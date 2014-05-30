Pre-show notes:

– This is the second Best and Worst report for NXT’s live WWE Network specials, so if you like what we read, check out our weekly NXT recap and our revisits of season 1 and season 2 of the old gameshow version.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– If we share this column enough, I get to confront Rich Brennan in the middle of the ring about what he calls moves. This is legally binding. Share the column!

Please click through for the Best and Worst of NXT Takeover. Or “NXT taKEOVER” if we’re spelling it correctly.