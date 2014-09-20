The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 9/19/14: I Wear Two Pairs Of Sunglasses At Night

Double sunglasses! Of course! Watch out guys, I’m about to get twice as cool.
Wait… wait.. wait. wait Henry vs Rusev isn’t the main event of Night Of Champions? What the shit dude? I was gonna watch it on a livestream but instead I’m gonna watch it on a livestream.
I really hope the future is bright for Sandow. I enjoyed him as the Intellectual Saviour, and he’s taken the worst shit creative could throw at him and run with it, making it far better than it had any right to be.
At least reward Sandow with a trip to NXT. I want to see him emulate Enzo!
A trip to NXT is a step backwards for anyone. Never a good sign.
At least he will be a main eventer on NXT.
Tell that to Tyson Kidd.
@Johnny Slider What if Sandow and Kidd get into a promo argument which leads to an Ignoramus/FACT battle.
I’ll change it from Ignoramus to Silence since I think the Silence/FACT battle would be more hilarious
@Charles Bronson – Trips to NXT by Cesaro gave us a glut of great matches, while Tyson Kidd has been a revelation for months.\
Other one-off appearances have also been really good.
Im not saying the matches are bad in NXT. They are great, usually better than Smackdown for sure.
But WWE wanting you to wrestle there after being on the main roster for RAW and SD is a step backwards for anyones career and not a good sign for you.
I can see where you’re coming from especially when it comes to Brodus Clay.
It’s like the doctors told Jey Uso he’s 100% and ready to go but Jey forgot to take the bandage off.
+1 to Sandow for wearing 2 Johnny Cage’s Sunglasses at the same time.
Man, when did Seth Rollins get so big and black!?
I hate to praise Nikki Bella, because of an eternal bias against her bloodline, but you hit the nail on the head, Nate. Her vs Paige was a solid match and Nikki brought her A game. That Beautiful Disaster from the turnbuckle was nearly as good as Cody’s. She pressed more han paige tonight, who temporarily became a lady Uso and went for her gut kick like 3 times in a row. If Nikki keeps this up, I’d have no problem watching her lose to Paige every other week.
Both Bellas have improved their in ring skills over the last year. Cena and Bryan must be great trainers behind the scenes.
I just rewatched Steph vs Brie and I have to say, Steph looked better in the ring. The way Brie throws her arms around like she REALLY means it is ridiculous to watch. When she gets pumped up she must think she is a super sayin because she holds imaginary softballs in her hands and her arms out walking around like an 8 year old. Her mic skills are just as bad.
Nikki is stepping up. No lie.
Triple H must be a better trainer than both Cena and Bryan.
Or Steph is a better woman than Brie or Nikki. (probably this one)
I believe she’s better than both since she had a tremendous match with Trish at NWO 2001 when she and Trish weren’t experienced wrestlers back then.
I think Bryan even helps with Niiki’s wrestling training while Cena helps with the weights .
Nikki’s much better than Brie now. Some folks just get to a certain point and decide they’re good enough — that’s where Brie is, and why not? It’s not like getting better will change Brie’s lot in life an iota. For whatever reason though, Nikki’s actually pushing herself. Maybe this sibling rivalry storyline has a grain of truth.
Oh, and Steph was good at SummerSlam, but you know that match was choreographed within an inch of its life. Throw her out there in an impromptu match and it would probably be pretty rough.
Maybe Nikki doesn’t want people to think she’s where she is because of who she’s living with plus Brie may go off to start a family so she needs to stand out as a good worker when half of the gimmick goes the way of the dodo.
Paige becoming a lady-Uso in the ring is such a perfect description of her ever since getting called up, as I barely enjoyed any of her matches for HER and not for her opponent so far, if at all.
I definitely love Paige the person, (mainly because she’s hilarious and awesome on twitter and because she wrestled very good matches in her career before getting on WWE’s main roster,) but I’m not finding myself any reason to enjoy this Paige character today other than her hinting sexual stuff, which is something that makes me hate divas having a job just because they look hot and act sexy and silly in my heart of hearts. she had a lot of potential when she first turned as that was the only segment she got to show her ugly side on main WWE TV so far, and I dig the time she made a poem.. but other than that, Nikki mother f’n Bella is starting to climb above Paige on my favourite divas list, and I feel guilty because of it but I WILL admit it and accept it!
I laughed way too hard counting the sunglasses in that sketch of Sandow. Remember when Sandow was (for one show) looking for an intern? And now he’s basically playing one. Sigh. I still want to be Sandow’s intern…
not for one show. he did it multiple times and it was even more hilarious when it wasn’t on RAW! seek ’em out if you haven’t seen ’em yet! “Sandow looking for a protege” or something.
So they encourage us to watch RAW by repeating the Cameron cluster that has to be a rib surly .I just don’t know if it’s on her or us.
Glad to see they kept the camera on the match and not AJ like last time.
Well, I mean, if they gotta put the camera on somebody, I’m not complaining that it’s AJ.
Most Raw matches they show on Smackdown are pointless. I didn’t need to see the Cameron match twice in one week. The same thing happened 5 to 6 months ago with the Santino and Emma vs Fandango and Summer/Layla mixed tag team matches.
Please Mr Zero I was trying to forget those best of 50 matches they did.
Yeah I know. I just had to get it out of my chest.
Bizarre how Sci-Fi lets them show repeats from another channel instead of showing original content.
It also happens on Sky TV here in N Ireland. I honestly prefer the From the Vaults. At least that showed us some classic matches from the 80s/90s and some awesome Smackdown matches from 2009. The Raw exclusive matches are totally pointless.
Yeah I’m in England those from the Vault were OK but half the time they had matches from guys who were on the show later.
I loved the Punk/Morrison, DX/Hart Dynasty matches the From the Vault showed.
I’m pretty sure they choose the Raw matches to replay entirely based on how much time they need to fill, because you’re right, there’s no rhyme or reason to what they pick.
You guys just explained why the recap guy showed Cameron vs Naomi again even though it sucked. And the explanation is so sad. That even though it was awful, it’s the only thing they weren’t repeating in some form on SmackDown. Depressing, isn’t it?
@Sub Zero that Punk/Morrison from the vault match was the tits. as was Punk/Mysterio, MizShow/DX and Best Team Ever vs Eddie and Tajiri some other times. those from the vault segments usually lifted my spirit up in the middle of a nothing show.
Sup, front row Rosebud woman with the arms tattoos.
