The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 5/16/14: Balls Balls Balls Balls Balls

Never give up on washing your balls balls balls balls balls.

Pre-show Notes:

– Hey guys, never give up on sharing this report! If you read and enjoy these reports, let the world know. It really is much appreciated. Here’s the buttons!

– Follow WithLeather on Twitter and like it on Facebook. Follow me on Twitter too! If you like this review, I also write stuff every darn weekday for GammaSquad — we’re under “Geek & Sci-fi” on the navigation bar at the top of this page!

Hit the next page to continue smacking down!