The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 6/27/14: F*ck You, Jack Swagger

For God’s sake man, it isn’t real. It isn’t real!
No offence to our American cousins but during the Big E promo about how good the USA is I had the TV on mute.
I think Zeb needs a new client because Swagger f..cked up again ,his timing is amazing
The scariest thing on WWE TV is whenever JBL smiles.
Renee “looked” better on NXT.
No worries. Sometimes the nationalism gets laid on thick over here too.
*casts sidelong glance at smartphone calendar marking USA vs. Belgium*
Wish I could do same ,however England stink at Football/soccer .
You like Stardust’s rambling promos but hate Bray’s? What’s the reason? I’m legitimately curious
In fairness, Stardust’s are kind of supposed to be rambling
I’m not supposed to take Stardust’s seriously.
Bray speaks in riddles and uses metaphors which I understand most of the time. Maybe Nathan doesn’t understand them and that’s why he hates him :-p
Is it because Stardust is new and shiny? Who the hell knows. I don’t get it either. Sometimes you just hate something for no good reason.
-Big E’s preacher voice is pretty stereotypical, but he’s fighting a Cold War stereotype, and it’s the most personality he’s been allowed to show on the main roster, so I’ll allow it. (And “stereotypical” is the descriptor you’re looking for, Nate, not “racist”. Rusev only beating on African-American wrestlers was racist.)
-Also, Big E vs Rusev should be the hossiest hoss match ever, and if it’s just another Rusev squash, I’m going to be so sad.
-So long as Sheamus/Wyatt doesn’t end up going like Cena/Wyatt did, I could go on board with that program leading up to/beyond Summerslam. I’d still prefer WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bray Wyatt vs plucky underdog challenger Daniel Bryan, but I’ll deal.
-It’s been a great week for the WWE for guest commentary, as long you pretend RAW didn’t exist, as both Tyler Breeze and Naomi comported themselves very well in the booth. I just wish they’d have done all of this Naomi/Cameron/Paige stuff starting the day after Payback instead of waiting four weeks for the go-home show. Better yet, they could’ve started it the night after Extreme Rules and let Alicia Fox’s descent into madness been more of a slow burn to set up Paige’s fall feud. I guess AJ’s status being completely unknown at this point has really made it impossible for them to do any long-term booking. *sideeyes*
-Swagger, man. Fuckin’ Swagger.
-#GetWellSoon (like tomorrow) #BadNewsBarrett
well it was filmed Tuesday, bnb might be okay to go tomorrow
I was thinking about this quite a lot, but is it really Swagger’s fault? I mean in wrestling it’s always the guy who’s bumbed who actually jumps to the barricade and the other just shoves him gently towards it to make it look like a throw. I watched the footage and it was Barrett who pushed himself to it too hard. Swagger didn’t really toss him or something. The only mistake they both made was that they chose a “corner barricade”, which is rarely used for such bumbs and I guess it isn’t padded as well as the others. Or is it just me who thinks so?
I’d say it’s his fault on Dolph’s concussion. Not so much on this one.
@HungarianFan I watched it back, I have it on my DVR. I watched it several times. The first time into the guard rail was fine. Normal shoulder bump.
The second one was much more aggressive on Swagger’s part. If you watch it again, watch Zeb. He looks like he reaches out and tries to slow swagger’s speed down. BNB is supposed to trust him enough to let him do this to him. When Swagger throws him into it, its pretty damn forceful.
Maybe I am seeing it differently but for real my fiance and I watched the match waiting for this to happen. We watched it several times and had this same discussion.
I’ve seen people saying that Zeb being sort of in the way might have affected the trajectory, and I’ve seen people say that, even if it was Barrett’s fault for running too hard, Swagger should have started the throw from further back, to give Barrett time to turn properly.
Personally, I wouldn’t miss Swagger if I never saw him again, so I’m not really inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt. As Nate said, Swagger just kind of staggers through his job without any noticeable interest in what he’s doing.
It looked like he was tossing BNB around way too hard to me. Like you said, you’re *supposed* to just barely shove your opponent and let them throw themselves, but it looked like Swagger was legit tossing him around.
Also, let’s not forget the time Swagger legit killed Jim Ross’ ankle with the ankle lock. This is a pattern.
is it only me who remembers that Dolph did NOT in fact gain concussion from Swagger’s kick on that smackdown, but from a house show match a few days after it, but it got explained as though that kick that was filmed on TV was the reason for it?
I want there to be a feud in their columns between the Uproxx Wrestling writers saying how cute and awesome Renee Young and her outfits are.
agreed!
I’m not sure Swagger deserves all the blame for this one. They were standing probably a little too close to the barricade, but BNB didn’t have to hurl himself into it that hard either. Almost caught Zeb unaware.
@nathanbirch with all due respect Mr. Birch I’d love to see more of your great cartoons rather than more words working off of Mr. Stroud’s material
Thanks on the cartoons!
As for the rest, aside from using the words Best and Worst and also finding Renee Young attractive, what about these reports strike you as working off Brandon’s material? I’m not even sure what that means. I’m legit curious.
I enjoy Nate more because of 100% less sanctimonious outraged feminism . Thanks Nate, I can watch a show and not immediately spot when the white knight of With Leather will write 500 words on how the patriarchy and rape culture are ruining people play fighting in underwear.
A lot of times it feels like a rehashing of a lot of Brandon’s talking points and expanding upon his regular gags on folks like RVD, Swagger, Barret, ect. Though I will admit it is a bit of a unfair criticism upon you when you are working the Best&Worst format. I will agree that I do enjoy your less soapbox approach as opposed to Mr. Stroud, but I find your cartoons to be the funniest part of the Smackdown! report the past couple weeks and think that using fewer words and saying your piece through your artwork may really become a strength.
I have never had a reason to like or dislike Swagger.
Until now. The funny thing is I dont even like the BNB gimmick, I think the man has skills in the ring though and is built perfect for what he does. Now its possible he is going to be labeled as injury prone and go nowhere like many others have. I feel bad for him.
Wrestling isn’t ballet. Accidents happen.
Like I said in the report though, most of these Swagger incidents aren’t flukes or accidents, they’re a direct result of Jack Swagger doing it wrong.
My sister last night:
“That guy in the mask (Sin Cara) is like a Foot Soldier in the Ninja Turtles games. He just flies into the picture, gets hit 3 times then he’s dead”
+1, get your sister to join, she might make top 10 if Raven’s Mom doesn’t take all the spots
My favorite moment of the night was Paul Heyman absolutely trashing Cole on commentary while JBL laughs about it. I wish Heyman would go back to heel commentator position.
my favourite parts of smackdown over the last few years were usually awesome guest commentators, like heyman or ambrose.
Maybe they can make swagger a hitman character who takes out people the authority wants to de-push
Swagger is the kind of guy you work with who screws up from time to time, but flies under the radar and burns no bridges. He will be around until more cuts come.
your drawings are awesome, man. that is all.
I might’ve not been sold on Stardust from his first appearance with that unnecessary squash vs Rybaxel because I thought he’d be kept silent and not given too much time to talk, but his backstage segment from RAW and this one from Smackdown finally did the trick, and made him join my elite fav 5 WWE superstars today collection! THERE HE GOES!
“Split leg moonsault…VINTAGE VAN DAM!”
You say that like it’s a good thing, Maggle.