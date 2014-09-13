The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 9/12/14: Over The Top

#Best And Worst #Dolph Ziggler #Pro Wrestling #WWE
09.13.14 4 years ago 30 Comments
The title may be an arm-wrestling reference, but I’m not about to use Mark Henry and Rusev as the header image when Layla wore those pants on the show.

Pre-show Notes:

Hey folks, make sure to share this report! Staying up late on Friday night to write something nobody bothers to share is kinda depressing!

– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too! We’re rebuilding our With Spandex followers from the ground up, so if you usually just skim past this section, well, don’t do that this week!

Hit the next page to continue smacking down!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Dolph Ziggler#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSAJ LEEBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBO DALLASCHRIS JERICHODAMIEN SANDOWDOLPH ZIGGLERErick RowanGOLDUSTJACK SWAGGERJUSTIN GABRIELLANALAYLALUKE HARPERMARK HENRYNIKKI BELLAPAIGEPRO WRESTLINGR-TRUTHR-ZigglerRANDY ORTONROMAN REIGNSRUSEVSETH ROLLINSSmackdownStardustSUMMER RAETHE BIG SHOWTHE MIZTHE USOSWWEZEB COLTER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP