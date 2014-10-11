The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 10/10/14: Celebrating 15 Years Of Stupid

My money’s on Steph for this Wrestlemania triple-threat.
Pre-show Notes:
– It's the 15th anniversary of Smackdown! Hell, it's probably pretty close to the one-year anniversary of me doing these Smackdown reports. Let's make it a special, share-filled night!
Hit the next page to continue smacking down!
I’d actually like to see those guys main event a WrestleMania. They deserve it. For all the feuding they did in the Attitude Era, they never had a singles match at Mania.
This wasn’t really a celebration was it? I mean they could’ve at least have had Billy & Chuck vs Renee Dupree & Kenzo Suzuki in a Tag Team Champion Celebration Tag Team Match.
That Cena video package would be really cool if they hadn’t edited it to look like he won the match. Come on, WWE. If someone has the Network, they need only watch the episode to find out that he lost.
That edit was for the majority of kids who don’t have the network and would throw a temper tantrum if they found out Cena lost.
Triple H vs. The Rock would be the first match I’d avidly root for since… HHH faced the Rock in SummerSlam 1998, when the leader of DX took on the leader of The Nation in a ladder match?
I’d be all about this for a blowoff spot on the card.
Hey Nathan, You done goofed. The Miz was not in that tag team match. It’s funnier because you mention Cesaro in the next paragraph and not in the list of participants.
To be fair, when he saw Sandow the 2nd time, he probably assumed it was The Miz.
I can’t tell them apart, either.
Whoops — I knew I was going to screw up at least one name in that match.
It’s cool Nate. From what I’ve read, Teddy screwed up like 8.
And my team will be THE VIPAH Randeh Orton, THE CELTIC WARRYAH Sheamus, the BIG RED MONSTA Kane…
I hope nobody told Teddy what happened at Wrestlemania too DAH UNDAHTAKAH…
I was impressed that Long and laryngitis remembered all the names for the tag match.
Wow, The Bunny’s a coward. Who knew? Seriously, everyone noticed him practically shitting in fear and running away while his fellow partygoers threw themselves in harms way, yeah? RAW should feature Adam Rose banishing The Bunny like Leo Dicaprio to the jungle in The Island.
How long was I supposed to watch that Rock-HHH segment before it became good? I could barely get through two minutes of old-men-reminiscing theater yesterday before I got bored and went back to browsing the internet on my phone.
The return of our glorious leader, Big Johnny! That loss doesn’t count, due to Judas’ Jack Swagger and Mark Henry switching sides. You’re supposed to be Team
Teddy-Johnny for life! I’m glad Rusev made you two humble!
Exactly — it was old goofs reminiscing. It as honest about what it was. I liked it, but then I still usually enjoy Rock’s stuff as long as he’s not telling Lana to shove bottles in her lady parts.
I guess it would have helped if I was a Rock/HHH kid rather than an Austin/Angle kid.
This week The Bunny was probably played by Zack Ryder seeing as Kane wanted to destroy him .
@Johnny Slider While Mark Henry and Jack Swagger switched over to Team Teddy, Hornswoggle switched over to Team Johnny.
@Nate Birch I still usually enjoy Rock’s stuff too for the nostalgia feeling.
@joe90101 The Bunny better be careful or this will happen to him….
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
So, I think we can add “Do not pick up AJ and put her legs by your head” on the list of things to not do. Along with “Don’t jump at Randy Orton from the top rope for no reason” and “Don’t take wild swings at John Cena after the second shoulderblock”
You can not do that to her. I, on on the other hand will gladly put her legs around my head.
Why is it that every time Cena shows up on Smackdown, he becomes a living, breathing “Raw Rebound”?
Oh yeah, I’m gonna disagree on that Cena-Ambrose segment meaning nothing. Oh sure, the main event should have been a match and they probably should have erased the upcoming “Can Cena and Ambrose trust each other?” tag match against Orton and Kane on Monday and done this segment there, but I felt this carried through their motivations and “rights” to fight Seth very well. Ambrose talks about his history with Seth and tells Cena he doesn’t care that he is a man-god who crushes all who oppose, he’ll fight him if he’s in his way. Cena cuts a mostly standard Cena promo with dumb jokes (okay, you’ve seen Scarface, hardy-har-har, you’re talking about testicles) but reafirms he knows he’s a god and is impressed with a mortal like Ambrose defying him and will “remember” him as he crushes him on his way.
Yup is amazing within that context. Ambrose knows and doesn’t care. That’s the guy Ambrose is. He doesn’t hate Cena. Fighting him isn’t some grand battle to him, it’s an annoyance in the way of his actual goal.
And then Cena suckers him into beating up Miz, AA’s Ambrose, and sits on one of the chairs like he’s Dracula. “Man, a miserable little pile of secrets!” It’s one of those incredible little moments of possible character development from Cena that never go anywhere. Hook, line, sinker.
I’m totally with you on that ending to the MizTV segment. Cena sitting there was only ruined by him getting up and doing that Team 3D hand thing. It should had ended in a fade-to black while slowly zooming in on Cena as he studied the carnage while he sat on what he probably imagined to be a throne.
Cena’s always the hero. It’s kinda what makes him horrifying. No matter what he does, no matter how wrong he is, he will always be portrayed as the hero, and he will always win. He puts up his hands and those kids fall back into line (to buy more awful merchandise). Sieg Cena!
@JerichoThat You mean The Triple Threat?
Yeah, it sucks that Cena gets the Hogan treatment. At least Cena still tries and puts people over.
Weirdly enough, Cena could use with doing some self-booking. He’s way better than Hogan when it comes to taking clean losses (1 a year is still 1 more than Hogan usually did (and no kicking out at 3.01 bs either)), but it doesn’t help that he has no mind for booking in either way. His clean wins don’t mean as great as they should because he doesn’t take initiave to let a guy keep the rub. Punk wins, a month later only wins again due to ref incompetence. Lesnar wins in a near squash, having beaten The freaking Streak, gets dominated the next month and saved by an outside force. Bryan, if you think if they rematched at NOC and Cena would have been allowed to give him another clean pin, I’ve got a hearty laugh you should hear. Cena should be tough, he should win most of the time, but some guys should be allowed to be threats to Cena and not have that near immediately nullified. Too bad Cena doesn’t care to fight for that. His legacy would be a lot stringer if he had some truly effective rivals to go along with it (pretty much just Punk (sorry Edge)).
spot on with everything you said here, @Johnny Slider
I legit marked out when Big Johnny and Teddy Long returned on my tv screen again but I was hoping for Big Johnny to bring back David Otunga with his coffee mug and Eve Torres with him for one night only because PEOPLE POWER FOR LIFE! Stephanie, Big Johnny and Teddy dancing to Adam Rose’s theme was priceless.
MY CLIENT KANE CONQUERED ADAM ROSE’S UNDEFEATED STREAK AT SMACKDOWN! KANE IS THE ONE IN 22-1! (Main Roster TV win/loss record only) It would have been funny if Kane took off the Bunny’s mask only to reveal that Pete Rose is the Bunny all along.
Rusev > Midcard Champions totem pole wise, my fantasy booking would include Rusev beating Sheamus for the US title and cut promos about how the Russians are better than the Americans and rub it in their faces to get even more heat.
I missed Booker on commentary so I was glad to have him back for some SHUCKY DUCKY QUACK QUACK! It felt like the time machine warped back to 2012 again when watching Team Teddy vs Team Johnny. SUBBY FACT #1: At WM28 Mark Henry and Jack Swagger were on Team Johnny and Hornswoggle was Team Teddy’s mascot. SUBBY FACT #2 It’s fitting that Cesaro was on Team Johnny as Big Johnny was the one who brought him up to Smackdown as Aksana’s lover after WM28. Bo Dallas with his BOLIEVE character would have fit right in the People Power Era perfectly.
“Rusev > Midcard Champions totem pole wise”
Dude, nothing against you, but the fact that that train of thought exists is one of the major things that sucks about WWE.
I don’t agree with it either, it’s just the way the WWE totem pole machine works nowadays.
I know, I just wished Rusev proved it by being the “mid-card” Champion rather than beating them and not caring. At least Sheamus.
That’s why Rusev beating Sheamus for the US title is part of my fantasy booking. It makes a lot of sense for a kayfabe Russian to win the US title to rub it in the American’s faces. Sheamus isn’t doing anything with it anyway so it’s a win-win situation.
Plus, the match would probably rule.
People Power! and HOLLA HOLLA together again is all I needed to enjoy this show.
Really enjoyed that backstage segment. I love the idea that Rock and Trips are like old friends now, but they still can’t help being super competitive over everything.
I know people love Rock/Austin, but I’ve been a HHH/Rock guy. I hate that WM 2000 wasn’t those two going at it for the title.
– Cena was a Sting starter kit.
This was the most I’ve enjoyed Kane in years. No messing about, no being AA’d onto Randy Orton, just destroying a bunch of goofs on his own and looking like a legit threat. He even did that cool backwards roll over the top rope that he used to do.
And a glorious return for Steph’s dancing.
I imagine Steph’s fun at a wedding.
“He even did that cool backwards roll over the top rope that he used to do.”
that is still by far my favourite way to enter or leave a wrestling ring of all time. (sorry, Emma.)
I’m actually glad I caught this episode of Smackdown. I’ll enjoy the Exotic Express more if they continue to fight back as though they’re the secret stable that I’ve always believed they should be (or are). Maybe not entirely effective, or at all, but they still get involved in conflicts. And that only furthers the idea of Rose being in vampiric command of them. The Exotic Express is really a bunch of thralls.
I really hope at the rumble both Rose and the Rosebuds come out and every time he’s thrown over the buds catch him and throw him back in.
And then someone has the bright idea of going under the top rope to force the buds to scatter to finally get Rose out.
Adam Rose outside of NXT just doesn’t do it for me.
Hard to believe Paige didn’t hear the commentators talking about her while she was basically sat on the desk.
If the Kofi Rollins match was so bad and had to be redone wouldn’t the crowd crap all over the second attempt .
Not surprised Ziggler got CRUSHED seeing as he made a rookie mistake and foolishly packed the IC belt in his regular luggage that got lost by the airline instead of putting in his carry on like everyone else does .Just surprised he didn’t lose on RAW .
Adam Rose even in NXT was still garbage. The entrance is all he has, and that wears off after 3 or 4 times. Beyond that, he’s a below average wrestler.
It’s more the crowd in NXT that did it for me and I hope he switches to Kruger as the Bunny is more over.
The WWE could actually benefit from Krueger coming out of hiding and unleashing crazy.
Wait…why is there a sole were the bunny paws should be?
CHARACTER RUINED!
CM Punk 8 year reign, what the fuck!? Nathan, since when does 434 days = 8 years? What kind of fucked up calendar are you using? Dude, set down the crack pipe. Even Bruno Sammartino didn’t have an 8 year title reign (his reign was 4 months short of 8 years). Punk’s title reign was approximately 1 1/4 years (still very impressive).
The eight years is referring to his WWE career.
I didn’t like the rock and hhh thing. Neither one seemed genuine and it just seemed goofy and unimportant. Why should I care if they don’t
I think that was the point, they were portrayed as just two goofy friends going “REMEMBER ALL THAT SHIT WE DID? OH YEAH, I BET I’LL KICK YOU ASS NEXT TIME.”
It’s not explicitly meant to set anything up as people have implied.
I don’t know. it was too long, and started pretty extra lame than you could ever imagine. but it developed into a pretty funny territory in the middle, although it went back to not that much funny towards the end. ultimately, it wasn’t what I expected, and so I sorta kinda surprisingly enjoyed and loved it? I’m not sure. they really were acting in a way that can only be described as “childish”.
Are Jenny Rose and Adam Rose related
He’s the son of Playboy Buddy Rose.
How the hell is Buddy not in the WWE HOF and yet Pete Rose is?
I haven’t been watching wrestling all that long, so I’ve gotta ask: what the hell was that clip they showed at the beginning where someone dressed like an old person ripped latex off their face and was someone totally different underneath? Because that looked AMAZING.
It was pretty amazing.
what was that?!
@BDR529:
Finally watched this episode but didn’t notice the clip you’re referencing while watching it.
But it sound like you’re describing when Eric Bischoff was disguised in Old People Makeup to officiate Billy and Chuck’s wedding on a 2002 Smackdown? (Bischoff tells a funny story on either JR’s or Stone Cold’s podcast about walking around backstage that afternoon in makeup and no one recognizing him.
[www.youtube.com]
The Undertaker thing is a little misleading, in that when Taker shook Cena’s hand, it was right as he was transitioning out of his asshole Big Red run when he was beating the shit out of people and complaining about a lack of respect. Then Jeff Hardy fought him way harder than he had any right to on the previous Raw, kept coming back for more even after Taker won, even after he beat him up in the postmatch twice, and when Taker came back for what we all presumed was an even worse beating, he shook Hardy’s hand and raised his arm. The Cena thing kind of codified it.
(He also nurtured Orlando Jordan in HIS spunky debut against … a midcard heel John Cena. That didn’t work so well).
Point being, just because Taker gave Cena a handshake from where his character was back then doesn’t have any bearing on Taker not doing the same for Punk a hell of a time later.
I loved watching that Taker/Cena feud just for the novelty of young, heel Cena.
When I first heard HHH/Rock being thrown around for WM, I loathed the idea. But after that great backstage segment, if they could somehow keep it in that key for the entire build, I would totally be Game for it.
If it was a Rumble to Mania build – Rock surprise entrant in the Rumble, someone Authority related eliminates him > HHH tries to inefere in the EC main event, Rock comes out and stops him – I’d be all for it. It’d be worth it for the promos alone, if Rocky didn’t revert to Kung Pao Bitch mode.
I’m surprised Angle doesn’t take more credit for passing the torch to Cena.
My guess is that he didn’t at the time because the WWE didn’t want to praise him all that much and then have him go the way of Guerrero. Now he just gets ignored because he’s on TNA and bashed the WWE while he worked there.
It’s kind of sad that it’s probably about 10 years since Smackdown was better than Raw. I miss the good old days when Smackdown mattered. If they aren’t having the Champ be on every show, they could at least make Smackdown a fun show for the the lower and mid card to build rivalries.
What are the odds Long wore that baggy suit because he was suicidal and didn’t eat an actual actual meal for like 2 months after the Unnnnndataaaaaka lost.
This is why I never understood the argument to end the brand split (which I saw A LOT when it was in effect). Having them have two different rosters meant WWE had to at least try even a little with Smackdown.
I love the fact that Rock and HHH appear as old friends despite the Authority angle and whatnot. It just made me happy to see old guys bicker like old dads.
It would have been INSANELY pandering, but I’m a little disappointed that the Rock/HHH bit didn’t end with Steph asking Hunter where he wanted to eat and the Rock pulling out an “IT DOESN’T MATTER” right before he leaves.
THAT would’ve been pretty hilarious. I just realized they didn’t pay off on the “you won’t punk me with the it doesn’t matter bit now, would you?” set up.
If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times….
Steph’s cool mom dancing:
[i.imgur.com]
I wouldn’t mind seeing Fandango join The Authority just so every show can begin and end with Stephanie Cool Mom Dancing to Fandango’s theme.
I must say that Rock/HHH segment was great.