The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 9/26/14: Rusev Crushed

Big Show vs. Lana was more competitive than you’d think.
The Diva tag match was very good up to a certain point .Nattie was well Nattie ,Summer was good and even Layla was very good too.
Then it happened Nattie got beat up enough to where she had to tag out to Rosa blinking Mendes and I literately shouted Noooooooooo at the TV .
How bad does it have to be to wish Eva Marie was there instead.
And to top it off she’s even lost the ability to fucking dance.
Damion Sandow needs to back up with the copy cat stuff now as I think he’s going overboard.
Nice to see Cesaro grabbing the ropes on the stretch with Ziggler .I haven’t seen that in ages.
It’s nice to see that remnants of NXT Summer still exist within main roster Summer. And like Nikki, Layla proves (reminds) that models can become good wrestlers if they try hard. Though if Rosa can go five minutes without botching a roll-up in five years I’d be shocked.
It’s almost like Rosa was so depressed Primo and Epico turned into Los Matadores and gained El Torito as their mascot, it cost her to lose her dance.
Even a couple of cinderblocks to the face couldn’t make “tagging in Rosa” a viable strategic move for Natalya.
Natalya would have been better off hot tagging her dead cat.
They should go all hog with Sandow, when Miz isn’t around he should come out to Getting Away WIth Murder. Because The Miz.
FUN FACT: Goldust is the second person to ever get thrown into the barricade after a cannonball counter by The Usos. The first person to suffer it was Tyson Kidd.
MOOOOOAR FACTS! MORE! MORE!
English kind of is a primitive language compared to other languages though. It’s also a franken language as it borrows so many words from so many other languages.
Smackdown is kind of starting to feel like it’s getting a boost towards being a legit show that you should watch, which is nice. It still has ways to go.
I wonder if Fandango not being in the battle royal means he’s getting repackaged back into Dirty Curty again which I’m sure we’ll be marking out for, then again The Great Khali wasn’t in it either.
Fandango got distracted so hard, he didn’t even make it to the ring.
Good point from Stuntman John. There’s so many entrance themes at the start of a battle royal, the poor boy didn’t know what to do, so he ended up just spinning around in little circles in the locker room for an hour.
LOL.
I was thinking something more along the lines of “he was watching while Summerlay were making out with El Torito in the locker room and then Cena AAd the whole pile on Lesnar”, but I guess that works too. Because Fandango gets distracted real easy, you see.
Summer and Layla distracted Fandango so much, the Los Matadores became Fandango’s kryptonite.
Now that Damien Mizdow is a full-time stunt double, Fandango can grow a beard and come back as Damien Sandow.
If R Ziggler is going to be a full-time stunt double, WWE can rehire JTG and have him come back as R-Truth.
@Sub Zero That would be a significant improvement.
Lana must be like that Transformer who can turn itself into a human. She’s been using Rusev to tear down the inferior peoples of America, hence the reason why she finds English primitive.
What a surprisingly fun episode, but that might just be my inner Cesaro fanboy talking. Though his treatment by WWE remains confusing. At night of champions, he didn’t even get to do his “Imma shoot you to death with my fists” move when he entered and lost clean, now again he’s getting another push by reminding us he’s the both the shoot AND kayfabe greatest wrestler in the company? I’m enjoying it as long as it lasts, but I don’t get it.
It has to be said, Big Show and Henry are really good at their jobs, and should be used way more often. Also, how darn good is Rusev? I love his selling. People complain he doesn’t have range, but against Henry and Show, he had to do the complete opposite of his usual routine. He turns from a hossy monster heel into the odds-overcoming underdog (basically playing babyface though he isn’t) without ever losing a step.
Man, Ambrose really needs to establish one or two signature moves as part of his arsenal. And I mean “wrestling” moves. Right now, his character is way to limited for a main eventer, which he obviously has to be right now.
Also, at this point, it can’t it can’t be much longer til “Poor Nattie” actually becomes her new gimmick, right?
“Poor Nattie” isn’t her gimmick?
Oh, and this was a really good ep — I was on my way to declaring it the best one I’ve B&Wed, but the lame finish in the main event kind of killed that. I think the idea is they’re actually putting a small amount of effort into Smackdown for the next couple weeks leading up to the 15th anniversary show.
Let Ambrose have the Regal Stretch as his finisher I’m sure William wouldn’t mind.
Yeah, but it also needs to say that in bright sparkling letters on her wrestling pants. And the titantron, and her merch. Also Tyson’s I guess. AND Rosa’s, naturally.
Mike Chioda was so busy thinking about smoking, he didn’t see Cesaro’s hand on the rope. He’s still a great ref though.
I know everybody hates non-finishes, but wasn’t that a perfect way to end a match between these two guys, making them both look god and making me wonder and wanting to see how this will continue?
Agreed, it protects both Ziggler and Cesaro and they will get to have a rematch for the IC title at a future date, possibly Hell in a Cell.
When Ambrose stole Rollins briefcase, I thought he was going to do this……
[youtu.be]
But then I remembered they weren’t in Corpus Christi.
What they SHOULD do is show highlights of Rusev-Show and Ziggler-Cesaro on RAW, then continue the stories from there. What they WILL do is just have the exact same matches again, because WWE decided in 2011 that Smackdown isn’t canon.
I really don’t want Lana pee herself.
such a primitive language
+I
During the battle royal Xavier, Big E, and Kofi wore matching gear and ganged up on people together. I’m still not over them dropping their angle and I don’t think they are either. Bummer.
haven’t you seen this yet? [www.youtube.com]
‘I m just a stunt double…and I m AWESOME!’
Mizdow steals the show yet again.
I’m honestly surprised that you didn’t spare a sentence to Show doing a FRICKIN SUNSET FLIP in his match with Rusev. A SUNSET FLIP NATE.
he’s done it a lot lately, and Nate mentioned it when he started doing it first.
Anyone else just totally love Rosa selling Layla’s kick Punch-Out style?
Anything to avoid taking an actual back bump.
Since the Vince has a hard time with competitive, but friendly good guy feuds, I hope they don’t turn Henry. I’d like to see both go on a “:Last chance at the title” type of feud. Both know their time is coming to a close and they both want a shot at Brock, but have to go through each other.
Seems like when I’m sick and home from work there’s a good Smackdown episode. Last time Batista had a good match with Sheamus. Kind of miss Bluetista right now.
Hey guys. My network subscription ended last week and i got the email and everything but uh i can still watch things on the network.
Better check your credit card for 59.94$ payments.
Congratulations, you’ve been autorenewed.
9.99! 9.99! 9.99!
Yeah Im not autorenewed.
You know what would be great. Have the Miz continue to lose and get frustrated but have every match Mizdow wrestle, win. Have it get to a point where the Miz starts to get jealous. Maybe have him start following Mizdow and wanting to become him.
How about if Mizdow starts coming to the ring with a hot blond with a fake French ascent.
can we please not do that at all? do all adorable wrestling friendships have to end via jealousy? can’t we have Miz and Mizdow go after the tag team belts or something?!
After finally watching this episode i dont think Mark Henry turning here would have been a good idea. Its too soon. That was a fun episode and big show doing a sunset flip is still something cool to see.
Rosa is awful. She doesn’t know how to do anything in the ring. How?
Rosa is bad at the moment purely down to ring rust ,I’m sure everyone remembers the wrestling clinics she’s put on over the years right……………errr right ?
“let’s make sure the 20th anniversary show actually has some new clips to add to mix.”
It won’t. And that’s assuming it’ll still be on tv.
So from browsing these Smackdown recaps over the past few months, I’m realizing now that Cesaro is basically 2014 Alberto Del Rio Part II. He gets “title matches” but rarely wins, yet he’s also made to look strong most of the time, even though they do NOTHING to build his character or make the fans invested in him. I’m basically saying that they took these matches that would have had Del Rio in them from earlier this year and have now plugged Cesaro into that role. It’s a shame.
Yeah, basically, and before Del Rio had that role Christian had it. Benoit once had it. There’s always going to be that spot for the guy who’s super dependable in the ring, but the company doesn’t really believe in. On the plus side, you usually end up with a token World Championship eventually.
mind=blown. how did I not realize it until now?!
can’t decide if this makes me happy or sad…
Makes me happy knowing that he may become a World Champ.
This was probably the most enjoyable Smackdown as a whole in a while now…Probably because everything was moving, there weren’t really any BS/lackluster storytelling/mic-time in the ring…
Aaaaaaaaaand then that Diva’s match happened, but even THAT wasn’t enough to kill the good vibes that the show was exhibiting. And I was so close to excited when I had believed that Dolph Ziggler and Antonio Cesaro were going to main event Smackdown…then I got disappointed when I found out otherwise, but that wasn’t enough to kill the good vibes too!
Aaaaaaaaaand then Dolph v. Cesaro ended like that quickly. Ugh. That totally ruined it, but I thought about the positives. They’re probably going to give us a great match in the near or later future, so I made amends with it (and it turns out they did!). Big Show vs. Alexander Rusev was even entertaining, which is pretty much what I ask for.
Overall, though…Still a great Smackdown, one I wouldn’t mind watching again.