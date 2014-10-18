The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 10/17/14: Tales From The Waffle House

Oh God, Uncle Big Show is telling his waffle story again.
ShameUCE… don’t worry, I didn’t get it right away either.
it’s easy to get, and very lame when you do so.
Was this Dean’s rematch against Kane cause that was the only win Kane has had this year?
While the worst may go to the Usos for Sheamoose, I have to give them a best for the Twins reference since any mention towards Arnold Schwarzenegger/Danny Devito Twins 1988 deserves a +1 in my book.
[static1.gamespot.com]
Metal Gear Solid is the gritty reboot of Twins (not kidding).
I love how they realized “holy shit, *Danny DeVito* comes up past Schwarzenegger’s shoulder” so they made him lean over for the poster.
DID SOMEBODY SAY SHEAMOOSE? [www.youtube.com]
Vs Lobsterhead at the SilverDome. Book it!
hoooly shit this was hysterical XD
I fail to see how Ambrose’s increasingly violent promos are considered a worst. I want him threatening to do some hellraiser stuff
I’m gonna pull the endocrine system out of your body! – Dean Ambusey
Why is Nikki all capetalized? Is it cause she’s “fat” now? Or has Vince started rebeling against HHH by giving one of his girls KENTA’s name (sort-of)?
I hate how talented Dolph Ziggler is. On the spoiler report I hated that he got chumped out to Seth Rollins, then they had to churn out another good match with each other. Quality really makes it hard to complain.
AJ’s short matches seem to come from a misguided place. I think they’re building up AJ as a dominant champion again so she can instantly fall and make credible another NXT girl (everything points to Charlotte) so they think her wiping the floor with regular girls looks good. It doesn’t because AJ’s size and style is based around longer matches (which for divas is 5-6 minutes) which doesn’t help her stick out like she should.
Because she’s a HEEL.
As for AJ, I dunno — if the point was she’s a dominant champ who beats everyone in 90-seconds you’d think the commentators would push that. Then again, the commentators paying attention to anything Divas division relation is a long-shot at best.
Ohh, I didn’t watch this smackdown, so if there was some classic Bella weird prONUNCIation, I didn’t get the joke.
Yeah, my AJ point is mostly a shot in the dark. Like you, I have no idea why she doesn’t get more time. She and Layla went 5-6 minutes a few years ago and it’s a solid match. Could it be that it’s not AJ they don’t trust, but the girls she works with? Even then that makes no sense since even without Nikki available, there is still Layla, Summer, Alicia Fox (why haven’t we had a 8-9 minute match with these two? They’ve been great with every few minutes they’ve been given), all of whom could work a solid couple minutes. It’s like, you want people to care (they don’t), give them enough time to.
The Layla ,A J match seemed a bit sloppy from beginning to end especially the Black Widow where they both nearly fell onto the mat.
Yeah, I won’t defend that much. Layla’s out of practice (she probably should stick to tag teaming these days, at least till her skills get back to 2012 levels) and AJ really shouldn’t bother with the Black Widow on someone who can’t support her weight (she has the Shining Wizard for a reason).
AJ just has nothing to do, and I’m getting kind of perturbed that Face AJ is cheered for beating up and abandoning her tag partners while Evil Heels Paige and Foxy are being booed for…being friends? I guess? Regardless, unless WWE has some secret plan up their sleeve, it looks like AJ and Paige are just gonna be running around in circles for a while.
AJ’s great, but she’s doing pretty much nothing right now, and it’s kinda lame.I have a fun fantasy booking where she’s trying to find a best friend to replace Kaitlyn, but they all suck so she keeps beating them up until she finds the one girl who is the BEST BEST FRIEND EVER. And who do we know that is a professional best friend? BAYLEY!
Seth Rollins had a good promo, it reminded me of CM Punk at the start but seemed to wane a little the end. Maybe someone missed their cue or Seth’s memory was being challenged a bit, but it showed Seth’s potential on the mic.
Ziggler v Rollins was great because it shows 2 things. 1 – You could tell what each of them was trying to do, something which is always lacking in WWE matches. 2 – Ziggler is doing everything Bryan was doing pre-summerslam last year in the ring (except for that whole winning thing), dude is at least making people notice him. I have no clue how that DDT didn’t end the match.
Then Ambrose’s duhduhdun duhduh duhdun hit and Cole said “Here comes daft Dean Ambrose” and I turned Smackdown off. Lunatic fringe was bad enough to begin with.
Short AJ matches are for the best; she’s not that good in the ring.
Boo.
I disapprove of what you say, but I will Shining Wizard a motherfucker to defend your right to say it
I think she ruled whenever she was given the opportunity to do so
So the Uso’s have stolen the Santino Marella gimmick of mispronouncing guys names eh Sheamoose
The Big Show and Mark Henry like that just seems wrong.
Oh and I also liked Paige on commentary of course.
No, they just keep adding “Uce” to everything now.
Oh yeah, one thing I caught as especially bad on this Smackdown worth mentioning was the crowd seasoning. It was more obvious than ever in this one. Especially the AJ/Layla match. God knows I’m a big fan of both of them, but there is no way on Earth I believe any WWE crowd would ever actually chant “AJ Lee!” or care enough about Paige to actually boo her.
Thankfully crowd sweetening doesn’t really bother me much. I figure it’s better to have fake crowd noise than no crowd noise.
Dogs are so dumb.
Never betray a cat though. Revenge will be had.
Lately my DVR has been failing to record Smackdown and I can’t figure out why. After seeing all these Worsts, I now realize my DVR is just looking out for my best interests.
Yeah, this one probably wasn’t worth the precious DVR space.
I’m going to be honest, when it comes to AJ, you may as well erase that Alicia Fox drawing from the waist up and replace it with a faceless woman model drawing wearing a sandwich board that says NEARLY EVERY DIVA ON THE ROSTER RIGHT NOW.
That’s pretty accurate. And depressing.