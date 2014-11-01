The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 10/31/14: Jack-O-Lantern Backdrops

For the one guy whose fetish this is, you’re welcome.
Pre-show Notes:
– Hey kids, use that excess fun-sized candy bar energy to share the HELL out of this week’s spooky Smackdown report. Here’s the buttons!
– Join the cool kids’ wrestling club by following With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too!
Hit the next page to continue smacking down…
Paige with blond hair looks like a Castithan from Defiance.
Crossover!
Also, +Shtako.
The Ambrose Elbow Drop on the broom may be my favorite new spot in wrestling.
Is it me or does the arena look like The Pit and Star Bridge minus the moon/bridge/mountains from Mortal Kombat Trilogy during Bray Wyatt’s promos?
[img4.wikia.nocookie.net]
[www.mortalkombatwarehouse.com]
Is it me or does the arena look like the Star Bridge from Mortal Kombat Trilogy minus the bridge/mountains during Bray Wyatt’s promos?
[www.mortalkombatwarehouse.com]
Layla broke my heart. I fucking hate mimes.
On a brighter note, i looooooooved the Slater vs Ryback segment.
that Slater/Ryback segment was so, so good, man! so heartwarming, after all these years and where these two are at, now.
The main event was pretty much a PG Fans Bring the Weapons CZW match. I think that putting two of the five best guys in CZW history (even if deathmatches aren’t Claudio’s kind of thing) in that kind of match will pay dividends, no matter what, and it totally did. Don’t even try to no-sell Ambrose doing a Hamlet impression with one of the skeleton props after the match, Birch.
Also, if you had landed on one of the pumpkins that still had the stem on it, that probably would have hurt a whole hell of a lot if it hit the right place on your back. There was at least one in the pile that Cesaro had assembled, but I don’t think that he actually landed on it.
Don’t forget Cesaro’s feat of strength in this match: suplexing Ambrose and the skeleton at the same time : o
I can’t mention ever spot in the report, but yes, everything involving the skeleton was excellent.
Ohh, Nate, don’t pretend that sexy body being in a bad halloween costume made them any less desirable. Cesaro still looking fiiiiine.
(though, seriously, come on, Layla still looked hot (though am I alone in thinking AJ looked the best in jeans and a white-tank top with BOO ironed on it?))
I don’t think I feel more ambivalent toward any girl on the roster as much as I do Nikki. This match and backstage segment encapsulated everything good and bad about her in WWE. Sweet power moves: Yes (where’s she get that rollicking SpineBuster?!)! Acting that would be embarrassing for role-playing at an intervention: Dear God, who lets her speak!? Her character is so awful, I literally don’t know what she’s going to do (not like unpredictable, I mean she’s that reliant on the script that I she seems to stand lifeless until her next “scene”). Man, she’s a weird one.
Also like to shout out Summer Paige’s Mizdow-like efforts and AJ’s sexy commentary.
God, I hope R-Truth awakened something in Adam Rose (a-ta-ta).
“though am I alone in thinking AJ looked the best in jeans and a white-tank top with BOO ironed on it?”
no you aren’t, obviously! that WAS extremely and unbelievably sexy! and her personality showed in the best way it did in MONTHS setting on commentary there. it was so great. (but it still didn’t redeem anything from that horrible, horrible, terrible battle royal)
also, yeah, I got to agree with you that Nikki was so awful in that backstage segment. didn’t sound natural AT ALL. how can any person be THAT bad at acting?! but anyways, seriously though, Brie still was way worse, even. HOW CAN SHE STILL BE EVEN WAY WORSE THAN HOW AWFUL THAT WAS?!!! she’s the worst.
R Truth basically saying The Bunny is Little Jimmy.
Cesaro can put his foot in it in five languages ,he must be taking lessons from Ziggler.
Paige dressed as Summer during their FCW days so it’s like a tradition or an old charter or something.
She should have taken Summers school girl costume and called herself Britney for one knight only.
I see what you did there.
I find it ironic that Cameron dressed up as a cop since she tried to bribe cops in the past. [www.tmz.com]
Ryback/Slater was the funniest skit I’ve seen on Smackdown in quite some time minus Sandow. Slater’s also my favorite to watch on JBL not Cole show.
R-Truth stirring the pot between Adam Rose and the Bunny has gotta lead to somewhere right? And +1 to Sin Cara for dressing as TMNT.
Fall to late 2013 tag team division = rock and rolling GREAT. Fall to late 2014 tag team division = flushed down the toilet.
Looks like my fantasy booking of Rusev feuding with Sheamus for the US title is finally happening.
Cesaro suplexing Ambrose and the skeleton and Ambrose elbow drop with the broom was the drizzling shits golden, GOLDEN!
mmm? Slater isn’t on The JBL Not Cole show, I mean you’ve got Ziggler, Ryder, Coulter, JBL, Big Clem Layfield, Big E, Mr. Belding, Etc. Etc. But Slater isn’t a part of the JBL Not Cole Show.
Alrighty now I remember it’s Slater’s clone Clem Layfield.
that Ryback/Slater match was THE best. loved it sooooooooo much.
Is it me or did Rusev end up looking like the good guy in his segment with Sheamus? I mean Sheamus tried to attack Rusev from behind while Rusev was making sure Lana got out of the ring safely.
Rusev is babyface in WIth Spandex Canon. We decided that last feud with Show & Henry against Rusev.
Rusev is a classic babyface. He never cheats, and wrestles logical matches, loves his country, and loves his girlfriend, who simply yells out encouraging words to her man when he is in peril.
Remember that “Big Show gets the crowd to Yes for Bryan” dark segment everyone was talking about? They edited it together to look like people were cheering for the announcement of the Network free month. That’s some carny ass shit, even for the E.
This has nothing to do with Smackdown, but I got nowhere else to put it. I’m surprised the WWE hasn’t tried to sign Uhaa Nation. He’s American, big (not particularly tall, but extremely muscular), and we know how Vince likes big guys, ridiculously strong, shockingly athletic for someone his size (he wrestles both a big man power style and a high flyer style), charismatic (at least in the ring, he wrestles in Japan so he’s not exactly cutting tons of promos), and relatively young (27, I think). Maybe they have and I simply haven’t heard about it?
He was working close to full time for DG in Japan but has been doing more shows stateside and there were a ton of rumors a few months ago that the WWE knew who he was and were putting out feelers. Knowing this company, I wouldn’t be surprised if they think they have their “athletic black dude” role filled.
Supposedly he recently tried out and they liked him a lot — probably just a matter of time before he gets a brief huge push then ends up in a stable with Kofi/Big E/Xavier Woods.
Okay cool. I’m torn on this. On the one hand, Dragon Gate is my favorite promotion in the world (what’s not to love about heavily lucha influenced puroresu?) and I want him to stay in DG forever and ever so that he can go for a cover and pull off at 1 and he and his Monster Express stablemates can all do 4 push ups then pose and all say in unison (with the crowd) “too easy”. On the other hand, I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing him on national TV every week, even if he winds up jobbing to The Miz and Sheamus.
I really should try to watch more Dragon Gate — it’s more to my taste than Chikara and ROH has become kinda crummy. Need to get my indie shit in order.
I’ve always wanted to like DG more than I actually do. You can watch one or two six-mans per year and then just wait until the next reshuffle. It’s never really been as good as M-Pro was at its best even after 15+ years, even if it’s produced a few guys like MCAT whom I really love.
But, hey… I’m sitting on my hands waiting for a footage of a 28 minute no-contest touring match between Drew McGallotyre and Jimmy Rave to surface, so don’t ask me.
He was brought in last month for a tryout and reportedly impressed.
Thanks for that.
It kinda seems like Khali beat Sandow earlier this year or late last year. So sadly, I don’t think he’s been winless for years.
Yup, he showed up and hit one chop to take out Sandow during his cosplay period. Maybe also did something on NXT as well.
Does anyone else hate the bizarre Divas Battle Royal rules? Through the what? What kind of shit is that?
Also, someone should have dressed up as Kaitlyn and “accidentally” won.
It’s particularly silly because the girls get dumped over the top rope in practically every match these days. They ain’t gonna break.
It’s the WWE equivalent to those stupid blue book laws that remain since dinosaurs walked the Earth and no one has bothered changing them.
Though it does hinder the staple “climb out under the rope and reappear at the end of the match” trick. Maybe they think the divas are more clever than the guys and all would try it.
I really hope that if Rusev wins the US title he renames it the Russian championship. Much like how Lace Storm renamed the WCW US championship into the Canadian championship when he won it.
*Lance Storm.
+Россия
this.
I’d hold my nose and fuck the shit out of layla in clown makeup. because I’m totes a caring husband.
aaaaaaaawwwwwwwwwwwww
Why would you need to hold your nose?
Sexy Halloween costumes are mouthbreather territory so I’m glad they mostly dropped it. And I agree that it seems that Adam Rose might leave us and there will be wabbit hunting season soon. Ta-ta!
I just realized that’s what you were implying Polar ; I miss Leo Kruger
Because the outfits that the Divas usually wear are so much more modest than those “mouthbreather” sexy outfits would have been?
I feel like that was setting up for an adam rose heel turn
Super +1 to AJ commentary
At mid Ohio con Paige held q & a and she performed her Summer dance.
The “Trick or Street Fight” was super cheesy but oh man, I really loved it.
I didn’t, really, outside of a spot or two. the other Cesaro/Ambrose matches we’ve seen last month were much better, tbh.
anyways, this Smackdown brought us the real AJ Lee I used to love back on commentary in the best Halloween costume of that night and that Ryback/Slater adorable match, and that’s all I ever really wanted so screw complaining.
Super late extra comment, but Naomi’s costume looked better than most of her ring gear.
Nope. Here’s a super late (extra) comment…