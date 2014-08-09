The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 8/8/14: Alligator Logistics

Wait, is this diet? YOU FIEND.
Pre-show Notes:
– Hey folks, sharing the Smackdown report is more refreshing and than a cold soda to the face! Invigorate yourself by hitting the handy buttons below.
– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you usually just skim past this section, well, don’t do that this week!
Hit the next page to continue smacking down!
The soft drink wars – this is something CM Punk could have really shined in.
If this is all setting up CM Punk returning atop a Pepsi truck I will forgive any bad thing WWE has ever done.
“and they don’t even SELL pepsi! do you know what kind of crap that is? Hey colt!”
Your doodling is excellent.
I did enjoy when Rollins and Ambrose worked all the 9.99’s into their trash talking – I know it was probably mandated but they made it sound like they were making fun of it a little international object style. I’m pretty impressed with both of their abilities to sell a promo and they did without resorting to juvenile insults for the most – I say the writers had limited input on the exchange.
Nathan, your doodles are awesome, but Paige looks like a 40 something, jilted, divorced, chain smoking alcoholic in this one.
Guess you shouldn’t look at pictures of her Mom then.*
*who, like CM Punk, is none of those things but hardcore looks like she is
There’s nothing wrong with the foul mouthed vixen that is Sweet Saraya .
I was thinking that too. I think he problem is that without silver/a glint to show its a piercing, her lip piercing looks like a cold sore.
Oh come on now, she looks like half of those things at most.
@joe90101 +1
@Nate Birch don’t listen to ’em, I think your rendering of faces-of-meth Mila Kunis is wonderful.
The few minutes of Nattie ,Paige washed away the Eva Marie pain from NXT so all good on the Diva front.
I too was confused by no nation mark 2 on this show ,maybe Big E and the guys destroy Zack Ryder on monday.
The Dean Ambrose promo ,give that man a raise as he’s the most entertaining guy around ,just needs to lose the bandages .
So Syn Cara is the top Mexican on the roster now that Del Rio has been fired for allegedly slapping an alleged racist .
Sheamus is losing friends fast ,first Drew ,now Del Rio and Barrett keeps getting injured .That Sheamus is cursed.
I prefer the page lay out on here to what Brandon is using for the Raw B N W
Dude, what’s up with your commas?
Sorry never was that into book learning .
I’m now off to sit on the naughty step with Eva Marie and Alberto Del Rio.
Has Mizark lost weight? Probably a good idea now that he’s in his mid 40s.
Major weight — dude’s looking svelte by Mark Henry standards.
Big Show was moving pretty good last night. I guess the time off did him some good. Too bad monster tag teams never last.
Ambrose is the most entertaining wrestler on the roster right now. But, lose the bandages already.
I just feel sorry for Sandow at this point. Dude is too good of a wrestler to keep having to do these squash comedy matches.
A match with two Divas who can actually wrestle? Cool. Oh, that’s it? Meh.
I found myself in the uncomfortable position of pulling for Seth Rollins during his match. Ziggler just doesn’t work as a face. At all. That Curb Stomp and clean win was satisfying.
If they’re going to make Xavier Woods and the New Nation a thing, stop having Big E job to Rusev. It’s embarrassing.
Ambrose is DDP now. Those bandages ain’t comin’ off until 2016.
Ugh, smarky shooty Dolph Ziggler is the worst. He’s one step away from a Cena-like “ADR rents his cars” moment.
Well, we’re safe from that now at least.
I hope Big Show and Mark Henry remain a tag team if their not going to put Mark Henry in the New Nation of Domination although that faction may have been scrapped already sadly.
Sin Cara picked up his second win on Smackdown against Damien Sandow who he also for his first win on Smackdown this year. Speaking of Sandow I miss his intellectual savior of the masses character when he was calling people ignoramus every week.
Always fun to see Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins go at it.
Despite the short time limit Paige and Natalya put on a good little match.
Strange to see Big E getting squashed by Rusev when he’s meant to be in the N.O.D 2.0 with Kofi and Xavier which I hope that faction isn’t dropped.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins feud is one of the best feud going in WWE right now. Hopefully their feud continues up to Night of Champions, Hell in a Cell or Survivor Series.
can we please not do that? I mean, not continuing the Rollins/Ambrose feud. too much of a good thing might ruin it, anyway.
I just need f*cking Roman Reigns to remember that Rollins hit him with a chair, that’s all. and Ambrose can certainly use a series of fresh matches vs the authority’s bodyguards or whatever if he starts commenting on HHH or Stephanie. it’d be SO GOOD, cause y’know, Ambrose! and we could have one final, hopefully even better than their last two times, Ambrose/Cesaro match.
I just had some second thoughts and your right too much of a good thing could ruin it if it drags on for months. A final Ambrose/Cesaro match will be awesome.
I understand the *idea* of “too much of a good thing,” but then I remember Booker/Beniot’s Best of Seven, and the never-ending (in a good way) blood feud that Savage and DDP had. If it’s done right, and they keep throwing interesting stipulations into the mix, they can get a couple more matches out of Ambrose/Rollins.
…I just thought of this– if Brock wins the belt, we may have a few PPVs without a championship match. So, looking ahead to Hell in a Cell, they need a big feud to put in the cage for the main event that night. That’d be a hell of a place to have the blowoff match for Rollins and Ambrose.
I don’t mind one or two more Ambrose/Rollins PPV matches for Hell in a Cell or Night of Champions or whatever. it’s just the weeks in between, the non-finishes, the repeated rematches, the ridiculous stipulations, sneak attacks, mediocre promos from Rollins, relying on targeting the injure too hard from Ambrose’s opponents, etc. and above all that, as mentioned before, ignoring Reigns’s factor in this continuation of the storyline. or anybody else’s, to freshen up this thing, for some change. it was awesome to include Slater in this thing for one show of one week, but the rest were mostly all just like each other, and I’m sick of it…
I actually really liked the “human cage! wall of flesh!” description of the lumberjack match. never before has it sounded this dangerous, or something… of course, it still doesn’t make much sense that he’d do that as you explained, especially when the authority, the bosses, are on Rollins’s side.
God, the paige turner looks more ridiculously bad by the week. (as does her ridiculous split personality character or whatever her skipping like AJ out of a sudden all the time means.) it wasn’t so good back when Paige was on NXT, but it wasn’t THIS bad either. it looks like a sloppy leg sweep.
was this Rusev/Big E match (is this their 3rd, 4th or 5th this year? I lost count…) close to their past encounters at all?
Even at its very best, when Masato Yoshino does it, the Lightning Spiral/Paige Turner is just not a good looking move, which is why Yoshino barely uses it any more. As you wrote, it’s gotten progressively worse since Paige got called up to the main roster. Honestly, and I hate to advocate for a DDT finisher, I’d rather she used the Ram Paige as her impact finisher.
Yeah, as is, I literally have no idea what the Paige turner is even supposed to be — both girls just sort of fall down at a random point in the match and Paige wins. It’s super terrible, and totally not in keeping with her “I’m the badass who will tap you out and beat you up” persona. She’s big and strong by current divas standards — give her a powerbomb or something.
And no, the Big E/Rusev match sucked. Nowhere near their MitB match, which I loved.
I think of Big E’s voice as more Perd Hapley
Ambrose is demented, or clever as a fox, in his choice. Rollins isn’t exactly Mr. Popular, while his own reputation of a crazy loon who holds a serious grudge, might mean the ‘jacks don’t get to involved with him. And Lumberjackmatches are no-DQ, right? A cage match would have been better, or even better: Hell in a Cell.
Dolph Ziggler is so reassured in his own masculinity that he wears pink, while Rollins went for a cross between a gimpsuit, a wetsuit and a superman costume, +AND he has Kaitlyn-hair, off course Ziggler is in the right for taking the mickey!