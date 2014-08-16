The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 8/15/14: Thank You And Chow

The Miz’s mom’s new desktop.
Pre-show Notes:
– Hey folks, make sure to take a second and share this report! Shares are what make me my money, so help me out here.
– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you usually just skim past this section, well, don’t do that this week!
Hit the next page to continue smacking down!
They broke up The Shield, they ruined Bray Wyatt, they’re ruining Cesaro, they’re ruining Bo Dallas, and now they’re doing a fucking Eva Marie winning streak. It’s as if they’re desperately trying to come up with every reason imaginable for me to NOT spend $9.99 on their fucking network. Just as a cherry on top, Cena’s going to beat Lesnar clean and Brie fucking Bella is going to beat Steph clean, right?
So, what you gonna do with all the free time on Monday? I’m thinking of taking a pottery class at the Y.
Agreed, UCL. I haven’t watched a minute of live Raw in a month or two. I read the recaps, skip to the Ambrose segments, and delete the show. I just cancelled my WWE Network.
Maybe they are trying to sink the company for a tax writeoff.
I usually make fun of people whio say things like this but if Cena goes over Brock I’m going back to skipping every WWE show except NXT (which I’ll pirate). I have had it up to HERE with them pandering to casual fans and 10 year olds.
NXT is free on Hulu.
And yeah I was on the fence but WWE has firmly shoved me to the “don’t buy” side of it. The ten minutes of a three hour show that I find entertaining will be on youtube soon enough and I don’t waste my life waiting for them to come on my TV.
@Big_Show56 But you still watch. No matter how little you watch, you still watch. You still come to websites like one. When you cease to do those things, then you will be proving a point.
On the bright side, i got the Network this week as it went international, and its archive of ppvs is pretty damn sweet.
SonicRulez, It does matter if I’m watching for free, not contributing to ratings and not buying anything from them. I get the product and they get nothing because I feel they don’t deserve my money.
It’s almost time for Monday Night Football. My draft is next sunday night.
Who’s in for a new Cesaro-led Nexus featuring Irwin R. Schyster’s sons, Dolph, Slater Gator, all non-Total Divas divas and every minority who’s ever been in the WWE past present and future?
Considering the fate of the last Nexus, no thanks.
Oh man, Team WWE would be the whitest team ever: John Cena, Seamus, Big Show, etc. etc. and it would be a MASSACRE.
are we this desperate about the talent we care about’s future that we started throwing such random ideas yet? :(
screw it. I’m with you.
Between this and tna its almost as if they pander to the lowest common denominator due to how many of them there are. I get why they do that. if tossing your boss through a table or being a general dick or making fun of someone by calling them a bitch sells tickets gets pops or otherwise improves your standing with the group of mouth breathers that flock to you each week then do. wrestling is not a thinking mans sport. it doesn’t need to be.
What a sucker punch from Roman Reigns to Miz. Cesaro coming out with a towel on his head reminded me of Tazz from the early 2000s in the Attitude Era.
Between the bathrobe looking robe and the towel poor Cesaro looked like he was trying to find his room again after having a soak in the hotel hot tub.
I’m surprised the look of genuine surprise and hurt feelings on Miz’ face wasn’t bested. Also, yay for Corporate Kane, the best kind of Kane.
the best kind of Kane the last few years definitely was friendly and funny Kane. a la Team Hell No Kane.
I also certainly miss the 1997-2001 Kane. that Kane RULED. I’m like Destiny in that.
The intro is a sad and utterly unnecessary reminder of the demon child, but Harper & Rowan’s actual entrance theme is fucking great.
I found that people either REALLY love it, or REALLY hate it.
I’m in 2nd group myself, but whatever…
i will never be okay with that “burning hammer” being a transitional move.
If he uses it as a finish Cena might notice.
Cesaro Ambrose is my match of the year. If that had’ve been on NXT people would have been creaming about it. Everything made sense and they were going for goddamned leather.
Best goes to Ambrose during Rollins’ promo – Seth, taking a page from the Orton playbook, overexplains that this Sunday there are going to be 20 men surrounding the ring. Ambrose then mouths “Yes. I know how a lumberjack match works.”
*Victoria Driver.
Show and Henry should tag team to end their respective runs…we can call them Big Pain!
I love how Big Show’s name goes with everyone else’s for tag team names, like Jeri-Show and ShowMiz…
I love that stupid Harper/Rowan theme to the point that when point don’t love it I am willing to make a comment on the internet saying that I disagree but respect their opinion.
Sometimes I wonder if the fact that a lot of gimmicks are just “this person’s absolutely INSANE” is one of those unconscious reactions to the larger zeitgeist; the social and, by proxy, political issue that mental illness in has incited in this country. Then again, sometimes I’m stoned. Either way!
Also! I wish I finished reading this before posting at first, but damn straight about Harper and Rowan’s theme. I like the idea that the goons/henchmen get their own theme song separate from their leader/stable. The Ministry did that with that awesome “homage” to Demolition’s theme, The Nation under The Rock did that, ect. I think it adds a certain mini-boss feel to the whole thing. Their first attempt with that eerie organ song was righteous. It worked because it was nearly unlistenable, yet it also sounded like it was ripped out of some sinister swamp town with a little old school house circa 1950, but still mostly living like it was 1898.
Then they go for this one which, on it’s own, if it didn’t have the first one to contrast it, would be okay. Meh. Yeah, but it’s like some crappy generic theme from ’97, so it’s not without its charm. But when compared to the original, it just doesn’t hold up.
Roman Reigns line about saying hi to Miz’s Mum was good just wish he would speak up.
Paige can talk she’s a damn good wrestler but I wish she’d stop with the Paige Turner .Nattie and Alicia are the only people who have taken it right and that was on NXT .
Hopefully her winning the title with the cradle-DDT at Summerslam is an indication that the Paige turner is being retired.
Now that is a good move also I’m reading this before watching Summerslam .
God, Cesaro’s, Rollins’s and Ambrose’s theme songs all still suck so bad. but the Wyatt’s song is the current worst new one in WWE. it’s brutally awful…
I guess I’m the only one that doesn’t take enjoyment in watching Miz being bullied by people? I guess I’m the only one that actually ADORES the Miz?! I don’t know… but this certainly didn’t help my case of increasingly fast turn against Reigns lately. his mediocre and boring mic skills were the base, the current storyline of him ignoring the other shield guys’ stuff is the floor, and I guess if he keeps not impressing much in his singles matches (with the one vs Orton being a dangerous hurdle for him jump past this Sunday), he’d absolutely drop from my favourite 15 guys in WWE (after he was #1 for so long last year somehow.)
also, I dread each and every single divas storyline currently on the main roster. and Paige vs AJ Lee being one of those storylines I dread is especially disappointing. I can’t believe they keep managing to make me feel like this.
I really like The Miz’s current persona, but I still like seeing him get punched in the face — which is really a testament to his ability as a heel.
I guess I should say one good thing about this episode, at least, so: Big Show and Henry’s combo finisher is super awesome. and their post-match hug is super lovely.
I think the story is supposed to be that AJ is fully aware that Paige is a) mocking her, b) has a creepy adoration that might or might not be a part of the mind game and c) is fully capable of beating her in a fair fight. Any 3 of those would be distracting when you try to win a match against anyone (Eva Marie is kayfabe a fully competent competitor).
Which brings me unto my gripe of the week: People who complain on anything diva-related. (Not direcrtly aimed at this article, I just need to get it off my chest.) They seem forget that the Divas are not written for them. It’s just like Cena being aimed at the pre-pubescent kids. If you follow any Divas on twitter you probably noticed a marked influx in the number of retweets of girls and young women who tweet them pictures of themselves in merch, drawings, posters, greetings and so one. THAT’S who the modern divas are supposed to grab the attention of. Besides Lana who’s a valet (and shoot dates her protegee) and Brie Bella and Natalya who’s actually legally MARRIED to Bryan and Tyson Kidd respectively, there’s no current “love-angle”. The closest is Layla and Summer Rae who’s got a “girls doin’ it for themselves” vibe.