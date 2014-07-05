The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 7/4/14: Do It For Little Daniel

Wrong little person, Bo.
Bo Dallas is irrelevant in my eyes until he and Zach Ryder team up to become Bro Dallas
None of your complaints about Bray Wyatt are really wrong (you drawing him to look like one of Fat Albert’s friends is another matter), but I’m willing to go with it. It’s kind of like with AJ and skipping. There’s no reason for her to be skipping to and from a wrestling ring, but she’s really, really good at skipping. The Wyatts may not be believable as hillbilly cultists in a TV show pushed to Cena’s indefatigable army of 8-year-old fans, but they have scraggly beards, Bray writes (mostly) awesome promos and the sea of cellphones that accompanies their entrance will never not be an amazing visual. Don’t think about it so much, and you can suspend a little more of your dis-Bo-lief.
I don’t deny Bray is talented, and when he’s just out there wrestling I’m a fan — I’ve given plenty of Bray matches Bests. I just can’t engage with any of his storylines. Again, same thing with Undertaker with me — I love his Wrestlemania matches (well, this last one aside) but the build-up to the match is a yearly torture for me.
I noticed how much my taste in this stuff changed over the years.
Kane and Undertaker’s feud in the 90’s was the first thing I saw from wrestling, and one of the biggest reasons I started watching this whole thing… (also, Taker and Mankind’s hell in a cell match, and taker’s feud with HHH leading to wrestlemania 17, were some of the first stuff I catched up from wrestling before I started formally watching it.. and I credit Taker very much for making me a fan of this stupid sport that we all somewhat enjoy together.)
but the last few ones, Taker and his antics were big reasons I almost hated his feuds, while his opponents and how easy it was to connect to THEIR motivations or understand and enjoy their performances and views (even HHH’s… yeah, I know…) were the reason it wasn’t killed for me and I ultimately enjoyed all of his WM storylines/matches (last one aside).
and as Bray was once my favourite thing in WWE by far when he was talking about bringing the machine down in NXT, and shown washing people’s minds in backstage segments before his debut, the lack of logic in his stories since they abducted Kane only for it to be for nothing, almost turned Bryan evil only for it to be for nothing, and miserably failed to beat Cena even with all the help he got time and time and time and time again, along with the overexposure of his rambling, meaningless promos (especially the last 3 months) all downed me on him big time and turned me into this current state where I wait for other people to show me that I’m not the only one not feeling it with him, and applaud Nathan for worsting him as much as he does.
I think most of us love Bray because we realize his promise. But eventually promise has to develop into something else. And it can’t the way WWE is booking him. That Wyatt has managed to get this over despite creative screwing it up in every way possible is a testament to how good Wyatt works his gimmick. They had two dropped storylines, and then having him be the recipient of the 5 knuckle shovel in the most humiliating and emasculating ways possible. How many survive that treatment and remain super over? Somehow Wyatt is.
Agreed; Bray is showing off some of that Gimmick Immortality right. That said, him feuding with Jericho is exactly what he needs after the whole Cena debacle (I’d say MitB also but he did okay there. Hell, was even a moment when I thought he was gana get the title). Cool Dad Jericho is still one of the best wrestlers in the business and, as Nate said earlier, an Icon. A Legend. THE FIRST GODDAMN UNDISPUTED CHAMPION! He’s capable of coming in whenever he wants and instantly be credible of Main Eventing, while still being over enough that when he loses (come on, we know he’ll give Bray the Jericho Bump), he doesn’t lose credibility. What more, Jericho is the perfect physical opponent for Bray. Look back to his matches with Bryan and most, if not all, were 5 Star matches (Royal Rumble being the best imo).
I have high hopes for this feud to help Undertaker Status Bray.
@Kyle DeBona
“MitB also but he did okay there. Hell, was even a moment when I thought he was gana get the title…”
did he even ever come close to touching the ladder while everybody else were down during that main event? did he even do that while being just alone with someone else at least? or am I forgetting when that happened?
also, am I forgetting most/all of them, or were the Bryan/Jericho matches never as super special as we wished they’d be? and when did they face off on RR?! or did you mean just a face off in the middle of the rumble match and not a match of their own? because I can clearly remember the Jericho/Sheamus face off, but not Bryan’s…
Best cartoon yet. Please more of these! You could easily make a way more entertaining comic than Mick Foley ‘s latest attempt.
Is AJ a zombie? Is Bray Wyatt her Zombie Master? I have many many questions about that doodle.
Whatever AJ is, she’s about to bite your jugular.
I’m not really sure I understand your issue with Bray Wyatt. Carny acts, to use your traveling carnival analogy, have long had evil strongmen, wicked magicians and other malicious, soul stealing characters in their acts. I can get not liking the old zombie Undertaker gimmick (I hated it as child just because it was dull as hell) but Bray himself gave the Wyatt Family a perfectly logical reason to use WWE as their platform, although I’ll add to it:
Wrestling fans are a huge audience with WWE reaching over 3 million people a week (with only slightly less effort than Fox News or Game of Thrones) and much of that audience is children, IE, those most susceptible to influence. He wants to spread his message fast and he needs an audience that responds quickly and with Pavlovian efficiency (so, the basic audience reacts when wrestler uses catchphrase/finisher dynamic) to do so. Plus, he like inflicting pain, or at least Harper and Rowan do, and now they can be paid to not only spread the Wyatt message but also to hurt the living crap out of people with chairs and references to little sisters than may or may not exist.
I’m just saying, this makes a lot more sense than you’re giving it credit for.
it did. it really did…
but so many stuff along the way kinda drifted things way off road, and some things with the execution didn’t click for one reason or the other, and now we’re here. and they’re not as big of a part of the WWE product as they could’ve been. so, people kinda gave up for a bit. we’re just not satisfied with what little we’re given… expectations are just not matching reality. and I don’t really blame the expectations in this scenario…
Just so we’re all clear going forward: Sister Abigail isn’t Bray’s “little sister than (sic) may or may not exist”. She was someone who took care of Bray when he was a child, and I’m assuming the “Sister” is in reference to her being a nun, as a great deal of orphanages were traditionally run by Catholics. Obviously, for him to have turned out the way he did, she was likely off of her rocker by the time Bray came around, but in no way, shape, or form was she younger than him.
As the person who asked the Bray Wyatt/ Stardust question last week, there was no ‘got you good’ snark involved. I asked the question because I wanted an answer.
Don’t beat up your commenters. WWE does that enough.
I’d really appreciate it if you’d quite toying with my heart strings and just make a damn comic. Those sketches were awesome, and I’d buy a shirt with cartoon Bray on the front faster than JBL can say “HE’S TWERKIN’ MAGGLE”
I’m really confused about th AJ/Paige/Eva bot match. I expect Eva to look bad, but AJ looked bad, Paige looked lost and a bit confused. what happened to the Double Turn? Why not let AJ talk up and confirm the feud and face turn, I know Paige’s mic skills are lacking, but why not let her talk in commentary to confirm the feud and heel turn.
After 3 months of a decent Women’s division and fairly solid wrestling, less than a week after AJ returns and regains the title were back to a division that seems directionless and could careless about putting in decent work.
Dude, it’s been 4 days. We’ve barely started and you’re already calling bust? AJ had a bad match with a terrible worker, did you expect a miracle? Paige and AJ will got at each other at BattleGround and probably SummerSlam, all the other girls still have their storylines going. Wait a little before yelling the sky is falling, yeah?
“After 3 months of a decent Women’s division and fairly solid wrestling”
LOL
what happened in the last 3 months other than “Alicia Fox suddenly has a(n awesome) personality… for a few weeks” and “the total divas won’t be as heavily involved in sh*t as they were ore-mania, and thank goodness for that!”?
not much, if any at all… and they had some chances to morph things into being pretty good, but that hasn’t happened yet.
AJ going away was a big reason in me being disinterested in most of that stuff the last few months. now that she’s finally back, there’s finally some potential in good stuff since Kaitlyn left and WWE started misusing AJ and forcing total divas on their shows.
I said decent not great, and considering what 75% of AJ’s was like. Then yes the last 3 months were better. When Paige wrestled people they looked as good as the possibly could. Tamina looked ok, Naomi looked good and Foxxy looked amazing, you don’t think Paige played a part in that? Who the hell has AJ ever made look good? kaitlyn her best friend, she elevated no one, put no one over. Paige was winning matches and making her opponents look good.
AJ Lee and creative together are poision for the division, Paige’s reign may have been far from perfect but it was a boost for the division. AJ’s reign will benifit one person, AJ Lee
I actually hope they abandon the double turn. Why?
Like her husband, AJ isn’t a good face. Yes, she’s adorable as a face with her nerdy goodness, but she isn’t compelling. CM Punk as a generic babyface was good enough, but he wasn’t compelling. They are only compelling as heels. Think the Pipe Bombshell. It worked because AJ was the heel, but she used her ability as a heel to say what everyone was thinking. The Divas division was awful, and filled with people who were only there because they were either fitness models or sleeping with the male talent. (Marrying Punk kind of destroyed that point, but whatevs.) These people were being pushed as the faces, and it was horrible.
Right now, Paige works better as a face, but a face with depth. that’s been the big problem. Paige’s idea in NXT was that of the Anti-Diva, who was there to show people what women’s wrestling was really like, and redeem a horrible wrestling division. That’s what everyone wanted. But we didn’t get that. Instead, we got generic babyface Paige who plays a female Ricky Morton for most of the match, then does a cool counter, slaps on the crosslock, smarks pop, game over.
I can actually understand why WWE is reluctant to push that angle. Doing so is going to result in burying EVERY DIVA ON THE ROSTER, and the crowd will delight in it. Can you see Brie and Nikki allowing that to happen to themselves? They might not be there just because of who they are sleeping with/married to, but lets not act like that wouldn’t give them special access and perks. I don’t think that’s happened, but I do think the mere possibility of that has hamstrung what you can do with Paige.
Keep AJ heel. have her flaunt her title, say she was back to “make things right again”, and mock Paige for how she just couldn’t get it done, that you needed to be more than a wrestler, and more than a “diva’, but you needed to be a compelling “entertainer”, make people actually care, which she didn’t. That sets up Paige resolute to prove to everyone that there is a place for womens wrestling having actual wrestling.
@Fuzzy
Who was AJ supposed to put over exactly? Smiling Dancing Total Diva #1 or Smiling Dancing Total Diva #3? Total Divas made her entire set of opponents a homogeneous bland idea of what a female face is. It helped no one. AJ did the best she could if a bad situation.
Paige’s feuds benefited from not being about Total Divas. I think Paige is great, but she got lucky. By the time AJ left and dropped the title to her (that’s one AJ tried to get over), WWE finally got comfortable with the idea that Total Divas didn’t need to encompass everything. Alicia, Tamina, not Total Divas. Naomi, fwiw, is the only TD who was on NXT 3 and always got an “except her” when people denigrated the TD’s.
@kmtierney00
We don’t know what AJ as a top face is yet. Yeah, she was adorable on NXT 3, but that version of her didn’t get a major push. Like i said earlier, let’s see how this goes before we beg for her to hold submissions past the bell again.
Also, AJ’s point was solely about getting with guys for your career. In kayfabe and real life, AJ’s done it for love. (god, that sounds cheesy)
I really hope they don’t just pretend Paige never happened. They can turn her heel and I would still love it, and hopefully the Aj Lee feud will be as good as it has the potential to be.
she should’ve never turned face in first place (not even since she won the NXT title and cried, before that other time she cried when she won the divas title for a worthless run.) they never explained why she wasn’t the anti-diva no more anyway. they even kept airing her year-old vignettes saying how different she is than all the other divas after she debuted and continued to be the same as most divas except in the looks. they just let that fade away without no explanation either…
The Eva Marie and AJ match was terrible but…….. that transition into the blackwidow was badass.
Guys can knock any aspect of AJ’s game all they want, except for her Black Widow transitions. Those are indeed always badass.
It was pretty cool, but I’m disappointed in any Black Widow that doesn’t end in the other girl tapping out on AJ’s butt.
They’re really over doing the Raw re- cap’s this week.
Eva Marie’s match was as expected ,if she had any sense she should ask to go to developmental as she seems more interested in being famous via Total Diva’s than improving in the ring.
Eva Marie and Devin Taylor must have come off the production line together.
Yeah, taking out commercials and recaps this episode was about 50-minutes long.
@Nate Birch Fast forwarding commercials, recaps, sheamus-del rio cuz ya know, and most of the main event to get to the point, I’d say I knocked Smackdown out in about a half hour.
Agreed, I’m a lifelong fan (besides 06-11, I just couldn’t take how bad it had gotten for the most part, still watched Mania every year) who also never much cared for Taker in the ring. He was slow, boring, and not great on the stick at all. He was capable of big matches here and there, but it was all due to his opponents. Post biker Taker is when he finally got exciting on a regular basis in the ring.
oh wow, i absolutely loved zeb as a comedy heel but now he s just obnoxious and for some reason even dumber as a face. He keeps getting his history wrong. An American most certainly did not invent the car, that was a German called Karl Benz.
Maybe this is me being a jerk, but if you weren’t a fan of Undertaker for most of his career, is there really anything valuable you can offer about wrestling?
You’re right. Sorry guys, no more Smackdown reports until I learn to appreciate Booger Red Undertaker.
@kmtierney00. I wouldn’t call you a jerk, but Undertaker is not the end all, be all of pro wrestling. Not being a fan of his does not disqualify you from contributing to the discussion. Seriously, what makes Taker beyond reproach? The first 10 streak matches were garbage. His runs with the title were afterthoughts, and his promo work was rough throughout it all.
@Thanksgiving Chimp, I’m not a fan of a large majority of anything Taker’s done. I enjoyed the heck out of his run as Biker Taker. I like gimmicks in my wrestling show, but Taker’s zombie cowboy never did anything for me. He was boring to me after his entrance fog cleared. Your Star War’s metaphor doesn’t mesh either. You can appreciate the technical aspects of a movie, it’s cinematography, an actor’s portrayal, but still not like the film as a whole.
I’m with Nate on this one. Undertaker was massively overrated for a good portion of his career.
Enjoy some 2000-era Undertaker cringe. [youtu.be]
(Posted this in the wrong spot earlier, sorry)
Bo Dallas snapping and giving El Torito a gorilla press slam was fantastic. Couldn’t stop laughing. Boliever for life.
Bo-vine
*chuckles*
I guess part of the reason I don’t share your aversion to Bray Wyatt is because I ignored most of his feud with Cena, as I do pretty much anything having to do with Jern. So for me, Wyatt is still fresh off his feud with Daniel Bryan that culminated with that glorious scene in the cage on Raw. Even though Wyatt ended up on his back at the end of it, the lasting memories are Bray’s voice competing with the chanting masses, and that wonderfully condescending look he gave Bryan after Bryan countered the sacrificial Sister Abigail. That Bray was strong, compelling, and believable, even in defeat.
HOLY HELL, WHERE DID THAT AVATAR PICTURE COME FROM?!!! it’s barely anything like I imagined it would be, and I like it even more for that!
missed you, buddy. keep stopping by, please.
Stardust didn’t took long to become my second favourite WWE wrestler (after Bo Dallas, of course) (and only one rank above the Vaudevillains). what a man. he even got me caring about Goldust (and REALLY ENJOYING his one liners and reactions) once again, as should be.
my God, I’m so dazzled by them. love them with every inch of my heart.
also, did I mention it yet or is Bo Dallas the f*cking best heel (and sports entertainer, period) in the world? well, maybe after Spud… or… I don’t know. I’m so conflicted and will decide to just name them both #1 to me. <3 them both equally, and more than everybody else.
AJ did what she could with Eva Marie. On the othe rhand, if you want her to get a quick victory on the B-show, why not use the opponent that a) nobody really cares about b) will have no further role to play in the storyline.
I still think they’re toying with the alignments-shifts. AJ still have an unhealthy obsession with her championship, but her time off has let her get over some of the inherent crazyness, so she can be more calculating and efficient in the ring. Paige can revert to the cold, methodical Anto-Diva persona she used in NXT. She’s not there to kiss hands or shake babies, just prove that she’s better than everyone else.
They are two sides of the same coin and that should in theory make for a good feud.
The chemical brothers started off as the dust brothers. I knew goldust and stardust were on drugs.
I would do anything for shares, but I won’t do that.
Glad I’m not the only one who didn’t like the Ambrose – Orton match. I had high hopes for this one because I really like Ambrose and think his in-ring skills are often overshadowed by his (amazing) mic skills. And I’m not that big a fan of Orton’s but there are a bunch of his matches that I really enjoyed, he can step up when he has to. But yeah, the pace of this match was slow as hell, I felt like I was watching them rehearse, it wasn’t smooth at all. Too bad.
The only bit I liked was when Ambrose attacked Rollins during the match, because it fits with the character – a guy who doesn’t really give a shit about wrestling matches, he just wants to fuck up the guy who betrayed him.
I think an Ambrose/Orton match where the guys were actually trying would be pretty rad, but this match wasn’t that.
“Hmmm, Canada invented the telephone”
Haha, nice work, Zeb. I can only assume you’re calling Alexander Graham Bell a Canadian; however, he was born in Scotland and lived full-time in Canada for one year. From 1872 onward, he split time between Boston in Canada, and all of his significant work on the telephone took place in Boston, hence why he filed for a US Patent.
Boston and Canada*.
Damn lack of an edit button.