The Best And Worst Of NXT Takeover

I think it really screams a kind of up-beat attitude that his character is all about, so I’m on board as well. Someone linked to a new Sasha Banks theme, not sure she has used this on a taped show yet, [www.youtube.com]
OMG, SASHA BANKS NEW THEME! Thank you, Whine in box form! THE BOSS!
I got scared when I saw the new Sasha Banks theme, because her old theme was awesome, but now I feel better.
Her old music had a great “Saints Row menu music” quality to it but this is actually better, yeah.
It sounds like something you’d hear in Sonic Colors. If they ever need lyrics I’m sure they could put something in about flying around at the the speed of sound.
I made a quick little extended mix of Sasha’s new music for my own listening pleasure. Here’s a link if anyone else wants it: [www38.zippyshare.com]
I enjoy it too, but it’s a FYACT! that they should just license Bouncing Souls song already and get over with it. OLÉ is never gonna stop being a thing, so why not make it official? Censor “we drink beer” if that’s not PG or whatever, just “Cult Of Personality” that shit like Brandon said.
Also, love the new BO$$ theme, it fits the character perfectly.
I love Zayn’s new theme, but then again I’m going to a Ska show tomorrow night.
i did too! i liked his other NXT theme too, but the new one is great.
If this show is any indication of how Triple H will run WWE, it’s going to be great.
So…Lana and Rusev aren’t xenophobic assholes, then?
No, you’re misunderstanding. When it comes to Mojo, the statement “Xenophobic asshole” should be taken literally.
The Mojo beat down was the funniest thing I’ve seen in WWE in a while , lets hope he goes away to be repackaged .
I really enjoy how different NXT Triple H is from Raw Triple H. It only adds more credence to Brandon’s “Triple H is a giant smark” theory. NXT is Triple H’s happy place, so when he’s there, he’s genial to the fans, pleased to watch some awesome wrestling and just generally tickled by the whole experience. When he’s on Raw, he’s neck deep in corporate bullshit, and that’s why he’s such an asshole.
If HHH gets Vince-level power when Vince dies (because he certainly won’t retire before he is six feet under) and just takes over main creative and brings it up to NXT’s level, I will be most joyous.
My favorite part of the Tyler Breeze song is when he talks about how his stare makes you freeze when he appears. I see what you did there, Tyler.
And yeah, outside of Natalya calling every spot and I guess her messing up the Figure Four (I thought Charlotte was being smart by constantly rolling through to stop Natalya from flipping on her stomach to reverse the pressure), this is the most I’ve ever liked Nattie. And Charlotte really grew on me in this one. Good stuff.
I would’ve really loved nattie in that match too, if she wasn’t impossibly and by far the most despicable she ever was on the pre-show. (she was also awful on the post-show, but I don’t think I’ve ever hated nattie as much as I did in her interview with micheal cole on the pre-show. probably more than I’ve ever hated her combined. it was REALLY so, so bad.)
Does the post match Nattie and Charlotte stuff mean that Charlotte is now field hockey playing Regina George? As a sports champion she has channeled her mean girl rage?
I dunno, unless she is a face, or at least a different heel, the hug kind of pissed me off. It was completely ignoring her character in favor of reminding us all that this is a developmental territory for a fake sport and they’re proud of the good match they just had.
Also, silly Nattie always has to Nattie at least once in her matches, doesn’t she. Dammit she has to know that’s not how a figure four works, right?
I never have understood the “emotion” after a title win. It’s like yo, you knew before hand you were gonna win, whats with the tears? So when Charlotte was crying and hugging after the match I couldnt make sense of any of it.
@wackazoa I suspect you’re being facetious, but I will attempt to answer earnestly. Emotion is fine. Emotion is, in fact, encouraged. Really the moment you win the title is the moment of joy, especially from the performance aspect, not when you’re told you’re going over. So yeah, Charlotte crying, hugging her dad, etc. is all within the confines of being proud of your accomplishments.
It was the hug the bothered me. Charlotte is the type of character that should be happy for herself, not happy for her and her opponent. It was just out of story for her to do that, I guess, is why it bothered me.
And the figure four, that bothered me, too. She didn’t even have on a patented Ronnie Garvin “Hammer Jammer” to block it properly.
“I never have understood the “emotion” after a title win. It’s like yo, you knew before hand you were gonna win, whats with the tears? So when Charlotte was crying and hugging after the match I couldnt make sense of any of it.”
Okay.. I guess you don’t understand wrestling at all which is absolutely HILARIOUS quite frankly.
Her wrestling character DIDN’T know she was gonna win. It’s an act. Wrestling is competition in a theatre like setting.
Charlotte has been wrestling for how long? Like a year? She beat a veteran against all odds. She was completely overwhelmed. SHE HAD HER DAD IN HER CORNER WHO’S ONE OF THE GREATEST WRESTLERS OF ALL TIME SO WHY THE FUCK WOULDN’T SHE BE EMOTIONAL??? HOW DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND THAT???? DO YOU SERIOUSLY DON’T UNDERSTAND STORYTELLING?? WHAT THE FUCK?
There’s also something to be said for the idea that something isn’t really real to you until it happens. Just because you KNOW you’re going to win doesn’t mean you’re not going to be overcome with emotion when it actually happens…especially if you’ve just gone through a 10-15 minute match and have adrenaline coursing through your veins.
1st, no need to get all crazy. Im not stupid. It was a serious question. My thing is I get that they are telling a story. But the wmotion seems real. Paige after wrestlemania and now Charlotte they seem legit crying. Maybe they are great actors I dont know.
When I know Im getting a certain item yes I get excited, however if you were to then give me that item at a later time then Im not all giddy and emotional about it. I have already digested that the item is mine.
What Im saying is why are you crying(for real?) after “winning” the title when you were already told a day(?) before hand. Shouldnt the real emotion be then?
@hobbit – I guess i just have never had that. Ive done a few races in my life where I knew that my last race was a victory lap and never got that emotion. I guess I just dont get the feels the way I should.
needed more Sasha Banks.
Two things on the Women’s championship match;
First, I felt like the finish played into the story. It wasn’t “all that work on Natalya’s legs made her vulnerable to the finish” it was “despite grinding each other into the mat for twenty minutes, these women WILL NOT GIVE UP, and Charlotte realized that she wasn’t going to get Nattie to submit, so instead she took advantage of their mutual exhaustion to just win the match.” Both were too stubborn and too technically skilled to stay in a submission long enough to tap, and since Charlotte is the more opportunistic and victory-focused she realized “hey wait, I don’t have to beat her at the submission game” and just won the title instead.
Second; is my wrestling history woefully inadequate or is WWE just making shit up about this great rivalry between “The Flairs and the Harts”? Who exactly are “The Flairs?” I’m pretty sure there was just the one, guys. Every other Flair who’s tried to get into wrestling has failed spectacularly, until Charlotte. The Flairs aren’t some kind of dynasty, Ric was just arguably the greatest wrestler ever. Secondly, did Ric and Bret ever have a thing? Bret was still kind of mid-card during Ric’s tour in WWF. They may have wrestled a match or two in that time, but am I wrong in thinking they never had any kind of beef with each other? And then, Flair was kind of out of WCW before Bret really got in and started doing things. At least, out of the limelight. Again, they might have wrestled each other once there, but I don’t recall anything between them.
So we have this long-standing rivalry between two wrestling families, except only one of them is actually a wrestling family and there was never any rivalry. Worst part of the build to this match, for me.
Well Bret did beat Flair for the belt in 92. So there’s that. Yeah, it’s not the big, epic, generation-spanning rivalry they were making it out to be but it’s something.
There is also some *wink wink* stuff concerning both their autobiographies and talking trash about each other. So I think its kind of an on screen acknowledgement of their real, or at least one time real, beef without directly saying it..
Flair and Hart wrestled at Souled out 98. I remember reading the match did a big buyrate and shook Hogan.
Guess I’m the only guy who wasn’t super into the women’s match but I will give it another shot maybe I was distracted by the Xbox Live feed freezing every 2 minutes.
Totally spot on analysis about the tag match. I felt like they missed a huge opportunity to showcase Kalisto and instead made Ricardo look like a total chump.
Breeze v Zayn is Top 5 moty candidate in my opinion, really incredible stuff. I hope Neville-Breeze is just as good. My only problem is where does Zayn go from here? He’s already had his big feud with Cesaro that supposed to propel him to the title but it went to Neville instead. Now he lost the number one contendership twice. He’s already been with Graves as well.
I desperately wanted him to have a run with the title before being called up but at this point it feels like maybe it’s better to bring him up now. If Cesaro wins at Payback maybe the two of them can have a US title program which would be cool. It just feels like if he isn’t the number one contender there is nothing he can really do on NXT. Make a tag team to go after The Ascension maybe? I don’t know what else or who else he could feud with.
I didn’t love the women’s match either. Thought it was good not great. Too sloppy in some areas and Natalya really gets on my nerves in the ring.
It won’t happen for a variety of reasons, but it would pretty fun if El Generico took some time away from his orphanage to team up with Kalisto against the Ascension.
I didn’t REALLY like the women’s match here at first view mainly because the story months and months up to it had me so pissed that it isn’t Charlotte/Bayley, or even Sasha/Bayley, or AT LEAST Charlotte/Sasha based on the last few weeks. that, in addition to natalya being the most f*cking impossible person to not absolutely despise with all her sh*t for the last… I don’t know, man, YEARS?! f*ck, the stuff with total divas this last year or so along more than makes her the worst character in wrestling as a whole. and even if we’re forgetting all that, check out her interview with micheal cole on the pre-show. it’s absolutely f*cking despicable! I was about to skip the match before it even happened and never look back just because of how awful natalya was on there! god…
but even during the match, she was replying to Charlotte wooing in her face by wooing back? you have your (uncle’s) own catchphrase! stealing your opponet’s to mock him is a heel move.
but honestly, I forgave all that beyond the missed MOONSAULT spot! (where did THAT come from, Charlotte?! go for it, girl! be the next Lita! show amazing spots in the ring. don’t accept everyone thinking your partner (Sasha) overshadows you.) and then, she went for the figure 4, and ended with a sharpshooter?! amazing, smart heel move there. and just if the post-match stuff weren’t so illogical, I would’ve liked that match much more.
Zayn/Breeze and Charlotte/Nattie were superb, and Neville/Kidd was really good. NXT “PPVs” are 2-for-2, and Takeover will be better than Payback by a friggin mile.
I like Sami’s new music a lot more than his old one, which never really suited his character at all, but I’m kind of bummed about every new wrestler getting a CFO$ sound-a-like theme.
I want to lower the boom on your head. Sami Zayn’s Beastie Boys “inspired” theme is #1 in my heart.
It’s bothersome because he’s the Son of Haku, which is the all the gimmick he needs.
It’s not about Camacho being Mexican.
It’s how much BETTER he could be as Tongan “Son of Meng”
He’s gotten a lot better, just let him run Death Grip some people..
There’s also a big difference between a white person playing a different type of white person, and a brown person playing a different type of brown person.
Also, I must say that last night’s crowd was reminiscent of an ECW Arena crowd, which were always my favorite crowds. It was awesome
An ECW crowd besides being blood thirsty new exactly what the guys in the ring wanted them to do and they delivered it. The NXT crowd has similarities but are not quite Smart enough as a whole to all know what to do one second after it happens.
man, sometimes the crowd and commentary MAKE the show, and sometimes the show DESERVES such a good crowd and commentary but doesn’t get it. Takeover DESERVED a great crowd and commentary, and GOT it!
insert *so much win* meme.
I would settle for “Prince Haku”.
I did find the bit about wanting to throw hands with the announce team funny given that. Although it would be pretty cool to get knocked out by William Regal.
I wonder if this is leaving to Konnor and Victor discovering that El Local created the Ascension in 2011.
I didn’t catch the show last night, so is it safe to say I’d be making the right decision to skip Raw Recapdown tonight and watch Takeover instead?
Heard Barrett versus Sheamus is killer on Smackdown but that’s it. Takeover will be better by a mile.
New name for Mojo’s finisher: Putting out fire with Asshole-ine.
Maybe I dont understand this all, but the womens match was slow and not good for me. Yes it was 2 women busting thier ass to put on a good showing, and I respect that. But it was slow and seemed to require one of the women to “move” into the others offense. (I am aware thats how wrestling works but most of the men seem to make it less obvious)
Nattie to me seems like someone who knows how to do all the moves. However she seems incapable of putting them together properly. Maybe it’s her opponents that cause the problem but is she that much better than everyone else that EVERY match she does has the same issues?
Flair was great! Dude actually seemed not drunk and was into the match, being a great heel manager. Charlotte seemed good. I didnt see her at her start so I dont know how far she’s come, but I didnt have any issues besides the earlier mentioned ones.
I prefered Breezes old music but like his voiceover singing. He took some hard falls, the 2 w/ Zayn going over to the outside on the ramp then into the top rope splash where great. The botch at the end with the powerbomb was cringe worthy though. And the Mojo Rawley beatdown was nice. I so bad wanted Rusev to just start repeating “hype”, like it was the only english word he knows, every time he hit him.
And HHH really is getting more of himself out there. I’ve seen stories where the wrestlers like him and think that Vince is causing the issues. It does seem that HHH just wants to tell great stories, with his in ring work and what we are seeing on NXT.
And Heyman should be on every WWE show from now until eternity. I loved what he did w/ Natalya to work in his “My client….” speil. Dude is the best magic on the mic.
TL;DR= great show but had issues with the ladies that nobody else seemed to.
The women’s match wasn’t slow, but it was sloppy. Moves were sloppy, transitions were sloppy, and seeing Natalya call out half the moves to Charlotte was very sloppy. However the match progressed fairly logically, minus everyone forgetting how a figure-four worked
Guess it was the length that made it seem slow to me. Even the last match seems slow but the Zayn/Breeze match didnt. Maybe I was more vested in Prince Pretty.
I dont know if you guys know this or not. But Yokozuna wasnt a real Yokozuna nor was he Japanese. I believe he is The Rock’s third, uncle, brother, cousin, twice removed by marriage.
“Hey Cesaro, we should have a match on the next NXT Special!”
“I would, but you’re injured.”
“Not anymore! I’ve been medically cleared to compete!”
“Okay, keep telling yourself that.”
As a guy that loves Christian in all of his perfunctorily great ways, this made me really sad :-(
As a card carrying peep/member of the Christian Coalition/any other name for his fans he came up with I can’t remember, I’m really hoping he retires soon, lest Cesaro swing him so hard his skeleton falls out of his body. This seems like a real possibility to me. Same thing with Rey Mysterio.
Christian should move into annoucing. His guest commentary was always good and he seems to have that desire to never leave the “ring” so to speak. Dude make a good heel anouncer.
same here. but I understand the situation… Christian is one of my very favourites ever, but I’d love to see him more on the mic and less in the ring going forward.
*I am available for an NXT pre-show appearance if we have to throw hands over this.*
Brandon, you’re great, but I can’t be the only one willing to pay money to watch you throw hands with William Regal.
I actually think Charlotte’s “Bow down to the Queen”, stupid name notwithstanding, was the perfect solution to the match. The stury, as I saw it, was that Charlott realized that she and Natalya was just “trading blows” in the submission-department, with neither getting the upper hand. So when Nattie is distracted she brings out a high impact move and steals the victory.
As for the “Figure four necklock” or whatever, the way she now applies it her legs does make a “4” -figure, so it’s not that silly that they call it that to give her a “touch of flair”.
I agree. I think the “plan” was for a submission to work but in the end, you take whatever opportunity you can and use that!
That makes a lot of sense, but I don’t think that move is ever going to look good as a finish.
I think it at best can work as a secondary finisher. Charlotte should have a submission as her primary finisher, preferably one where she can use the fact she’s taller and more muscular than most divas.
In amateur wrestling you used to be able to figure four someone’s head. It was called that because of the way you positioned your legs it looked like the number four. So I guess maybe that is where he was going?
He’s Scottish, just not from Scotland. Scots-descended Canadian.
You mentioned skanking, which led me to the whitest video on Youtube. I already knew what it was(my brother is big into ska), but felt like I needed to google a video. And I’m damn glad I did….[www.youtube.com]
I was sure that Lil’ Naitch was gonna help Charlotte win the match, in fact, I’m pretty sure she tried to talk him into it before the match begun, they did have a word with him.
I kept anticipating more interaction between flair and lil’ naitch, but didn’t get enough of it…
Also, Sami partying with the Rosebuds and Heyman coldly stating how he’s just “always enjoyed being a lemon more” or something like that in the Fallout was adorable and hilarious.
Sami’s showing more and more of his dope dancing skills, and it’s only making my heart grow more and more extra sizes!
(I was going to turn the show off a few weeks ago after his match with the usos vs the ascension and corey graves ended, but for whatever reason, I decided to stick around just those few more seconds, and I was beyond happy by seeing him embracing the dancing atmosphere around the usos celebration.)
Natalya vs Charlotte stole the show for me, but I’m glad you pointed out the figure four sequence. It was like nails on the chalk board when everyone forgot who was submitting who. Such a perfect match to have something that stupid happen right in the middle.
HERE’S my problem with the “figure four headlock.” If Charlotte simply moves her right leg under Natty’s right arm then it becomes a legitimate triangle choke hold. As a jiu-jitsu guy it makes me cringe to watch it.
I get it – the hold would be way to tight for her to breathe and it would be hard to turn over and pound her head into the mat, but I did mark out after I saw Natty move from full guard to an arm bar like a boss (or at least as good as anyone in WWE has ever done).
Ahh Mojo Rawley give that lad the power bomb instead of having him do whatever the hell he’s currently doing.
Having just watched this, great writeup Brandon. I would propose an additional best for the postshow to Renee for being adorable and controlling what turned into a hilarious clusterfuck, Heyman for being great as always, the absurd sequence with Sami and the Exotic Express, and Tyler Breeze just hijacking everything.
the post show was amazing (besides natalya) as was the pre-show (in spite of natalya and micheal cole).
I never watch WWE’s pre/post-show analyst roundtable discussions, but I’d do so happily everytime if Renee Young and Paul Heyman keep getting featured on them like on NXT’s.
Another thing I found adorable was Charlotte trying to get Ric to do the BFF finger snap thing when they were going to the ring.
that put me on Charlotte’s side from the first second! (that and her new awesome music.) and I wasn’t before it, since I was pissed neither of these women is Bayley or Sasha and there isn’t any story between them other than “our old relatives are legends and probably faced each other in the long past…”, but man, Charlotte brought it and got me interested in a Nattie match. that’s an impossible feat, but she did it! props to everybody involved in that.
The thing about Charlotte to me was that she was always the odd one out, but I always liked her. That’s just how crazy awesome the women are on NXT; I’d put Charlotte last on my list, yet I still think she’s really good. The athletic, gymnastic background, the fact that she does enough of Ric Flair’s stuff without shoving it down our throats that she’s his daughter (take notes, Nattie!), how well she’s managed this BFF thing without Summer to do all the talking…it’s just solid stuff. But Bayley and Sasha were just that much more amazing, so it always seemed like she was on the outside looking in.
Charlotte took her opportunity and ran with it!
‘You’re not gonna impress me with your pole-waggling speed’.
Glad I watched. The women’s match totally surpassed my expectations based on the participants. I’d love to see more wrestling matches look like that than what we’re normally used to. Absolutely great stuff minus the obvious grating figure-four fiasco.
Re: The Hart Dynasty: Aren’t the mothers of Nattie and Smith both Harts? Don’t they count?
Just watched the version of this show we got on Sky Sports in the UK….seriously pared down version, loads of the backstage stuff was gone, I didn’t even get to see the Ascension match it was cut completely.
I agree with the Sami Zayn theme comments below, thought it was good too…not sure how Bouncing Souls would come across in WWE anyway