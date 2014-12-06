The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 12/5/14: WWE’s Version Of A Demolition Derpy

Stop being so angry cartoon jumping man.
– Woof, this was not a great week to the the B-show reviewer. If you appreciate my sacrifice please hit these here share buttons!
– Join the cool kids’ wrestling club by following With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too!
Hit the next page to continue smacking down…
Compared to Raw, This Smackdown was great I though.
I actually enjoyed Santino as the GM. I thought he was great.
thought
I’ve already utterly forgotten Raw. Maybe you’re right?
I have two theories. if cesaro has no it it factor why not team him with rusev for an epic tag run. like i mean main event ppv tag team level stuff. call them European union let lana be the mouth piece have them ascension everyone for like nine months to a year. the other thing is bray Wyatt as bearers bastard son. lights go out mid kane match then the urn is at the top of the ramp let this happen a few times until the lights go out and bray cracks kane with it. cutting a promo saying dads disappointed in him and that bray was told to fix him. setting up a six month epic fued
Nothing is epic when it involves Kane anymore
I would have titled this “Don’t Put That In Your Mouth”
When in doubt I have to go with the pun.
“thought I caught a few flickering glimpses of a better future … when Xavier and Kofi were talking”
This has literally never been said before.
So i think McMahon treats wwe like his own choose your own adventure book and when he doesn’t like the results he back tracks and pretends it didn’t happen
“Are you John Cena? If so, turn to page 400. If not, you are squashed. Better luck next time!”
I enjoyed Santino as Smackdown GM.
I’m digging New Day’s new tag team finisher with the double stomp added. Might as well call it the New Day Dawning.
SOMEBODY, promote the NXT WRITERS!
Amen
Actually I read somewhere that the head writer of NXT and Smackdown switched a while back, and around that time Smackdown did start to get a bit better.
So the ex Smackdown writer wrote Bayley’s lines on NXT ? Well that explains somehing.
I can’t believe they’re actually setting up 2 individual feuds in the tag division. Granted neither of them seem particularly good so far, but it’s still two more storylines than there’s been in the division for most of this year.
Santino used to be Assistant GM of Smackdown. He is far more qualified than Ricky Steamboat or Ted DiBiase, who in kayfabe have never had a permanent authority role position.
Ted Dibiase ran an entire Million Dollar Corporation for years. He could easily be put in charge of a tv show.
Also, Ricky Steamboat has legitimately booked major wrestling promotions.
Also Ricky Steamboat is a fucking dragon yo! Thats all the qualifications he needs.
[rickythedragonsteamboat.com]
Steamboat was the original TNA authority figure in ’02 as the “NWA Representative” or whatever the fuck.
…I’ll show myself out.
The promo the Dust brother cut on The New Day was a little on the edge but Woods did save it with his comments .
Lets hope they’re building up to the return of Maryse and give Mizdow Summer Rae to even it out.
I like how when Jimmy smashed the flowers on the ground the seamstress in the background wasn’t bothered by smashing glass in the slightest .
Just what was Brie Bella doing pulling faces like a six year when she lost to Naomi ?
Waiting on the day Batista and the Rock come back and compare movie roles with the Miz but end up being friends when they realize not even the Miz would do The Chaperone
Although to be fair to Trips I did like the film he did with Parker Posey ………Blade Trinity not Inside Out;.
This was the best B&W Smackdown by far, good job this week.
Thanks!
That’s a QUALITY stretcher-job spot.
Had to create an account just to say the tagline “Stop being so angry cartoon jumping man” legit had me laughing til i cried. Good day to you mr Birch!