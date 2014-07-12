The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 7/11/14: Hulk Vs. Superman

Things get ugly at the “World’s Greasiest Mullet” World Championships.
Pre-show Notes:
I have a weird complaint:
Why are we doing Paige/AJ now? Why are we not saving that for Summerslam? Is that seriously how little anyone cares about the Divas is that they’re gonna relegate arguably their biggest Diva title match in a long time to lower tier PPV right before one of the biggest? Or are we gonna have that be a No Contest and then give them some No DQ crap at Summerslam?
I dunno, but I do NOT like this. I really would’ve gone AJ/Naomi for Battleground to get her back into ring shape, then do AJ/Paige for Summerslam. I just don’t get it, and it’s so disappointing.
Probably just my problem though. And yes, Bo Dallas is still the best.
Creating interest. If people don’t want to see Paige and AJ again at SummerSlam after seeing them at Battleground, it’s not worth SummerSlam. Plus, AJ and Paige need some practice against each other.
Hey, they just announced Seth vs Dean as well. Think that’ll get a SummerSlam rematch?
nah, you’re not alone on feeling it being rushed.
I would’ve preferred Paige had lost her title to Naomi in that past PPV match (as Naomi was super awesome throughout it, even much more than Piage if I dare say. and because she deserved the belt since even before mania had she not gotten her face kneed by Aksana, possibly. and then, we could’ve had Paige/AJ on the PPV be a #1 contender match, while Naomi settles her differences with Cameron on RAW, and then we get the Paige heel turn on Summerslam when she ruins the match on AJ vs Naomi, and we get all 3 fighting over it for another 2 months or something.
but I’m willing to wait and see on this one as well…
The fact that Diva’s speculation is the first comment and has responses is a good sign for the ultimately doomed division.
Your doodles are the fucking best. I want a column from you with no text, just a bunch of doodles.
Just to clarify, in addition to your B&W of Smackdown, no in its stead.
*not in its stead. – I can’t type
Bo-lé!
Bo’s “handi-capable” is this era’s “Jericholics.”
My dream booking is that they keep pushing Bo’s winning streak to Goldbergian lengths, until through some amazing series of flukes that I haven’t really figured out yet (but hopefully involving him going over on John Cena), he ends up with the World Heavyweight Championship.
Then, at say, Royal Rumble, a completely healed Bad News Barrett returns to tell Bo that he has a mystery opponent, who turns out to be a completely healed Daniel Bryan. Bryan just destroys Bo, Warrior over Honky Tonk Man style, to regain the championship.
I feel that is going to happen (that Bryan is going to wreck Bo’s face in a way not seen by man before) upon return, but the chances of him being Champion are very slim. No one is ever getting a Sheamus type push upon coming to the main roster again. That said, if Bryan is out for over a year, I can see it happening (I feel like Bryan will be back in under a year, regardless of reports).
I love this. Book it!
your story started in a great and interesting sounding way, but ended in one that would make me the saddest human on earth.
How can Adam Rose be a face if he’s a twat to his opponents and teams with Summer Rae?
Only just noticed Bo Dallas apart from being entertaining has a big NXT logo on the back of his shirt.
Also noticed during the Raw re-cap of Fandango on commentary ,just as he’s sitting down fat guy with beer tells him to fuck off .
Lets hope Fandango gets his original dancer back.
How can Sheamus be a face if he’s a twat to his opponents?
How can John Cena be a face if he’s a twat to his opponents?
etc. etc. etc. etc.
Good point, Sheamus needs to go full heel and never face Del Rio ever again.
I’m afraid Lana’s credibility took a bit of a hit when she lumped Canada in with the U.S. for having leaders that are “All style and no substance”. Ever seen Steven Harper? He’s as stylish as the manager of an unsuccessful chain restaurant. He’s not terribly substantial either. Pasty faced U.S. neo-con wannabe prick.
Oh, come on, he rocks a pretty mean cowboy hat…
[www.windsorstar.com]
…still waiting on my webcomic, Birch. You just keep getting better and it makes me sad.
Also, great B & W this week.
Thanks! I was half-conscious when I wrote half of it, but sometimes that makes it better.
I can’t believe no one noticed this; Did anyone see Roman “HULK UP” to get out of Rusev’s hold? And then just like “yellow finger” he went into a couple patented moves, ending with the Superman punch, before it all went to hell! When he first started the “Hulk up”, I’m telling my wife, “if he points his finger, and shakes his head “no”, they damn well better endind it with the boot to the face, and the legdrop!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” God, I woulda popped so hard just because of the balls it would take to “write it in” that way, and get Roman to DO IT!
I’m glad we got a fresh match, Reigns vs. Rusev. I can’t wait to see them do it again a million times.
Too bad it was boring.
As completely awful as Cameron is, I’ll give her credit for briefly breaking out Cattle Mutilation last night. Surprised the heck out of me.
Yeah, that was surprising — I’d actually call Cameron pretty, sorta okay. Until recently I actually found her matches better than Naomi’s (Naomi’s athletic, but had zero control). She unfortunately falls into a kind of dull zone between actually good, and entertainingly Eva Marie/Aksana incompetent.
If next week he uses ‘problematic’ does that make him social justice bo and furthermore wouldn’t that be this generations right to censor
That match graphic at the top of page 3 uses the same photo of Summer Rae that Sasha Banks cut out the head from that she was carrying around on a stick for a while. Eeee!
LayRae is one of those little things that gives me confidence that SOMEONE in WWE knows what they’re doing.
if that someone is in NXT and wants LayRae vs Sasha and Charlotte or Paige/Emma or Bayley/Becky/Alexa in some form, then that someone got my appreciation.
LayRae vs THE POWERPUFF GIRLS!
I’m not sure if the Layla/Summer/Fandango thing could make any lick of sense in any universe, but I’m sure glad that this damn story is over. my body shivers from just remembering it. ugh.
now, if we can just forget that Brie and Stephanie are feuding and that the Bellas are supposed to stand with Cena and Bryan in their never ending feud with the authority throughout the years…
Also, Bo has been a show-stealer for quite some time now. on every show he’s on. superstars, main event, NXT, smackdown or RAW. his silliness is equally, if not more entertaining than the best, most serious feuds and matches (like Ambrose/Rollins).
It will never make sense because any man or woman heterosexual or not would choose option B if Summer Rae was a choice.
Hit the breaks, I wrote that wrong. I meant to say that anyone would choose Summer over any other option
I doubt I would.
Summer is a really gorgeous, sexy and awesome lady/chick, if we’re talking real life qualities. but Layla beats her in gorgeousness and sexiness by a fair margin if you ask me…
just look at Nate’s drawing that illustrates that perfectly!
I’m with themo on this one. Summer’s pretty, but Layla’s a freaking goddess. When you’re scanning them both, El wins when you get to their torsos (she got them thangs).
Yeah, team Layla here. Summer is attractive, but doesn’t have much sex appeal — she’s the new Michelle McCool in more ways than one.
will she marry Bray Wyatt after retiring as well?!
I’ll go ahead and say it, Heath and Titus being unique means one is black and one is white.
I…wait, no…are you sure?
I missed this episode of Smackdown, but man I’m loving that Summer Rae/Layla moment. There was something pretty touching and subversive (for WWE, at least) about it. Fandango still remains horribly underrated, though. That guy is at his best when he’s both aloof AND vicious at the same time (unlike Adam Rose).
And that glance Lana gives Orton at the end… That’s part of what I love about wrestling. That whole thing. Every detail about it. The confused but slightly disturbed announcers, the conspiratorial spirit of Lana’s nod and Orton’s pause and then evil realization. It builds this crazy sense of mystery; a “bigger picture,” if you wheel. So much can be worked from this one little moment. Of course, it’s always a shot in the dark when guessing WWE’s next move with something really, really cool and interesting, but then again, it’s always these moments that gives one hope.
Heath Slater continues to be the saddest person in the world to me, or at least I feel sad for him and thus am projecting said sadness onto him. I think the best way to handle it would be to have every Slater match preceded by a shot of him backstage looking at a picture of 3MB during their good times. Like them at a bar singing on stage while bouncers loom behind them, followed by Michael Cole saying, “Heath Slater is up next!”
You just don’t even like wrestling at all, do you? Be honest.
Yup, I wrote 5000 words about wrestling this week because I totally hate it.
So, Smackdown was super watchable this week?
It was probably the best episode since the build-up to Wrestlemania.
JBL calling Rusev / Reigns ” immovable force and irresistible object” . Big dummy
I got summerlay this past week; my nether regions are still aching.
I’m pretty sure Cody’s going for more of a Joker vibe with Stardust, hence that smile he does all the time.
Yeah, he ads more creep than a pure “Ziggy Stardust”-copy. Somehow I get the feeling either Cody or one of the writers have read Adam Warlock comics while they made the gimmick…
Can’t waste Rusev/Reigns on a damn Smackdown. Reigns should be the guy that beats Rusev first, after Rusev makes him submit to the Accolade (Stone Cold style).
Remember when Bray still in his funk, but Bray/Jericho should be good.
First thought: ‘why does legitimately hot Leila look like a cheap hooker in that match graphic?’
Second thought: ‘OHMYGOD SUMMERLAY AN NXT-TYPE TAG TEAM ON TV YES YES YES *NXT fangasm*’
As someone who has no doodling skills whatsoever, I am incredibly jealous of your ability to make hilarious, well-drawn doodles.