The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 9/26/14: Rusev Crushed

Big Show vs. Lana was more competitive than you’d think.

Pre-show Notes:

– Hey folks, I want you to ball up your fists, holler a war cry then extend your index finger and left-click your mouse on these two buttons. Eeeeraaaarrarrrgh!

– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too. With Spandex is still a baby yet, so the follows are much appreciated!

Hit the next page to continue smacking down!