The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 4/25/14: The Shield Murders The Midcard

Don’t worry, The Shield uses every part of a midcarder.
Pre-show Notes:
Read on for the Best and Worst of Main Event: Friday Edition, er, I mean Smackdown…
I think more faces should be like the shield. The take no prisoners shitkicking shield is epic. Unfortunately it’s toning to suck when reigns joins evolution as thier fourth
Going*
badass babyfaces were what made WWE/F the most successful it’s ever been at one time, right? I mean, they also used to “have fun”, but rarely at an inappropriate time or in the opposite of how the story should logically go.
I’m all for more babyfaces being more like this in the future, and less “it’s all good and fun and ok!”. a good mix in the roster would be the best, but would probably be near impossible with WWE.
I think Sami Zayn’s character from his feud with Cesaro, and the Rhodes characters from their feud with the Mcmahons (and the Usos characters, except for their feud with the NAO) are the best examples from a close period of time.
This is a little like Samoa Joe back in the mid 2000s, when he was still trying and “Joe’s gonna kill you” was a thing. Joe was running roughshod through everybody and it was glorious.
The Shield is very Samoa Joe. I can see that. Plus the big Somoan on their team Roman Reigns helps.
“Those share numbers at the top of the page…”
are you the only one that can see them, or am I the only one that can’t?
Whoops, should have said “share numbers on the front page”.
-I especially echo what you wrote under that “Hey WWE, You Actually Have A Tag Team Division Now” title.
-The most depressing thing about Wyatt’s current feud is that the one before it was the one vs THE SHIELD, and the one before them was the one vs DANIEL BRYAN….. Actually, no. The most depressing thing about it is how much potential it could have if it was JUST about who’s the better wrestler, or about some title, and the crowd just organically followed along instead of being asked to take a side.
-“Roman Reigns unveiled his new mutant powers, TELEPORTING FROM THE RING TO THE STAGE LIKE NIGHTCRAWLER to Superman punch Alberto right in his damn face, then it was back down to the ring to hand out spears and powerbombs to his royal heart’s content.”
That was THE coolest.
but seriously though, the 2 most important things from this episode were:
HEATH SLATER’S SELL OF THE SUPERMAN PUNCH!
and DAT LAYLA THO!
Layla did the up and down fingers to the Fandango theme like the crowd does and it warmed my heart.
I love Layla still looking great in all these ridiculous unflattering outfits.
Layla could wear a burlap potato sack and still look incredible.
Is it normal to get overexcited when Paige is on my TV, and by overexcited, i mean a funny feeling down south……..
[Takes James aside for ‘The Talk”].
I still think Wyatt is making this feud work. He’s a manipulative cult leader, so he’s manipulating the people. He’s turning people away from the hero and he’s using selective truths to do it.
He’s doing some Jim Jones stuff and I love it.
The people had already turned away from the hero 5 to 10 years ago.
and those are the ones he’s preaching to. It’s the kook-aide he’s feeding them to join his congregation. The people can get behind him, it’s a common enemy. The crowd is reacting more and more to Bray, because they won’t John to lose.
nothing with bray’s performance is wrong, except that cena of all things in the world he holds in his hand is his opponet.
To be fair, what’s killing the feud is that Cena can’t sell being scared, which is what’s supposed to happen. He goes into “scared, but not really” Cena, then he’s “lulz I ain’t scared” Cena, then he’s “LET’S GO, JACK” Cena. He’s never been vulnerable because he can’t portray vulnerability.
Watching Dean Ambrose lose hist shit with every punch is just fun times for this guy.
Roman: You’re a funny guy, Heath. I like you. That’s why I’m going to kill you last.
+1
Best: Dean Ambrose reviving the long-lost comedy gem that is the “out of sight violence behind a couch” gag. Complete with flailing limbs and all
I was asking myself “what is he talking about?”, and then I searched for it, and OHMYGAWD!
thank you thank you thank you
Yeah the Brad Maddox beatdown. Seth even said “what are you doing?” and Ambrose leaps behind the couch and all you see are arms and legs flying. All it was missing was the classic cartoon cloud of dust
Great old school beatdowns by The Shield. The 3MB one even had the old trope of a random assortment of metal poles being knocked over to get that clanging noise.
Free-standing aluminium pipes are the menace that keeps wrestlers up at night.
The next Metal Gear game really ought to add them — CLANG-A-CLANG-A-LANG.
Heath Slater standing mesmerised by Roman Reigns’ Hypnotic Gaze attack while the rest of 3MB were being destroyed in the background absolutely creased me up. Are we 100% sure that Roman isn’t actually a Dracula?
Sexy Dracula, maybe. Wait, what?
The Shield is the best thing WWE has done in at least 10 years. I continue to be shocked and delighted that they’ve managed to create such an amazing stable and keep it consistently great for over a year and a half.
Agreed. I was upset and afraid their face turn would make them suck, but they’re still badass and dominant.
and it certainly beats a breakup
I totally agree with you about the Shield being violent faces but I fully disagree with you about Bray. That promo was EXCELLENT. I can’t even tell you what he was saying but HOW he was saying it was captivating. Like a true cult leader.
Yeah, I thought that was one of Bray’s better live in-ring promos he’s done on the main roster.
“I can’t even tell you what he was saying but HOW he was saying it was captivating. Like a true cult leader.”
pretty much what I’m thinking as well. turning upside down on the ropes behind the cage, climbing the cage and the change in his voice tone matching the emotion he should be displaying were amazing.
but repeating that song again and again and that forceful-feeling laugh while he sings at the end dragged it down for me…
I think its more it is tough for people to get invested into it, even though Bray is trying his ass off. This isn’t his fault. It’s call Cenalogic.
The combination of badassery and slapstick violence in that Shield/3MB bit was magical.
So, Vickie was “sent home” not because they’re shaking up the little-used. mostly worthless general managers yet again, but rather so that the Shield had one more person they were allowed to destroy? One that they could splatter against a concrete wall and then finish off the murder in a couch-censored way?
I guess I can get on board with that.
I also guess “who” would be better than “that” there.
And also that I evidently didn’t know how to use the “reply” feature until now.
I’m still trying to figure out how an 11 on 3 handicap favors the Shield when they’re heels, but works against them when they’re faces.
Seriously, Vickie booked this exact same match six months ago and then cackled maniacally at the 11 man team that was put in a match with the Shield as a punishment.
Because, if I remember correctly, each member of that 11 man team was sent out one-by-one to be dismantled by The Shield. Here, however, they all came out at once, which would work against The Shield’s favor if it wasn’t for the fact that all three are hardcore amazing shootdeathmurder killers on a mission.
I disagree about the Bray Wyatt feud, part from Cena beating them left and right I like where its going. All thats left is for Bray to declare himself the Anti-Cena and I will lose it
It just occurred to me how this episode was essentially a cliff-notes version of The Shield. Smart: Check, using the numbers to their advantage even whilst at a disadvantage, check, Reigns spearing multiple people on sight, check, The Shield triple-powerbombing The Ryback, check, The Shield triple-powerbombing someone through a table, check, The Shield murdering Brad Maddox for the fuck of it, check.
The only thing that would make this better is if it was on Raw.
I can’t see The Shield going over next Sunday (only because the feud needs to be stretched out), but I’ve constantly said “watch how creative will screw this up”…… AND THE SHIELD KEEP DELIVERING.
Do they secretly have creative control over their characters? Because nothing they’ve been involved in is boring and repetitive. Who else can claim that in a run of almost 2 years now?