The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 5/16/14: Balls Balls Balls Balls Balls

Pre-show Notes:
Sweet mother of incompetence, Eva Marie can’t do ANYTHING right. She should not be allowed within 500 yards of a wrestling ring, anywhere. Not as a wrestler, not as a referee, not as a valet, not even as the ring girl who takes the wrestler’s robe and/or championship away.
I watched that car crash match with disbelief at how bad and awkward she is.
She’s attractive and has nice hair but that’s it .
She needs to be locked in a room with Sara Del Ray for a couple of years and taught how to walk across a ring ,then they can start on wrestling.
I think locking Eva Marie in a room with Sara Del Rey might just make Sara worse.
I think it might make Eva dead.
I have no idea where this Damien Sandow thing is going, I just want it to stop because I don’t care.
I want Rose to be like that episode of Futurama where Slurms McKenzie cannot stop partying.
the thing where both team members turn together now, like the shield did, would be MY ABSOLUTE FAVOURITE THING! oh, how heart broken I’ve been with all the break ups since last year. it all started with del rio and ricardo, the rhodes scholars and ziggler’s crew with big E and AJ. since then, teams, lovers and duos were forming and breaking like the freaking Ozone in the Stratosphere!
though, not much heelish mannerism in what was shown from the match in that video…
btw, has the usos always been using a frog splash instead of a splash and I only noticed it now, or is this the first time he did it because cody was a bit close to the corner?
No, he just randomly did a frog splash in this one match.
I can’t concentrate on the match with nikki’s outfit like that, nor am I going to keep watching for it. Any other match with her wearing that, I’m out.
but natalya did grab my attention by being mad AND sad about losing cleanly. is she turning heel, or does she want us to feel sorry for her? or does she just want to confuse me into hating her some more?! make up your damn mind!
is there some storyline from total divas between eva marie and natalya? why did she become a referee here? was there a backstage segment or something before this? and how can the announcers keep exceeding their usual horribleness even when it’s super clear they re-recorded and dubbed the announcing, and kept adding hilariously annoying crowd noise and all?!
AND WHERE’S ALICIA FOX?!!!
Lets not involve female wrestlers (Alicia Fox) in a Total Divas storyline, for the love of gods. But why the misgivings on Nikkis ring gear. Ulike Natalya it actually looks like a sporting outfit. (except the stockings, but I suppose those helps against canvas burn and wedgies).
And Eva Marie still looks like a mix between an animatronic sex-doll and really cheap CGI, but damn that referee-uniform looked good on her. :P
sheamus had a BOSS match with cesaro on main event. sure, the double countout ending let all the heat out of it like it was contained in a balloon and it just popped, but I took that for them providing an excuse to give us a rematch of it, hopefully. and sure, sheamus’s matches with barret and ambrose recently were no short of being boss, either…
but how long am I going to like sheamus once and hate him twice every week? how long are they going to keep him directionless with absolute zero character development since he turned babyface 3 years ago?! my mind can’t handle such altering in quality and performance and its total lack of relation to any story or goal forever. it tires me to keep anticipating if I am going to like sheamus or hate him everytime he appears. I’m giving him just one more chance between now and the RAW & smackdown after payback, where they’ll hopefully finally start something with him. or else, I’ll just decide to like him or hate him (probably hate him. I’m pretty 95% sure of that.) and keep it that way for good, and skip all of his matches until someone recommends what I missed to me.
Sheamus vs Cesaro on Main Event is one of the best WWE matches of the year. I loved the double count-out ending because it makes a rematch so certain. If it had ended in a pin for either of them, it’d take a little bit of the shine off Cesaro’s eventual win (or Sheamus getting booed for winning). I need these two to hoss it hard for 20 minutes at Payback.
I wish we could go back in time grab prime Stan Hansen, put him in the time machine, and bring him back to our time to have a Super Hoss Fight with Sheamus. They would have to have this match in a fortified concrete bunker with and reinforce the ring six times over. No one would be able to be in attendence, well, no one who would survive, anyway, so they would have to have reinforced robot cameras film it.
Sure, this all sounds really implausible and prohibitively expensive, but it would be so worth it.
Actually, John Cena could film it. It is well known that John Cena is completely impervious to all non-small child forms of damage, so he could withstand the shock waves created when Stan Hansen lariats Sheamus. Also, John Cena was actually a robot in his early days anyway.
I feel like I’ve seen Cena beat Rowan in tag matches, singles matches, interferences, promo inturruptions and possibly even in my nightmares more than daniel bryan wrestled orton or a member of the shield in the last year combined. (which is exactly 51 times, legit. 51 of bryan’s matches over the last year have been vs either orton or some combination of the shield, and that’s crazy. and I’m more sick of seeing Cena beat Rowan already!)
I wish Sheamus would join the Wyatts. He’s already got facial hair, he needs to just start growing it like crazy. Am i alone in that wish?
The problem is that The Wyatts lose regularly, while Sheamus cannot lose. Conflict of interest.
I wouldn’t want that. it’d rob us from that sheamus/harper rematch we’ve been waiting for since ever.
Nope, not alone — a couple weeks back I wrote a whole thing about how Bray and Sheamus need to be feuding, possibly leading to a Wyatt-ified Sheamus.
I thought Rowan gave a good account of himself in that match, he dished out a lot of punishment, it’s just you could feel that AA from Nowhere coming, because Cena.
I’ve read about a heel turn for Sheamus since he won the U.S. belt, but I’ve yet to see any real evidence.
A very “meh” outing. The Rhodes-Usos match was the definite highlight.
Rowan is…okay, although I think his Smackdown match was good because Cena can do matches with big lugs like Rowan in his sleep.
Best/Worst: The Referees Have Better Lines Than The Majority of What Is Said In Promos
(During the Dolph Ziggler post-match beat-down)
“You’ve proved your point!”
“It’s over!”
“What’s your problem?!?!”
and the classic “BACK IT UP!!!”