheamus, not be crowned as WWE’s next standard-bearer. He is, as Brandon might tell you, green as goose shit and about as interesting.
I don’t really hate Roman – in fact, I’d go so far as to say that I like him, in small doses.
And that’s the problem – in The Shield his shortcomings were accounted for and corrected by the other two: Ambrose spoke for him, Rollins carried the match until Reigns could come in for the Big Finish. And he was GREAT at it.
Now, he has to talk for himself, and he has to carry his matches by himself. These are both things that he is thus far incapable of doing well, yet WWE is insisting he’s the next big thing regardless.
I’m not mad at him and I don’t blame him, but he needs more time to grow before the company pushes him into the role they clearly want him to fill. I think people are just reacting negatively to a perceived imbalance in talent/skill and corporate-fed momentum.
If Reigns doesn’t step it up, I see him having a very short shelf life as the next face of WWE. Look at the amount of talent we saw last night and the amount around him on the main roster. Cena didn’t have to deal with that for years and by the time he did, he had already become locked in. Reigns won’t be at the top for long, especially once the crowds figures out how little he has to offer.
He wasn’t toweringly mediocre in the Shield, especially toward the end when he was on everyone’s Most Improved lists. Was it talent goggles? Was he Kassius Ohno’s proxy? I just find it coincidental that once he traded his Shield teammates for the tacit approval of the WWE brass, suddenly he’s been “exposed.”
If we’re going to complain about pushing him, then it should have started with the Survivor Series booking, but everyone seemed to love it, and most people were down with his record-breaking Royal Rumble run.
That Survivor Series match was cool in the moment and poor in retrospect. And the Rumble thing was stupid. That whole PPV sucked once Bryan and Bray finished up.
Reigns benefited from being flanked by two guys who hid his flaws. Now, on his own, we see those flaws and they are huge. He isn’t great in the ring and he sucks on the mic. He’s dull and whoever writes for him is an idiot (refer to his snake to worm promo for Summerslam).
@cyniclone I think the problem here is that you’re conflating being “toweringly mediocre” and “most improved” as mutually exclusive. They aren’t, especially not in Roman’s case. He was obscenely green when The Shield debuted, and it was always obvious that he didn’t have much more than the spear and saying “believe in The Shield.” So yeah, he’s a whole helluva lot better now. That doesn’t change the fact that instead of having one move and saying one thing, he now has four moves and says way more things that make him sound either stupid, lame, like an asshole, or a combination of all three. This is all happening at the same time that many of his peers, let alone his two partners in The Shield, have drastically improved at a far faster rate than Roman has but aren’t getting anywhere near the options.
And really, if you want to talk about those two matches you named, what made them exciting was less the talent involved than what it represented. In both situations it was a member of the new guard, a nigh-indestructible team that had been running roughshod over the company for over a year, getting close to or successfully shutting down the old guard. They were exciting passing of the torch moments first, star-making vehicles for Reigns second. Plus, they were pretty much the perfect matches for Reigns to excel: a lot easier to hide your limited moveset when you’re being put over in an elimination tag-team match whee one of your partners also survived and a gimmick match with 29 other competitors respectively.
Let me put it another way: remember when The Authority storyline began and Trips kept cutting those self-aggrandizing promos about how arguably better, Hall of Fame talent like Edge, Jericho and Booker T were never “the one” so he crushed them like he’s going to crush Daniel Bryan? Roman is basically Trips in this scenario, except instead of being the heel telling you all your favorites were shit, it’s the company telling you that Reigns is basically the only guy who matters while the people who have eclipsed him will never be “the one.” It’s shoving him down our throats to the point of ridiculousness.
Did you really “worst” Sasha’s hair? It’s hair. On a boss. And her boss-ness should be the only thing we all care about.
I expect a worst for Baron Corbin’s hair in your next NXT column, or I’m starting a one-woman riot.
It struck me as very specifically and notably non-bossy hair. If we’re going to best Balor’s look (as we should), it’s just as reasonable to note when a wrestler’s look is bad. It’s not an insignificant part of their character.
I was just assuming she’d got back from a holiday…
@Dids it’s not the same. Rating a man’s look? Meh. A man is a man in wrestling. A woman in wrestling, though? A woman who wrestles, has a great character, and is transcending the less-than-men Diva norm? It says a lot about fans when there’s focus on her hair. It’s something that can be overlooked because it does not, and should not, matter.
I think you might be taking that worst a bit too seriously.
We judge everyone on every aspect of their performance here. We don’t make exception for women and how they look just because we love them or because they are women. That is patronizing to them. It was a bad look for any performer to have. It doesn’t take away from anything she did in the ring and Brandon spent much more time on how much Sasha and Charlotte killed it than Sasha’s hair. This is a gender neutral zone, as the NXT Women continue to prove they are equal performers to the men. As such, they are judged equally in all aspects.
A gender neutral zone? Ok, then.
Mansplain this place to me some more.
yeah, I took it as sort of a jokey worst myself…
I think that if Sasha always looked like that, no one would have said anything. But since it was a NEW hairstyle that was seemingly created specifically for this event, it stood out as noteworthy.
If Sami Zayn had shown up for this in cornrows, it probably would have gotten a mention.
he would have looked like Axl Rose circa 5 years ago.
There are plenty of good examples of mainsplaining (such as [pbs.twimg.com] ), this wasn’t one.
I also am with Brandon on this one. I AM a full on radical liberal SJW, plus I’m in a gay relationship and like fashion (to an extent). Her hair was atrocious. If it was a reference to a movie, I didn’t get it. She is a beautiful woman and she still looked good with the hair, it was just off. I’m so used to seeing her with lovely flowing hair, and then she shows up looking like she was at the salon getting the rows and they yelled at her and told her she was supposed to be at Full Sail in 5 minutes, so she ran out. If she had full cornrows, awesome. If she had her hair normal, awesome. Shit, she could’ve cut her hair and had a full on Cameron Esposito side-mullet and it would’ve been awesome. BUT her hair just didn’t match her character because it didn’t look fully formed/committed to. Plus, Brandon also did mostly talk about how great she was in the match.
Also, no, this isn’t a gender neutral zone. It’s a male dominated sport for no particular reason other than men run it. There is no changing that until women are respected more as a whole in the society, and in this case, when Vince stops running the company. You can tell the influence Stephanie, Triple H, and the fact that he has 3 daughters that he respects women (now) and the sport enough to put them in the prominent position he has on NXT. Where Total Divas pulls women’s wrestling in WWE back, NXT is trying to drag it kicking and screaming into the future.
And mansplaining is a real thing and should be treated as the condescending, sexist horseshit that it is. And Axiel and Chimp, that was a bit mansplain-y by trying to downgrade the fact that women will constantly be looked at based off of their appearance and trying to say that this is a gender-neutral zone, but at the same time, Rod, Brandon wasn’t demeaning Sasha or saying that she was less of a person or a worse wrestler because of her hair. It was worth mention her hair as much as it was worth mentioning the Bull is a fat shit (which I can say because I’m built like pre-WWE Kevin Steen) that was basically there just to block the view of some people. It was part of the overall experience.
Wrestling overall as a sport is still separated by gender, but I meant NXT is typically moving towards being more gender neutral in its treatment of female competitors, as they are treated with as much care and respect as the male characters on the show. It isn’t quite as far as Lucha Underground but compared to the normal product or TNA, it is well ahead of the curve. Apparently I didn’t explain that enough so if I came off as condescending, I apologize.
My thought is we should treat this as a gender neutral zone if we want it to be one, and all competitors are open to criticism on all aspects when they change something. I don’t think anyone should focus that much on Sasha’s look for the match, but it was very noticeable and therefore worthy of mentioning. Someone also complained about Sami not having his flag tights on last night. We should be allowed to notice changes in a performer’s looks as long as you don’t treat that as a huge deal (given it isn’t a part of a major shift in character). No one claimed it detracted from the match. I’ve only seen compliments for Sasha’s actual performance and I think it is silly that we have spent so much time bitching about or defending a Worst for her hair rather than talking about how she absolutely fuckin’ killed it in the ring last night.
And again, this is why I’m done with Raw. I’ll watch three episodes of Lucha Underground somewhere online instead and probably read the live thread just for laughs. I’ll still read the B&W, of course.
I get that Raw is supposed to be a bit of a variety show with things like Santino and Adam Rose & The Bunny to make kids happy and clap and laugh. But there is no reason the main event level of Raw should be worse than NXT. It should be as good or better. But it isn’t even close. NXT wins in a walk.
John Cena had the same moment of decision as Sami at WMXXX and some of us hated that he didn’t take it. Why? Because we don’t believe John Cena is a good person. We know he isn’t. He’s a dick and no one forgets that. But we believe Sami is a good person pushed to the edge and we want to see him win the right way because we want OUR Sami to win, not Adrian’s idea of what Sami should be. He isn’t stagnant and if he continues to be written as exceptionally as this and not booked like a god (like Cena), I don’t see why we would ever tire of babyface Sami. Which makes it all the more important and hurtful if/when he turns on us one day. He will get genuine heat because he stopped being our hero. I believe if Sami had smashed into Neville with the title last night, that crowd would have erupted into a chorus of boos. If Cena smashed Bray with a chair at WM, the crowd would have been overjoyed. That should speak volumes about the difference in the level of the writing, the characters, and the booking.
NXT is magic and I’m done with the main roster unless someone interesting (see: not Reigns) wins the Rumble.
Wouldn’t it be more fun to just enjoy something being awesome and not have it turn into a reflection on how everything else is bad?
If I play a dozen shitty but popular video games and then the Game of the Year is handed to me, I’m going to talk about how and why it is better than its competition. That doesn’t mean I enjoyed the GotY any less. I loved it so much and I used a direct comparison to explain why and how the industry as a whole could and should improve.
I loved last night’s show. I finished watching it fifteen minutes before this B&W went up. And wouldn’t it be more fun in general if Raw/PPVs were more like last night’s show?
@Axiel Excellent analogy. Most “triple A” games these days are hot garbage.
I loved the post-match celebration. The combination of the characters partying and Zayn’s music was like the end credits of a 16-bit video game.
+12 million to this. Now I want to rob a bank and hire an old Nintendo programmer.
Zayn’s music was PERFECT for that segment.
Kevin Owens wins Twitter late last night after R Evolution: [twitter.com]
Regal with another gold star promo for his reaction to Owens attack on Sami: [www.youtube.com]
This damn show and it’s aftermath has been so emotional.
Lord GODDAMNED Regal.
Do we know for certain that Regal can’t wrestle anymore after the back surgery? Because good God would I like to watch him and Owens go at each other at some point.
Holy hell, that’s amazing!!
“I feel like the worst father in the world…”
Holy FUCK…
That was straight up one of the best wrestling monologues ever
WHOAH. Thank you for posting that.
Awesome.
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who anticipated/appreciated the camera lingering JUST a bit too long at the end. i found myself leaning forward toward my monitor, then audibly gasping and covering my mouth with my hands.
…and then giggling like a fool for 2 minutes straight with tears in my eyes. There could not have been a better payoff.
It’s not hard to be better than the Anonymous Raw GM, but holy crap furious GM Regal is everything. Just watch this: [youtu.be]
If Balor isn’t in one of the top four or so matches at Wrestlemania they’re insane because that entrance alone would make them ALL the money.
Unless they start booking him stronger, I think Bray Wyatt has lost his spot as the next Undertaker. I motion to the committee to make Finn the next Undertaker if they don’t fix their mess ups with Wyatt.
I may be wrong, but I think Balor was going for carnage with the paint.
I think his paint is going to stay away from recognizable characters because copyright infringement.
Didn’t Mysterio have Captain America and Joker WM outfits?
He’s done Carnage (and Venom) before while in Japan. This is is probabley the closest WWE is willing to get, lest they incur the wrath of the Disney Corporations lawyers.
AND Punisher.
Balor is like a demon king in celtic mythology right? I assumed he was going for some sort of celtic demon.
I said this below but I believe he was Toxin from Spiderman…
He’s done Anti-Venom too.
I originally thought Carnage, but he didn’t have the white “eyes” like the symbiote, and whatever was painted on his back wasn’t a Carnage thing.
@joeiscool might be right if they were using this action figure as the template:
[marvellegends.net]
I think it was intentionally generic, but I definitely got RE2 Licker from it same as Brandon. That may just be my PSX survival horror fandom showing,
If he shows up to the next event in Nemesis paint, I will lose my goddamn mind.
Yea I think they were going for a more general look. On second viewing, now I’m worried that this is the only look they’ll allow him. When he’s walking back up the ramp you can see his new graphic and it’s got flashes of him in the same paint.
He has done an awesome version of the Joker also.
But @Gutterpanda I think that was specifically for that entrance. If they are smart, they will Undertaker him and give him a special entrance for every one of his paint jobs at big events. I think he will only do them for rubber matches and Wrestlemanias, otherwise, if we see it every PPV, it will get old.
I think “generic Venom” is simply the most visually impressive without knowing the reference, so it’s probably going to be variations of that.
He was the physical manifestation of Balor the demon.
I’m sorry, I’m halfway through the report and now I can’t stop picturing “MACHO MAN” Randy Orton
Best NXT PPV in 2014. Best NXT B&W I’ve ever read. Happiness, emotional and such a great pleasure upon reading this. Thank you very much Brandon. Proud to be a wrestling fan.
That was fucking amazing, I won’t say anything that wasn’t already said about the main event but it’s summed up by maybe not the MATCH of the year, but without a doubt the STORY of the year.
I’m so so so nervous about The NXT 5 when they get called up. My gut tells me there’s no way the any of them get bungled at this point because they all (with the possible exception of Itami at this point) look like mega stars. But that’s on NXT, and NXT is amazing, and can have people because incredibly over main-eventers and they go to the main roster and flame out.
Adam Rose, Bo Dallas, Big E, Emma….I know maybe none of the 4 of them are as talented as these guys but it scares me. There has been some success too obviously with The Wyatts, Rusev, Paige, and The Shield but if Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens aren’t WWE WHC some day I will be incredibly sad.
If I don’t see Owens win Money in the Bank and come in and package piledriver whoever is the WHC (most likely Rollins or Bryan), I will weep for days. I hate to say it, but Vince needs to die shortly after Wrestlemania so when all of the current NXT stars are brought up, they aren’t fucked sideways by Vince and Kevin Dunn. Adam Rose had a chance… as Leo Kruger. Vince changed him and destroyed him ever getting over. Bo started out well, but Vince didn’t understand that he was basically a version of Kurt Angle when he started. Big E should’ve been booked as a super athletic monster, but Vince is a racist and won’t allow a black person to succeed in his company unless they’ve been there for 15 years (Mark Henry). Emma never had a chance since Vince does not give one solitary fuck for his women’s division.
@McJibbs I doubt Adam Rose was Vince’s fault though, he was changed even before coming to the main roster. But still, yeah, Leo Kruger would have probably done better on the main roster.
Although I can’t even say that with certainty. I mean, look at Bálor for example. You’d think from what you’ve seen on TakeOver that he’d be main eventing multiple WMs in the future, but with the company still in Vince’s hands, there’s no telling what this amazing character will accomplish, or if he will even be the same character on the main roster and not become Sheamus’ Leprechaun younger brother or whatever.
On the other hand, I would be extremely into a Leprechaun-themed stable consisting of Sheamus, Becky, Finn and Hornswoggle.
I know it’s just some generic rock/metal thing, but I can’t get Balor’s entrance music out of my head.
it’s the SYNTH BABY!
I’ve been listening to it all day. I think the sidewinder is right, the synth makes it catchy as hell.
That stop/start pose with the light flashes and the synth swells…good god.
Yes! I’ve been slightly obsessed with it since Bálor first showed up. So glad they finally released it on iTunes. It’s definitely the best entrance music CFO$ have come up with so far.
Why can’t CFO$ make good entrance songs on the main shows? Rollins’ and Ambrose’s new songs sound like dog shit and then you have Itami’s, Balor’s, Owens’, and Corbin’s all sounding pretty awesome on NXT. Does Triple H threaten him bodily harm if he fucks up the entrance of his babies down at NXT? Because I know Vince could give negative 0 shits on Raw and Smackdown, seeing as Cena has had the same entrance song for almost 10 years (since the middle of 2005). Even the Rock’s songs changed up every so often.
Ambrose’s theme is almost good. I like the opening Shitty Dirtbike riff, but it doesn’t have the low-end that Jim Johnston would have given it.
@McJibbs If I had to place money, I’d bet it was a LOT more fun working with NXT, hence the better product.
I’d be ok if Breeze came out next week and justified him going to the ring by saying that the celebration needed someone gorgeous.
He probably just came out to tell Sami that he’s way too much of an uggo to hold on to the title. Heck, he probably assumed that everybody was doing that.
I felt like a bit of a sucker for re-subscribing to the Network yesterday just for R Evolution, considering how I feel about the current product, but last night’s show was worth so much more than 9.99.
NXT and cheap PPV’s that occasionally work and justify the 9.99.
I did the exact same thing, glad the show was worth it.
NXT by itself is worth the 9.99, but the practically free PPV’s (instead of $50+ a piece) and the original content like Rivalries and Monday Night War is pretty awesome too. Plus the documentaries are pretty good and the old Legends of Wrestling panel shows are informative, funny, and fill my Jim Ross DT’s without having to listen to his podcast. Some of the old road stories they shoot about on there are fantastic.
Yeah, it would be great if everybody who’s into actual wrestling would just flip them off by not getting the network, and hoping that it would lead to change or whatever, but yeah, even with the main shows sucking this hard, it’s still a pretty sweet deal.
Why is this Roman Reigns thing so hard to understand? He said he wanted to be the 1st WWE World Heavyweight Champion, doesnt everyone remember that Daniel Bryan won TWO belts, and they merged them into one belt after with Cena fighting Orton? I know what you are trying to say and that Daniel Bryan was THE champion, but WWE is trying to make the WWE World Heavyweight champion a different thing entirely and that is what Roman is getting at. Not saying it isnt stupid, but trying to say he is completely ignoring Bryan and doesnt remember and all that is wrong.
The Cena v Orton match was before Bryan won the titles. Everything you said is wrong.
TLC 2013, Orton won the unification TLC match to become the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Bryan became the second at WMXXX, then Cena won it after it was vacated. Then Lesnar won it and dropped the second belt from the title.
When Bryan won the belts, it was called the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Orton had combined them four months previously.
I like when people correct me and are super wrong
This is the first time I saw an NXT PPV. I heard about how great NXT was through Brandon and The Masked Man, but I never really followed it. I got the Network in November for the Free.99. I’m 31yrs old, and the Main at Survivor Series is the first time I watched a match and my heart started to race. It felt like I was 12yrs old again watching Ziggler and Sting do their thing. I forgot to cancel the Network, so I’ll be able to catch TLC if the Sunday Night Football game turns out to be a snooze-fest. Then I thought, you know what? I havn’t caught The Rumble live since Michaels skinned the cat with one foot on the ground. So I decided to keep it til January.
But man, what I saw last night? I’m thisclose to keeping it just to see how this Zayn/Owens thing plays out. That crowd was LIIIIIVE last night, all the way through. I’m a fringe fan of NXT, but I’ll be damned if Zayn/Neville didn’t have me on the edge of my seat. It was like I was watching the series finale of SOA, The Shield, and The Sopranos all at once. Plus, watching the Charlotte vs Sasha (who is fine as a MF, btw..) was like watching a Pillman v Liger match. I know that might be sacrilege, but damn, how many times has a Diva done a through the ropes plancha (or is it plunga?) on Raw? I’m sure somebody more in the know than I am might’ve caught it, but I’ve never seen it. Speaking of that word I can’t spell, the one Zayn hit through the middle ropes and DDT’d Neville with was some next (NXT) level shit. Can’t wait til Monday has definitely turned into can’t wait til Thursday for me.
Since you have the network now, I highly suggest going back and watching all of the Takeover specials. They are all incredible. None of them reached this level, but they were close. This one just had so much star power on it that unless Vince came out and waved his dick at the crowd, it was going to go well.
Agreed on Sasha. She is one hell of a looker.
And it’s actual name is the tope suicida, or suicide dive.
and watch the first NXT special, ArRIVAL, which was fantastic as well.
Great write-up as always, Brandon. Really said a lot of the things I would think. The one thing that stuck in my craw about last night’s show was the two title matches beside the main event. I understand that not having those titles change hands made Zayn’s win that much bigger, but I don’t know where either division goes after the champions retained. In this day of the monthly PPV cycle, I’m not used to a four-month build leading to nothing. There are no other women in the women’s division for Charlotte to fight other than Sasha, so are we going to continue this feud for a rematch in a couple weeks while they build up someone else? Obviously they aren’t going to switch the title on the weekly show so that now means we had five months of build that inevitably went no where. It’s one thing on the indies where we have a show or two a month but with a weekly show it seems to just be dragged on to build three-four months to a match and then not have resolution. I’d say the same thing about the Tag titles. The Dragons have no other competitors that are heels. Wouldn’t make sense for them to get back with the Ascension after they just lost. Are they gonna fight ITAMI and Balor? Like I said earlier I blame it on the monthly PPV cycle that I expect more closure soon, and as a whole I loved the show, that’s just my one minor nitpick.
One other thing: I think Balor was dressed as Toxin from Spiderman.
We talked about this early yesterday. Now that no one can beat Charlotte, they may bring her up to Raw and strip her on the NXT title like they did to Paige. Have a title tournament where Sasha beats Bayley in the finals and go from there.
With the tag titles, they didn’t need to switch hands yet. The Lucha Dragons have only really had one big match and that was to win the titles. They need a little more time to ferment as the champs and prove that they are actually a strong team. Then drop them to the Vaudevillains and go to Raw. Plus, in the meantime, they can build other tag teams to further the depth of the division, since now that the Ascension are going up to Raw, there are now only 5 tag teams. Itami and Balor will break apart now that they beat the Ascension and will do singles runs until they are brought up to Raw probably right after Wrestlemania, with the rest of the crew. Adrian losing makes me think they will debut him during the Rumble like they did with Rusev, Zayn will fight Owens until a Wrestlemania showdown, then Zayn, Balor, and Itami will all come up in the weeks after Mania. Owens will dominate until they bring up another star down there like Uhaa Nation to beat Owens, then he’ll go up. The future is bright after Mania.
“Rick Rude could make women faint with a kiss. Ric Flair rode around in jets and limousines with his one-percenter friends. Ted DiBiase had a MILLION DOLLARS.”
One Man Gang had $240 worth of pudding.
Yea this show was great. Finn Balor’s entrance was amazing. I like Charlotte but was legit hoping Sasha would win. Maybe not expecting her win clean but win none the less. I love a good heel. Plus she was selling Charlotte’s moves like shit!! The spear, the moonsault into the senton. Yes. Just yes. The Flair strut dammit!!
Whatever the important part of that little mosaic wasn’t the Zayn/Owens standdown it was Enzo Amore carrying around a bottle of milk and offering Sami Zayn some.
I hope that’s the way Enzo shows respect.
I’m excited for this Owens/Zayn feud. More excited than I’ve been in recent memory. More excited than Daniel Bryan winning the big one. Like, when exactly does the future start??
Also, you know WWE doctors aren’t shit when Owens snaps his nose in the opening match and IT’S STILL BLEEDING once the main event is over. WWE doctors suck.
We figured this out last night. It wasn’t bleeding when he was in the ring to hug Sami. Quite sure that it broke open when Sami’s crotch caught it on the way up for the apron powerbomb.
@McJibbs He bled a little on Sami’s shoulder when he first hugged him after coming into the ring.
I did not see that.
maybe he was just a little aroused though, it happens
So that was Kevin Steen nice first and possible last match.
C J Parker we wish you well in your future endeavors.
If Zayn gets past Owens they need to bring back Cesaro to challenge for the Title seeing as Cesaro had his number .
Nice job by Jo Jo.
I feel like they’re going to do the Cesaro program again on the main roster when Zayn gets called up….but completely fucking botch, cause Vince is going to shit all over it.
@TheFakeMSol
It’ll be interesting (depressingly crushing) to see how Vince will find a way to make the “too Swiss” guy and the Vanilla “midget” both lose.
CJ Parker won’t get future endeavored. He is the perfect permanent jobber against incoming faces. He always gets a solid heel reaction from the crowd, which is needed. He has been there a long time, so he comes with the “veteran” cred even if he loses all of his matches, and they can’t move him up to Raw or Smackdown because his gimmick would die immediately like Adam Rose’s did. He’d be doing shitty comedy sketches within a month of debuting, even if they booked him as strong as Brock Lesnar.
Good points McJibbs he seems to fall into the same group as Mojo and Bull as people who might be just NXT guys.
Although nearly killing someone on live tv may go against him .
Saw the vid of Owens getting treated and he seemed unfazed by the incident so I’m guessing he’s been injured before.
@TheFakeMSol I can totally see that. Let’s remember when Matt Hardy came back because the fan demand was so strong, in a blood feud where the lines of reality were blurred, and in his first match where he gets a chance at revenge on Edge… he loses via ref stoppage in about 5 minutes from getting his ass kicked too badly.
That’s how Vince treats “sympathetic” babyfaces, he has them get crushed like bugs. If they did the Cesaro vs. Zayn feud on the main roster, they’d have a best of 7 series and Zayn would lose 4-0.
Sasha deserves a rematch with an IMPARTIAL referee.
[pbs.twimg.com]
+1.
lol I totally forgot about Lil Naitch
oh he CLAIMS that he was fair and impartial . but we know better
[twitter.com]
son of a bitch…
The Flair family ref they have on retainer.
Sasha never had a chance with Lil Naitch in there.
I said this last night and I’ll say it again: just when I thought Raw had murdered my love of wrestling, NXT went and brought it right back. My god, what a show.