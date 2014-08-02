The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 8/1/14: Two Losses In A Bo

Why must you destroy everything I love, WWE?
I really like Ambrose in this role and I think more ‘normal sized’ guys could do to be made into hyper aggressive versions of themselves (ziggler miz etc)
Agreed! Sort of like when Daniel Bryan went agggro those months ago and dove out of everything to beat the dog mess out of people. Mind you, if we can up the aggression without destroying what we love, I’m all for it.
“Sexual Harrassment… Torito!”
Nothing on that Paige-AJ mini segment? That was probably the best part of the show. I’m loving what Ambrose is doing and can feel a big pay off coming.
I love that AJ was pushed, fell about 3 feet, LANDED on her feet and the whole thing STILL murdered her.
Eh, the AJ/Paige thing isn’t doing much for me. It is kind of interesting they’re doing stuff you usually only seen in men’s feuds (being thrown over the announce table/off the stage) but otherwise, I don’t have a huge amount to say about it.
@TMF
I do love that AJ spiked the camera with her face though, especially when they showed it from a different angle and it looked she went out of her way to hit it.
That Rosa video is terrible, but not as bad as those cartoon implants.
How until Bo and Bray are doing backstage vignettes like the Rhodes Bros?
I personally like underdog grease monkey Ambrose. I think his style meshes with the character.
The reason the Dean Ambrose thing is going to go on for six more months is because you are the one guy who doesn’t like it.
Well hey, if it goes anything like Bray Wyatt you’ll all be caught up to me in those six months.
Ambrose is cringe worthy. It’s impossible to take the guy seriously.
Ambrose is one of my very favourites in the world!
but since Battleground and this feud has been on a pattern hold that made me (and I can’t believe I’m typing this) bored with it and DON’T want to actually see its end at summerslam! I just want us to move beyond summerslam and (HOPEFULLY!) start something new with it.
One day, I will get my wish and see Fandango really get to wrestle like a 20-minute barnburner with Daniel Bryan.
From your internet comments to my dreams, sir.
Yeah, Rosa’s Rack is Wack. I’d still motorboat, though.
Nate didn’t watch Battleground. “Also, Chris Jericho already beat Bray Wyatt with Harper and Rowan at ringside.” Harper and Rowan were ejected from ringside fairly early in that match.
Also, Ambrose is going to be the WWE’s DDP, I think.
Also, Rowan’s gradually been improving. He’s not Harper level yet (and probably never will be), but he’s gaining on Bray, and I’d actually have put him as the second best guy in the tag team title match at Battleground (but I hate that the Usos’ only moves are kicks, superkicks, Samoan drops, and dives/splashes).
Yeah, they were there and eventually got ejected by the ref — why couldn’t that exact same thing happen at Summerslam? Why is Jericho battling Rowan and Harper when he could just point at them at Summerslam and be all “hey ref, get them out of here”?
Hornito!
Damn, Torito was getting all hoofsy and stuff!
I loved the Paige stage shove.
Let SummerLay move on and let Fandango team up with his original dancer.
Get the Star brothers out of that room and into action or are they going to keep doing these skits until they get attacked in the room by The Ascension .
The A J ,Rosa match was pushing the limits of Rosa’s move set and the Paige attack was good even if AJ nearly broke a camera ,don’t those girls know they’re making budget cuts.
Speaking of budget cuts ,Rosa is so damn lucky to be on Total Diva’s ,without that show she’d be a knockout in TNA .
+1 for Rosa’s moveset
+1 for making me think this might lead to the Ascension being moved up….
They didn’t turn Ambrose because of the 3 guys in the SHIELD he was the one most geared to succeed on his own. He doesn’t need someone to talk for him, he has a pretty well defined in ring style, and he can carry a match and put on a show with just about anyone. He was already over as a Babyface so they’re going to ride that out until this Rollins thing is done and then if they want he can be a top heel for the next decade…why waste a heel turn now?
Agreed on WWE shitting the bed by not turning Dean heel. He’s still pretty enjoyable but it’s such a waste of a natural heel.
My theory behind that is WWE really needed a face that can talk. If you go through the entire face part of the roster, who among them can really be compelling on the microphone? You’ll get a good one out of John Cena every blue moon or so, but honestly…who else?
@Dave M J EXACTLY. Hand to God, it’s hard to think of a face I actively want to root for right now. Dean Ambrose has a weird sort of charisma that can put him over as a vengeful sort of face, not Smiley Face For The Kids John Cena, not Rapscallion Sheamus, but a This GUy Needs Revenge and Deserves It kind of face. After which, he’s free to turn heel or just stay in Vengeance Mode.
@Dave M J and @cyber Pilate I can see where you’re coming from, Jericho could be the cheer-able, good promo-dropping Face but nobody’s really feeling him these days.
I think Rollins got the heel turn almost purely for surprise value — that and they think he needs the most “help”. Still, you are right about the face side of things in WWE needing some better talkers — unfortunately they’re not really letting Dean strut his stuff.
I seriously can’t stand Michael Cole. Just can’t. “Diego, from behind!!!” He hit a fucking Backstabber!!! He and his brother have used the move millions of times. There is no reason for you not to mention the move unless you’re a stupid asshole who has no idea what anything is called.
I can’t do this anymore. I haven’t been watching for months, but I tried this again. The commentary is just too awful. I’m out.
the commentary on smackdown is what got me to quit it months ago, and the shitty storylines on RAW are what got me to take a break from it recently.
WWE got some of the best collection of talents they ever had, and they just are still disappointing me more and more somehow.
it’s just that this real americans blow off rematch was a bit too late for me to even be interested in watching it now, but I’m glad it sounds like it was good.
I love Summer and Layla, and I love watching them. but I hate this storyline, and I hate what it’s doing to Fandango, who I STILL love a lot. overall, the bad erases the good and leaves me sounding grumpy and bored.
I never thought it was possible, but WWE ruined Dean Ambrose for me. I’m also pretty sure they really want to ruin Bo Dallas for me. just like they ruined Daniel Bryan (even before the injury), Wyatt and Cesaro for me. it’s like they just don’t want me to care anymore, intentionally. so, whatever… siiiiigh.
They’ve given Cesaro the Big Poppa Pump siren. Noooo.