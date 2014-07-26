The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 7/25/14: Woof Woof, Daddy’s Comin’ Home With The Gold!

He couldn’t have done it without you Pumpkin Spice Latte and Mocha!
Damn, that Bray & R-Truth doodle is fantastic. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m getting a bit of Kris Kristofferson in that Bray doodle.
I’m definitely still on board with the Dust Bros. I have no clue what the hell is going on in any of their bizarre backstage segments, but I like it. Keep being complete lunatics you magnificent bastards.
You just gotta admit and admire that Cody is 110% owning the Stardust character. For the last couple of these things, I’ve been waiting for one thing, and last night really made me feel it was going to happen…….and that is this leading up to Daddy Dust showing up between them (in make up of course) and telling them it is time to go to work “if you weel”, like he is the missing thing they’ve been waiting for to start their march toward the Tag Titles…………just a thought.
As long as his makeup is gold with black polka dots, I’ll allow it.
@Pro Wrestling Gorilla AMAZING idea!
I also thought that The Wyatts were going to leave Truth in the ring laid out, and then we’d have the new Nation or whatever it is come out to either recruit him, or beat the shit out of him for being such a company man.
Nope, nothing interesting or new is allowed to happen within Bray’s orbit anymore.
See, I don’t see it as Paige being crazy. I see it as Paige mocking AJ and being a total piece of shit about it. What she’s doing feels kinda similar to that whole love triangle thing with Bryan, AJ, and Punk: one minute she shoves them both through a table and YESing, the next, she’s making out with them and YESing. If that’s the case, then it’s not what I envisioned Paige’s heel turn to be, but I get it. It works, although I’d still rather have Paige ripping off arms and headbutting people to death.
And oh my god, I never thought I’d say this, but I want Miz to SC the F out of Ziggler so hard right now…
I agree , Paige is just ripping the the piss out of A J with the skipping and the ring entrance .
Although you could drive a bus through those head butts to AJ they keep showing .
Yeah, well, AJ’s already gotten a concussion before. No need to take any unnecessary risks. But yeah, it was noticeable.
Yeah, I get that she’s being heelish, but the commentators were branding her with the “unstable delusional” brush.. Also, what exactly does skipping around like AJ achieve? Particularly in a match where AJ’s not even around? There was definitely supposed to be an element of “This Paige sure is wacky!” to it.
Well, we’ve pretty much come to the conclusion that the commentators are pretty crappy at their job at times, so…
I get what you’re saying though, yeah.
I think people are so conditioned to the only Divas with personality being “She’s crazy!” that now they just automatically slot Paige there. She’s clearly skipping to mock AJ and her whole “Me and AJ are still friends! I love you, Naomi!” is her being a dick. In her backstage segments she still acts completely normal.
Yup, Paige seems to act as assholish as humanly possible, since she knows she has to go from super adorable beloved babyface to total evil heel over night. Somehow, the announcers don’t get it though, even though they have been in the business longer than she’s been alive.
I really really really hate face Ziggler. I always have. The guy’s entire gimmick is designed to be a cocky POS heel. His arrogant theme song still says “things just come easier to me, what you work hard for I get free”. Aside from the fact that they have him fighting heels now, NOTHING has changed about his actual character to make him a face. Bully Ray syndrome
Give him the Mankind music treatment ,his normal music when he turns up and his old perfection music when he wins.
Yeah, him and Miz are pretty much the same guy anyway, which is why it would be important to bring up something in this scenario to show us the difference…and NOT the difference that Dolph is actually an even worse person than Bo and Miz combined. Srsly, next week, he’s probably going to make Rusev and Kane look like Boy Scouts.
That was some serious dropping of the ball. I mean, why don’t have Dolph do the reasonable thing and just CHALLENGE Miz? Why not have Bo do what he does best and belittle the guy? Why not have Miz spit his water on him or some similarly dismissive moviestar gesture? THIS IS NOT HARD.
Ziggler was a serious jerk. Threw the first punch, came out insulting everyone, ruined the only good MizTv segment ever… just the worst. Not even “Showing Off”. Maybe Sheamus had the night off?
Sheamus did have the night off from the flu. And now that you mention it, i’m 99% sure that they wrote that segment for Sheamus and plugged it Ziggler in at the last second once they realized he couldn’t go.
Alberto needs Ricardo back desperately.
The chairs were used, ambrose was superplexed onto them. I get your overall point but that was like the high spot of the match.
That’s still not much of a payoff though. And Ambrose does that “gotta get ALL the chairs” thing to often anyway. It has to result in chairshots galore, because that’s the simplest yet most effective move there is, and what everybody is waiting for. Ambrose hitting Cesaro with ten chairs in a row to finally bring him down (or the other way around, works just as well) is a great climactic finish. Another superplex, as impressive as that move is is just another superplex.
You know who ruined faces? The Rock! I loved him back in the day, but looking back he was just an asshole and a bully.
Stone Cold Stunnered Stacy Kiebler and was cheered for it.
I felt that the Del Rio-Reigns match was pretty solid. I mean they both suck in singles match-ups recently but they stepped up their game in this one. At least on their own scale. There were new spots, clever counters, only the finish was predictable but who needs a “special” move to defeat Del Rio anyway?
Did anyone else get motion sickness watching that Cesaro vs. Ambrose clip?
Jesus Christ, lay off of the zooming and shaking with the camera.
the worst was when the announcers were all “what a cheap shot by BO!” after ziggler attacked him first.
i was surprised that i actually liked the ADR/Reigns match. probably his most solid singles match so far- although that isn’t saying much due to the small sample size.
How long has it been since there was a show where The Miz was legitimately the highlight?
Before I read anything else, because I already know you hated Smackdown and gave it all Worsts (or close to it) let’s talk about your first point. Ideally WWE would like ALL the belts to matter. So if they want to give the tag champs a long reign to make that belt seem important, do me a solid and don’t complain about it.
it’s a good idea, but it just doesn’t hold up in practice.
I liked this Smackdown pretty okay, and only gave it around 60% Worsts, so you’re starting on shaky ground, man.
They really like having the Uso’s opening the show.
I’m assuming you watch it online — it seems to be something they do with the overseas version of the show. I’m assuming people in Europe/the Middle East (where the online versions usually come from) don’t much care for the talky stuff they don’t understand, so they often switch the order of stuff around so she show starts on a match (often an Usos match). This week just happened to actually start with an Usos match.
what you said, Nathan. I always notice the online version switching up segments order from what you write in your review.
The show opening with the Uso’s doing their thing has happened a fair bit in the UK .
It’s only on NXT that I really see mainly backstage segments missing from what we see on TV and what is written about on here .
yeah, I also get some parts of NXT missing on the version I watch and only get to hear about it from Brandon’s column.
Yeah, I think the actual TV version of NXT (as opposed to the WWE Network version) is a little shorter to make room for commercials.
I very much agree about your point about the mid-card titles not really needing long title reigns (unless the champion is some extra-charismatic and entertaining individual(s) like ambrose or cody rhodes or something) and that’s why I haven’t been feeling very excited about the usos current title reign. and I don’t think I might’ve felt that way had they traded the belts with the wyatts between MITB and Battleground even if it was for just one month. at least, the second match could’ve had a reason! revenge sounds much more interesting than “the wyatts lost the first time, just like most of the other 15 times these two teams fought this year, but why not have them have just one more shot AGAIN, really? the match will be amazing anyway…”
I swear to God I was discussing how Dolph Ziggler was starting to get me to care about him again by his great in-ring work lately (after being an afterthought or a jobber or a comedy/filler regular for so long since his world title run) JUST THIS WEEK! and then, he had to go back and ruin what was seemingly going to be my favourite segment on WWE TV (outside of NXT) in months, in the worst way possible repeatedly!
oh, f*ck oooooooooooff, WWE…
Come on, I mean you know it wasn’t going to be a great segment if Ziggler didn’t interrupt it, right? It’s not like they had a segment written out that Ziggler interrupted.
One day the WWE will figure out that the crowd will cheer Ziggler for his wrestling and that he should ALWAYS be a heel.
Greatly enjoy the doodle as always. Working in the lines from Truth’s song was inspired
I thoroughly enjoy how R-Truth looks like Ahnuld at the end of Total Recall when his eyes are bulging out.
I really dislike Dolph Ziggler’s disgruntled, failed stand up comedian, who has turned to wrestling character; it doesn’t work for a baby face.
I’m not sure how you didn’t draw a doodle of Micheal Cole telling us to share your column for the first page yet
I thought the Roman/Del Rio match did a good job of selling the “they’ve got a plan, I’ve got a punch” thing from Roman’s promo. Del Rio had counters to a lot of Roman’s signature spots, but Roman just powered through them. Thought it was a pretty smart, fun match.
Wasn’t a huge fan of the Ziggler thing, but it’s not like what he was saying was wrong, he just went about it like a dick. LOVE Bo Dallas, but he is a disingenuous heel, and Miz really hasn’t “won” anything because he did steal a victory off Zigglers hard work in the BR and lost cleanly on a Raw. So I understood Dolph wanting to end the party, because Miz and Bo were congratulating themselves and making false claims of superiority. It just wasn’t executed well.
That, and Miz and Bo were entertaining as usual, but I think that’s a problem in itself. Faces have a responsibility to be right and to be likable, but heels have a responsibility to be wrong and be hated by the crowd. When heels are likable characters, it makes it hard to rally people into wanting them to get their ass kicked. Especially the “smarter” crowds who appreciate the nuances of good character/in-ring ability. Until writers/wrestlers rally together to fix that underlying problem, we will always be unhappy with the face/heel dynamic.