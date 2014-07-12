The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 7/11/14: Hulk Vs. Superman

#Best And Worst #WWE
07.12.14 4 years ago 50 Comments
Things get ugly at the “World’s Greasiest Mullet” World Championships.

Pre-show Notes:

Hey folks, share this report! You’ve been great about sharing all the new With Spandex stuff, but let’s not forget to throw the good ol’ Smackdown report a bone.

– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you usually just skim past this section, well, don’t do that this week!

Hit the next page to continue smacking down!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE
TAGSADAM ROSEAJ LEEBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBO DALLASBRAY WYATTCAMERONCHRIS JERICHOCURTIS AXELFANDANGOGOLDUSTHealth SlaterLANALAYLARANDY ORTONROMAN REIGNSRUSEVSmackdownStardustSUMMER RAETHE USOSTITUS O'NEILToritowrestlingWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP