The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 7/18/14: Well, That’s Kinda Stinky To Think About

Read on to learn what stink Bo and Fandango are thinking about!
Pre-show Notes:
– Hey folks, share this report! It’s more work than anything else I write around here, and it gets the least shares. Why, that’s backwards! Let’s right this wrong!
– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you usually just skim past this section, well, don’t do that this week!
Hit the next page to continue smacking down!
i think Fandango is actually starting to BOlieve
Hey, WWE. Put the Dust brothers in a match already. The promos are great, but they only go so far, ya know? I haven’t seen them in meaningful action for weeks. They should be in a ring, freaking out the Usos or the Wyatts (but not Rybaxel).
Waiting for Ambrose to get over this injury angle so he can cut loose again. Guessing maybe Summerslam?
Somehow, I BOlieve.
You tackled everything good on Smackdown and really all my non-Diva thoughts for the week. +1 mate.
Call me Arthur cause I BOlieve in myself and that’s the place to start.
+1 there needs to be much more Arthur references ’round here.
Ugh nothing ever happens on Smackdown anymore. I miss when it had its own stories and not just recaps and rematches of Raw.
We had a Raw recap with Nikki then later she was back again in a Smackdown match, they did the same thing with the from the vault segments they used to do.
I’m also getting fed up with the Brie I Quit replays as well.
Smackdown is like an exhibition game without the prospects.
We’ve gotten the Brie/Steph recap every time Nikki has been on screen, and we’ve gotten the AJ/Paige recap every time *they’ve* been on screen. It’s like WWE is *trying* to do something with the Divas, but they have less than zero faith that people care about them enough to remember what happened. Hence, even more recaps than usual.
Before a taping they could show the live crowd a Diva’s match from NXT to sweeten them up.
If this report was nothing but your drawings I’d be completely supportive of that. Show me Alicia Fox as an actual fox, counfounded by grapes.
Could someone ask Michael Cole what a “money maker” refers to? I’m not quite getting it.
I think it’s some sort of printing press? Or Miz’s face? I’m confused too.
Now if they only brought back Maryse to manage him then his matches would be must see,surprised he hasn’t mentioned her yet.
It’s the penis, it’s always the penis.
Bringing Maryse back as Miz’s wife would be too unbelievable.
BOdango needs to happen. I need it in my life.
Bo’s face is just fantastic. It’s not often that wrestling can make me grin like a little kid– not with sadistic glee, like when Brock murders someone, but with lighthearted glee– but Bo can do it. Everything from “stinky to think about” to “your smooth moves and your fancy pants” was gold.
ahhh, man. I wish you knew about Spud. he and Bo are the most wonderful wrestling people that stole my heart for life this year, and your description of it is exactly how I’d say it.
He’s a special kind of ugly Bo is.
Whoops, double post. I guess I need to read the whole thing before I comment.
Anyway, Ambrose with the perpetual shoulder injury, and Rollins with the maybe-actually-tweaked-but-probably-not knee has me worried that what *should* be a great match between the two will be slowed down by a bunch of selling. I want to see those two just go at it, not put each other in armbars and figure fours for 15 minutes.
You know who’d be great at this? HHH.
You’re just adorable.
Still don’t BOlieve that you actually like pro wrestling.
he talks wrestling goodness in his jericho/harper and summerlay/frenemies matches
Wait, I wrote 5000 words last week about WRESTLING? Ugh, why did nobody tell me?!
I know Bray is supposed to be the creepy one, but Bo has that face down pat!
Imagine Bray’s promos coming out of Bo’s face — then they’d have something.
Loved the Wyatt entrance with the cell phones in the crowd and Jericho’s lighted jacket in the ring.
Ambrose with the shoulder again? So THAT’S his new gimmick? Is he gonna ditch the jeans, and start harrassing Seth Rollins in nothing but bandages, like a sociopathic mummy?
I love how Cody is always willing to go all in on his character.
I’m now searching for a gif of Goldust snapping at him, and SD hissing in reply
Also, AJ could hang on the ropes for all 3 hours of RAW and I’d intently watch….
My theory is that Cody is a Pokemon. Listen to the way he talks. He repeats his name every minute. If he wins a match next week and evolves into Arbok, I’ll be the one telling you all “I told you so”.
john cena is my favourite wrestler and i have the whole biography of all my wrestler super starts.get me in my site .[tanimsghostgossips.blogspot.com] do not forget to knock me in g+ and fb.thank u