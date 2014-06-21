The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 6/20/14: Chafed Thighs

Clearly he wasn’t the stylist of The Shield.
Pre-show Notes:
Yikes, if this episode yielded this many worsts, I’m afraid to think what next week’s report on the Go-home show will look like…
One day, it will get better. All you have to do is BO-lieve!
Way too many worsts. I enjoyed half of the show.
I forgot. Best: Bray Wyatt quoting CHARLES MANSON.
I still love everything about bray Wyatt
Butt brain. Gold.
I was watching over with my dad last night and during the Summer Rae/Layla segment he asked “is this all they let women do?”
Sadly, I just said “yup”.
Bo’s “plenty of fish in the sea” comment made me legit laugh out loud though. “Bo-Lieve” might end up being the first WWE shirt I’ve bought in years
It certainly wasn’t a good episode, especially since everything meaningful that happened could have been condensed in 45 minutes but I didn’t think it was as horrible as you did.
I don’t really mind Ambrose losing a few matches because it established that he’s so obsessed with revenge over Seth that he can’t keep his head in the game. It works with his character. I don’t really think Dean Ambrose gives a shit about winning matches and becoming champion. Dean Ambrose is about revenge. He was about “justice” before but now it’s just getting even with the guy who betrayed him. To me, it worksm and he doesn’t look that bad in the matches, he gets some decent offence most of the time. I hope he wins when he goes one on one with Rollins though.
I didn’t particularly like the premise of the main event (or the outcome) but the match did have some nice spots.
I agree that the Ziggler vs. Barrett match and the Rollins vs. Kofi match were… underwhelming. I hate that they’re making Barrett lose too.
I also agree that Bo Dallas was a highlight of this episode. He’s the best of the new NXT crop for sure.
Bo Dallas was absolutely the best thing about this episode. He’s killing it right now. The look in his eyes as he realized Fandango was distracted and he could steal a victory was priceless. And the “more fish in the sea . . . Bo-lieve” line delivery made me snort laugh. I’m buying a Bo-Lieve shirt right now.
LIke you, I don’t mind Ambrose losing a few matches because of his hatred of Rollins because it completely fits his character. What I do mind is Reigns slowly turning into Samoan John Cena. Seriously, they are killing his character with his childish antics and Cenaesque promos.
I was never on board the Reigns Train, to be honest. I didn’t mind him as a third of the Shield, the strong SILENT type, but other than his well executed three moves (superman punch, spear and that kick from outside the ring), he’s not a very well rounded wrestler. He’s still got time to improve but it’ll take a lot of work and a better character for me to like him.
Somebody else pointed it out before, but Bo reminds me so much of WCW Chris Jericho it’s insane. The way he refuses to acknowledge that people don’t love and appreciate him, the over-the-top entrance mannerisms, the physical humor/reactions to other people (watch him in the background during the catfight. He even warns Summer that Layla is coming), his side comments and ad-libs…he’s honestly becoming my favorite character in WWE
yeah!! His reactions are super fun to watch!
I don’t mind Ambrose losing a few matches either, but he’s done nothing but lose matches and to *Kane*? Nobody that matters even remotely to the future of WWE should be losing to Kane in 2014.
Kane’s kinda perfect. Who’s gonna remember that Ambrose lost to Kane? Kane’s the unflavored ice milk of wrestling loses (or wins, or anything).
True, nobody will really remember a loss to Kane — but what if Ambrose had *beaten* Kane cleanly? People might have remembered that.
I dunno — to me Ambrose seems like the guy most ready for a push right now. Reigns needs more time to develop and I don’t think Rollins will really hit his stride until he goes face and assumes his role of new Jeff Hardy. This should be Ambrose’s time, but it seems like they’ve decided he’s mostly going to be grist for trying to make this heel Rollins thing work.
I get your fear, Nate. I think we are all worried that Ambrose might be the one to get Jannettied. True, it would have been much cooler if Ambrose beat Kane into oblivion, picked up the win, and then chased down Rollins.
so happy everybody’s joining the “Bo Dallas is the new best thing in WWE!” bandwagon. been preaching for it for 6 months since he turned heel on NXT!
up next: everybody that agrees that rockstar spud, EC3 and bo dallas are the absolute most fun people to watch in wrestling will also agree that bayley is well up there with them, as well as johnny gargano when it comes to the indies.
I’m a charter member of the Bo Dallas bandwagon, thank you very much. :)
I see a lot of people dislike Ambrose losing to Kane, but remember that in WWE reality Kane is still the firedemon that beat up the champion and broke his neck so he was stripped of his title. Kane is per definition not small-fry.
Oh dear lord I’m starting to like Bo Dallas .
Crap I hope this doesn’t mean I’m going to like Mojo Rawley
The whole love triangle is shit ,thankfully I could fast forward through it .
I’m guessing they’re saving the Lana ,Zeb face off for Raw because why have an entertaining segment on Smackdown.
Also good how they went from Bo to big brother Bray.
Hahaha I wouldn’t worry about Bo being a gateway to Mojo. One is good and the other one sucks.
Mojo will never be good as No. You will be ok.
you’re *starting* to love Bo?
should I assume this means you don’t usually follow NXT? because Bo has been the funniest thing since team Hell No in WWE on NXT for months now. pretty much every backstage interview, promo segment or video package about him is hilarious and is the highlight of the show.
Watch NXT all the time.
Bo has been slightly boring during most of his run in NXT and got better when he fully turned to the dark side.
I’m just starting to really like his gimmick and I just hope JBL and co cool it with cramming Bo into as many words as possible.
Those illustrations were awesome. More of those, each recap. Might lighten the mood a little.
I might do that — by the end of the year these Best and Worsts will be 200 words of actual recap and four pages of WWE Comix.
I am ok with Bad New Barrett occasionally taking a non-title loss. As long as he’s not losing EVERY non-title match or almost every non-title match I’m ok with it. He’s not Cena for fuck’s sake, and if he won every time the same people would complain that he wins too much. This loss and the post-match beat down of the Charlie Brown of WWE should help Barrett get some much needed heat back.
That’s a good point. It feels like he loses all the time though. Or maybe I need to pay more attention.
There’s a huge difference between a competitor losing matches and a champion losing matches. As long as Barrett is champion, he should win all his singles matches. If they need Barrett to lose to guys like Ambrose or Reigns or his winning is becoming boring, then have him drop the title and then he’s free to lose to who you want. Otherwise, don’t book matches where he loses non-title, or it’s the same stupid shit that broke his last IC Reigns (and frankly any mid-card title reign).
Eve-L, it feels like he’s lost a lot cause he has. Barrett’s been on RAW and Smackdown these past two weeks and has lost a match on every one. His only win has been the countout on Ambrose on RAW this week, and that’s just cause Ambrose saw red when he saw Rollins.
I don’t have a big problem with barret losing to say, maybe Sheamus…
but Dolph Ziggler is “The Jobber” personified, as much as people love him. he might be super talented and deserves better or whatever, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of barret as a champion right now. this loss makes barret look like the biggest goober in my eyes. ANYBODY ELSE can beat ziggler BUT him?!
if you want to insert ziggler into an IC title feud with barret, have him go on a winning streak before it, and win the a number 1. contendership match first.
Jim Ross has been talking about this for a while. If you were to do a list of where guys “rank” in kayfabe, where would you rank the IC and US Champion? The problem is that those titles seem to be booked as if they’re beneath half the roster.
Ziggler is supposed to be an upper-midcarder, so him winning a match against the Intercontinental champion on the B show is probably either a set up for a possible feud, or just a step in the slow repair of Ziggler.
It would be very boring if the secondary champions NEVER lost, they just have to look decently competitive. (Unless the story is that they are undeserving of their championship a’la Honky Tonk…)
You know what else is epically bad? These recaps.
So that means you won’t be reading and leaving useless comments anymore? Thank goodness.
Never much cared for Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family and its not getting any better.
Really liked Bo Dallas from day 1 and only getting better.
For me, Bo Dallas>>>>Bray Wyatt.
seconded SO BAD!
and it’s not about their abilities… or even my personal preferred personalities/gimmicks (although that has a big role in it for sure), but it’s about the way WWE booked Wyatt into destruction for me. it almost made me have no faith in them ever caring about him again since his extreme rules cage match. and if that’s what they’re aiming for just so that we’d be surprised when he wins the WWE title, I’ll admit that they are kinda smart about this and truly shocked me… otherwise, whatever. why care about bray when THEY don’t seem to? only luke harper entertains me in that group now, sadly…
“Hans Moleman is hit in the groin with a football.Sad trombone. The end.”
You just saved that episode! The ball! His groin!!! It works on so many levels!!!!!
I don’t mind if the champ loses non title matches here and there to drum up interest in a fued, but the champ should always look good in those matches. If this leads to BNB vs. Ziggler next week, I’m OK with it.
I’m not sure if it will though. I think the point was to have Ziggler beat a champion to get some small sliver of credibility, because they’re putting him in the briefcase match at Money in the Bank.
@Nate Birch I’m more interested in the briefcase match than the title match. I thought the foreshadowed the ending of the ladder match with Reigns and Cena each pulling down a belt or one of them winning both.
Did I… did I miss an episode of something when Ambrose and Reigns decided to go their own ways? Last I remember, they cut a Raw promo about revenge then NOTHING.
Wait, you are asking for continuity on a wresting show? There hasn’t been any explanation for them going their separate ways–no backstage segment–nothing. It’s just shitty writing.
Roman Reigns never cared for the shield.
Oh we’re breaking up? Whatever. I’ll just go win the titles now.
That’s the weird part. The Shield was such a dominant team and all of the sudden Reigns and Ambrose are being shown in a way that suggests they’re no longer a team. Different trunks, different music, not hanging out together at all.
My guess is that they want to set up both Ambrose and Reigns as “needing to overcome odds”. And I suppose they haven’t officially broken them up so they can always go back to the story once Money in the Bank ends.
– “…Slashfic false alarm.”
this made me stand on the verge of bursting out in laughter.
and then the shield drawing came, (ESPECIALLY with roman’s lips!), and I burst out in laughter. out loud.
– “This is what happens when Americans start caring about soccer.”
IT’S FOOTBALL, DAMN IT! UGH. (sorry but, it’s seriously so weird to me seeing people call it that…)
– I had already described this Smackdown as the possible worst booked one all year after reading Brandon’s assumptive results/spoilers. and it seems that most of the performances didn’t redeem it whatsoever…
this is really depressing.
but then, Bo Dallas EC3’ed his way onto the show, and I literally yelled “MY HERO!” just like you typed it.
– I think you missed a pretty clear, big WORST for 3 men defeating 4 at the end of the show. which isn’t anything wrong by itself, and could certainly legitimately and normally happen… but would’ve worked a LONG WAY in providing the other 4 guys some credibility and the 3 faces some vulnerability and resulted in some predictability and status quo to fade off and get replaced with reality.
So was Roman the only one that liked the Tactical Gear? Did Seth leave them because he’s SUPER into The Matrix movies? Have Dean and Harper started a Tank Top Club yet?
The Shield was so obviously a thing that was greater than the sum of its parts that watching these parts flail around independently is really depressing to me.
Jeans Ambrose, S&M Rollins and Remember the Shield? Reigns.
It doesn’t help that they broke up right after Vince lost hundreds of millions of dollars and decided to scale back the WWE budget, so they’re stuck with CAW metal themes #1 and #2 and Unused Shield Entrance Mix #5 as their new music.
I think it’s Unused Shield Entrance Mix #4. Unused Shield Entrance Mix #5 just names a bunch of girls while Reigns finger snap dances in the foreground.
I’m actually enjoying Ambrose more now.
Amrose and Rollins’ new themes are pretty bad — plus they’re pretty much indistinguishable. Rollins needs some sort of Thunderstruck AC/DC riff, and Ambrose needs, I dunno — a spirited piano rag? Something you can get a good Lindy hop going to.
Maybe we can get a Kickstarter going to get Tom Waits to write Ambrose a theme.
I’m with blackhawksfan. I’ve always enjoyed Ambrose most out of the Shield as I’ve always felt he was the better rounded performer. I’m glad his old indies/FCW character is showing through a bit more now. He’s good at it.
I’m pretty sure Seth Rollins just reverted back to his old theme, the one he used as NXT-champion? If not it’s a remix I think.
Money in the Bank is always a great set up. Lots of fun storylines are possible.
Rollins or Ambrose winning the briefcase with Reigns as the champ?
Rollins winning the briefcase and costing Reigns the titles to set up a mid card feud?
Cena-Bryan big money match II?
Ziggler finally getting his push?
There’s a whole bunch of good options here and because MITB doesn’t set up “The Road to Wrestlemania”, we actually get a pair of multiple participant matches at high stakes where the WWE tends to actually surprise us. This is my favourite PPV of the year.