The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 5/2/14: Painful And Permanent

Lana, initiating painful and permanent responses all day, every day.
Pre-show Notes:
Read on for the Best and Worst of Main Event: Friday Edition, er, I mean Smackdown…
NO.
Care to elaborate?
Two things:
1) I absolutely hate what they’re doing with Big E. Here you have a huge, athletic dude with loads of personality (follow him on Twitter and see), who was insanely over in NXT with his “5-count” gimmick that you even incorporated into his THEME SONG but never actually let him acknowledge during matches. He has an amazing face turn against Paul Heyman and you give him the IC belt, then you give him zero advancement, have him get his butt kicked and now he’s probably gonna lose the belt to Barrett at the PPV. Push this man. He’s good if you let him be.
2) Lana man…Lana. I was talking to my sister last night while Smackdown was on. My sister has zero interest in anything wrestling related and always complains about how they portray women whenever me/my nephew are watching. Lana came out last night with her little runway show they have her do now and our conversation paused completely while we both stared at the screen quietly. As soon as Rusev came out she said “where’s his neck?” and left the room. Lana = hypnotic. To all genders, ages and races.
Big E.’s losing the IC Title tomorrow. What do you call that other than a huge push?
Touche lol. I think WWE is mad about people getting behind BNB so much so they’re giving him the IC title as a way of bringing him back down to earth
That’ll teach him to get over with the gimmick we gave him!
Big E’s fallen into that classic WWE trap where they a) give a guy nothing interesting to do then b) go cold on the buy because he’s “boring”. Remember when Cesaro was “boring”?
I wish Big E could translate his twitter personality into WWE Tv, however i do think he’s not that good in the ring at the moment.
I don’t know if WWE would get it — any time he tries to transfer his Twitter personality to the show, it results in “WHAT’S A SKIP-IT” mockery.
I don’t know what you dudes are talking about but that Big E/Titus match was awesome. They were MURDERING each other by the end, and if Big E retains, this will be just the thing to build a brutal feud on.
I was also more of a fan of that segment than most. Especially because Titus is an awkward stumblebum, and especially especially because they knocked out the commentator’s audio.
It just made the whole thing feel different. Titus’ repeated awkwardness in his beatdown of Big E made it feel more real to me somehow; he has to try multiple times to get his grip on in different situations, he’s falling all over himself to hurt E. It comes from him actually being awkward, but somehow that translated to a rough-edged meanness to me. Similarly, when Titus was on the receiving end, he was falling all over himself getting hurt by Big E. As one getting his ass beat and tossed about might be. And with no commentary shouting about who was doing what and how, we were left with just the sounds of these guys smacking the barricades.
I don’t know what it accomplished, in the end, but I enjoyed it as a violent little encounter. And I don’t think Big E came out of it looking like a sore loser; Titus was beating him on the outside, tossing him in and around a table and using a cable. He really should’ve been DQed earlier on than he was, and was clearly operating outside the usual rules of a match. Big E coming back to give some receipts was justified in that Titus already took it outside being a wrestling match, so the match being over was irrelevant.
That’s EXACTLY how I saw it.
Lana…
/bites knuckle
//praises the heavens
The post match brawl/beatdown between Big E and Titus O’Neil was one of the worst beatdowns I’ve seen in a long time. Either Big E can’t correctly toss people into things or Titus O’Neil doesn’t know how to stay on his feet for more than 1 step, or both. It was like 2 minutes of Big E trying to toss Titus into things and Titus immediately falling down on the ground.
Yeah it looked like it was more Titus’ fault. We’ve seen Big E toss people enough to know that he knows how to do it. But every time he would grab Titus by the head, Titus would collapse on his own before he could throw him. I dunno maybe Titus actually got shook up and couldn’t stand up right? I was thinking maybe somewhere in there he got a concussion or something because he definitely wasn’t selling things right during the beatdown
I think Titus got his ankle caught on the camera cable and tripped over at one point too.
It was 100% Titus’ fault — dude tripped on his face, like, twice within 30 seconds. I was going to make a .GIF of it, but sleep was calling.
Miami friday show
[miami-online.blogspot.com]
I only hope that Sandow’s Magneto gimmick has the same positive effect that Bad News Barrett had on Wade.
If only Brainchild was more popular. Sandow’s the Intellectual Savior (and has a beard). That’d be a perfect villain role for him
[img2.wikia.nocookie.net]
“how has 3MB never done the Van Halen brown M&Ms ridiculous demands routine before?”
True story: this was actually a litmus test by Van Halen to see if the local event staff was competent enough to pull off the complexity of their shows. I think the story was, because there were explosions and wires and contraptions, etc, any time they’d see a bowl *with* brown M&Ms, they’d have somebody check out the stage and sure enough, the local staff DIDN’T read the contract and they’d find all sorts of things wrong with the stage setup.
Souce: Prologue of This American Life #386 [www.thisamericanlife.org]
SOURCING YOUR FACTS IS THE ANTITHESIS OF THE ENTIRE GODDAMN INTERNET!!!
El Santo made a bunch if movies where he’s wearing a suit, working in an office. Luchadore all doing TPS Repotrs.
I’m pretty sure in 2010 when David Otunga won the guest host position of Raw from NXT season 1 he demanded a bowl of all green M&Ms.
How sick was that title match though? Every time the pin got broken up, it was Ambrose saving it after being triple teamed the whole time. Beat up worse every time, but still making it back in. It really was his best title defense yet and it made him look great. I predict in the future nobody wants the US title still, unfortunately.
Well, it’s official, the world is ending – Nate gave the Wyatts a Best.
I’m all for giving Wyatts *matches* bests.
Get on board with us and enjoy the Wyatts. Suspend that disbelief Nate!
Okay, how cool would it be for Ambrose to hold the strap for 522 days and then have Luger challenge him out of nowhere?
Perhaps the least cool thing ever to exist in wrestling. Have you checked in on Lex Luger lately?
Sheamus can’t turn heel soon enough to give us the Daniel Bryan feud we deserve.
It would be a perfect summer feud.
really, bryan vs either of lesnar, cesaro, sheamus, wyatt or one of the shield guys would all be welcomed.
(bryan vs william regal, goldust, sami zayn (preferably on NXT) or mark henry JUST BECAUSE would be welcomed even more, btw.)