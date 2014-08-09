The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 8/8/14: Alligator Logistics

Wait, is this diet? YOU FIEND.

Pre-show Notes:

– Hey folks, sharing the Smackdown report is more refreshing and than a cold soda to the face! Invigorate yourself by hitting the handy buttons below.

– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you usually just skim past this section, well, don’t do that this week!

Hit the next page to continue smacking down!